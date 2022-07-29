Digital life coaching during stem cell transplantation

medicalxpress.com
66-year-old HIV patient of 31 years cured with stem cell transplant
Living with HIV for 31 years, 66-year-old developed AML -- a type of blood cancer. In 2019, he received stem cell transplant from a volunteer donor with a rare genetic mutation. He has been HIV-free for 17 months now, without retroviral drugs. A 66-year-old who was infected with the human...
Can Virtual Patients Lead to Better Cell Therapies?
Cell therapy has delivered impressive results for blood cancer patients. Most individuals who receive CAR-T cell therapies tend to enter remission in the first months after treatment. Some remain cancer-free for the rest of their lives. Statistically speaking, the numbers mark a meaningful improvement from the standard of care. Commercially...
MedicalXpress
Machine-learning tool to match treatment for cancer patients
Can immunotherapy treatment help this cancer patient? And if it can, which specific treatment should be used? Oncologists routinely ask themselves these questions. Insurance companies also ask it because immunotherapy is expensive. Patients ask if this novel treatment can save their lives. Now, a new study by Professor Keren Yizhak, from the Ruth and Bruce Rappaport Faculty of Medicine at the Technion–Israel Institute of Technology, uses Artificial Intelligence to create a simple and inexpensive method of answering this question for each individual patient. Prof. Yitzhak's findings were recently published in Nature Communications.
Stem Cell Transplants Cure Another Person Of Both HIV And Cancer
A 66-year-old man living with HIV since 1988, in addition to also having cancer, was virtually cured of both following stem cell transplants.
nypressnews.com
Dementia symptoms: The hair change seen in ‘70%’ of patients with Alzheimer’s disease
Advancements in medicine have seen the number of elderly people increase year on year, explaining the rising prevalence of dementia. The faster the disease is diagnosed, the longer doctors are able to extend the quality of life of sufferers. Some studies suggest brain decline may be accompanied by changes in the hair and nails.
I Am A Brain Cancer Doctor. I Thought I Understood My Patients — Then I Got A Brain Tumor.
As I heard the sci-fi clangs and bellows of the MRI scanner, all that rang through my mind was the near-familiarity of this experience. As a neuro-oncologist, I have often listened to my patients’ experiences in MRI scanners, from the loud noises to the claustrophobic abyss, and seen their anxiety that preceded the results.
Warning to millions who’ve had Covid over long-term debilitating complication
ONE in every 20 people who catches Covid will permanently lose their sense of smell or taste, a study found. More than a million Brits may already suffer long-term problems, with 45m virus cases recorded up to April this year. A study in the British Medical Journal estimates 5.6 per...
New Blood Test Can Tell if Cancer Treatment is Working or Not
With only a few drops of blood, we can pinpoint the unique genetic make-up of various cancer. A new blood test developed by scientists at the Vancouver Prostate Centre offers doctors previously unknown insight into a patient’s cancer makeup, perhaps enabling them to choose treatments that would result in better patient outcomes.
Reduce dementia risk with these food and activity choices
(CNN) — Eating more natural, unprocessed food, keeping active and having a good social life are all ways you can fight off dementia as you age, according to two new studies published Wednesday in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. One study investigated how physical...
WebMD
The Long Journey to a Diagnosis Comes to an End
In the back of my mind, I wanted the doctor to be wrong. I wanted my diagnosis to stay a torn meniscus. Anything else seemed more complicated and more to deal with. But his instincts were right, and the second MRI came back with no tear in my knee. Is it possible it healed between the time of the first MRI and the second? Presumably possible, but highly unlikely.
bloomberglaw.com
Incurable Cancer Patients to See Eased Path to Clinical Trials (3)
FDA announces final guidance for patients with incurable cancers. Patients with incurable cancers should have an easier time getting into clinical trials under new FDA guidance on developing criteria for trial eligibility. The final guidance marks the latest effort by the Food and Drug Administration to expand the criteria for...
MedicalXpress
Diets higher in calcium and potassium may help prevent recurrent symptomatic kidney stones, study finds
Kidney stones can cause not only excruciating pain but also are associated with chronic kidney disease, osteoporosis and cardiovascular disease. If you've experienced a kidney stone once, you have a 30% chance of having another kidney stone within five years. Changes in diet are often prescribed to prevent recurrent symptomatic...
Gizmodo
A Deadly Cancer Hijacks the Brain to Render Itself Untreatable, Study Finds
New research this week suggests that an aggressive brain cancer can hijack the brain’s own circuitry to further spread and render itself unstoppable. Researchers in Germany studied glioblastoma cells in mice and in the lab, finding that these tumors use some of the same mechanisms behind normal neuron development and migration to systematically invade the brain. The research may one day allow scientists to develop better treatments for the almost always fatal condition.
Medical News Today
What to know about ovarian cancer and white blood cell counts
Ovarian cancer arises when ovary cells mutate. This causes them to grow abnormally. The process can trigger a number of different bodily responses, including changes in white blood cells. White blood cell levels are. in people with certain cancers. However, white blood cell counts are not an effective diagnostic tool...
MedicalXpress
New trial shows nasal spray reduces infection of COVID-causing virus by 62%
A new clinical trial led by Queen Mary University of London and Barts Health researchers has shown that the pHOXWELL nasal spray can reduce infection with SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19—by 62%. The research was published in the Journal of Clinical Virology. The trial was carried out in...
Doctors perform world’s first heart transplant between two HIV-positive patients
The surgery is the world's first of its kind. It took four hours to complete. The patient is reported to be doing well. Not many things today can be considered miracles, but this latest event sure does qualify. Doctors at Montefiore Health System in the Bronx, New York, successfully performed the world’s first HIV-positive to HIV-positive heart transplant on a woman in her sixties who suffered from advanced heart failure, according to a press release by the hospital.
MedicalXpress
Cancer research repurposed to expose age-related blood diseases
Clonal hematopoiesis is a biological process in which a blood stem cell (the population that gives rise to a variety of blood cell types) acquires an advantageous mutation and outgrows neighboring cells. Clonal hematopoiesis is diagnosed when this mutation is present in 2% of all blood cells in a given individual. The advantageous mutations that drive clonal hematopoiesis are under positive selection, just like mutations in cancer genes which are responsible for the malignisation of cells.
MedicalXpress
Gene therapy approach shows promise in treating ALS
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a neurodegenerative disease characterized by the progressive loss of motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord responsible for voluntary movements and muscle control. In a new study, published July 11, 2022 in the journal Theranostics, researchers at University of California San Diego School of...
CNET
How the 'Spoon Theory' Helps Explain Life With a Chronic Illness
More than half of all US adults have a chronic disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While symptoms vary by condition, common symptoms of chronic illnesses include fatigue, pain and disturbed sleep. These symptoms might make it harder or more tiring to complete certain tasks, like getting dressed or making breakfast -- but for those who don't have a chronic condition, it can be hard to understand what it's like.
scitechdaily.com
A Cell Found in Everyone’s Body Can Transform Into Blood Cancer
Everybody possesses a tiny number of unusual thymocyte cells, and in some cases, these cells develop into leukemia. Researchers have discovered that T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL), which affects more than 6,000 Americans each year, may be caused by dysfunction involving a specific kind of thymocyte cell that is present in minute numbers in every individual.
