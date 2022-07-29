ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Digital life coaching during stem cell transplantation

By JMIR Publications
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Can Virtual Patients Lead to Better Cell Therapies?

Cell therapy has delivered impressive results for blood cancer patients. Most individuals who receive CAR-T cell therapies tend to enter remission in the first months after treatment. Some remain cancer-free for the rest of their lives. Statistically speaking, the numbers mark a meaningful improvement from the standard of care. Commercially...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Machine-learning tool to match treatment for cancer patients

Can immunotherapy treatment help this cancer patient? And if it can, which specific treatment should be used? Oncologists routinely ask themselves these questions. Insurance companies also ask it because immunotherapy is expensive. Patients ask if this novel treatment can save their lives. Now, a new study by Professor Keren Yizhak, from the Ruth and Bruce Rappaport Faculty of Medicine at the Technion–Israel Institute of Technology, uses Artificial Intelligence to create a simple and inexpensive method of answering this question for each individual patient. Prof. Yitzhak's findings were recently published in Nature Communications.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Cell#Life Coaches#Transplantation#Life Coaching#Digital#Jmir Formative Research#Dlc#Sct
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
CNN

Reduce dementia risk with these food and activity choices

(CNN) — Eating more natural, unprocessed food, keeping active and having a good social life are all ways you can fight off dementia as you age, according to two new studies published Wednesday in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. One study investigated how physical...
HEALTH
WebMD

The Long Journey to a Diagnosis Comes to an End

In the back of my mind, I wanted the doctor to be wrong. I wanted my diagnosis to stay a torn meniscus. Anything else seemed more complicated and more to deal with. But his instincts were right, and the second MRI came back with no tear in my knee. Is it possible it healed between the time of the first MRI and the second? Presumably possible, but highly unlikely.
HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Incurable Cancer Patients to See Eased Path to Clinical Trials (3)

FDA announces final guidance for patients with incurable cancers. Patients with incurable cancers should have an easier time getting into clinical trials under new FDA guidance on developing criteria for trial eligibility. The final guidance marks the latest effort by the Food and Drug Administration to expand the criteria for...
CANCER
Gizmodo

A Deadly Cancer Hijacks the Brain to Render Itself Untreatable, Study Finds

New research this week suggests that an aggressive brain cancer can hijack the brain’s own circuitry to further spread and render itself unstoppable. Researchers in Germany studied glioblastoma cells in mice and in the lab, finding that these tumors use some of the same mechanisms behind normal neuron development and migration to systematically invade the brain. The research may one day allow scientists to develop better treatments for the almost always fatal condition.
CANCER
Medical News Today

What to know about ovarian cancer and white blood cell counts

Ovarian cancer arises when ovary cells mutate. This causes them to grow abnormally. The process can trigger a number of different bodily responses, including changes in white blood cells. White blood cell levels are. in people with certain cancers. However, white blood cell counts are not an effective diagnostic tool...
CANCER
Interesting Engineering

Doctors perform world’s first heart transplant between two HIV-positive patients

The surgery is the world's first of its kind. It took four hours to complete. The patient is reported to be doing well. Not many things today can be considered miracles, but this latest event sure does qualify. Doctors at Montefiore Health System in the Bronx, New York, successfully performed the world’s first HIV-positive to HIV-positive heart transplant on a woman in her sixties who suffered from advanced heart failure, according to a press release by the hospital.
BRONX, NY
MedicalXpress

Cancer research repurposed to expose age-related blood diseases

Clonal hematopoiesis is a biological process in which a blood stem cell (the population that gives rise to a variety of blood cell types) acquires an advantageous mutation and outgrows neighboring cells. Clonal hematopoiesis is diagnosed when this mutation is present in 2% of all blood cells in a given individual. The advantageous mutations that drive clonal hematopoiesis are under positive selection, just like mutations in cancer genes which are responsible for the malignisation of cells.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Gene therapy approach shows promise in treating ALS

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a neurodegenerative disease characterized by the progressive loss of motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord responsible for voluntary movements and muscle control. In a new study, published July 11, 2022 in the journal Theranostics, researchers at University of California San Diego School of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CNET

How the 'Spoon Theory' Helps Explain Life With a Chronic Illness

More than half of all US adults have a chronic disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While symptoms vary by condition, common symptoms of chronic illnesses include fatigue, pain and disturbed sleep. These symptoms might make it harder or more tiring to complete certain tasks, like getting dressed or making breakfast -- but for those who don't have a chronic condition, it can be hard to understand what it's like.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

A Cell Found in Everyone’s Body Can Transform Into Blood Cancer

Everybody possesses a tiny number of unusual thymocyte cells, and in some cases, these cells develop into leukemia. Researchers have discovered that T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL), which affects more than 6,000 Americans each year, may be caused by dysfunction involving a specific kind of thymocyte cell that is present in minute numbers in every individual.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy