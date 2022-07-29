DC League of Super-Pets Flies To $2.2 Million in Box Office Opening Previews

Iron Man is more than 13 years old already, having released in 2008 and launching the Marvel Cinematic Universe which we know today. At the time, the Avengers had not yet assembled and it was completely unknown that Thor was flying through the universe with his magic hammer and Captain America was frozen under ice. It was simply the debut of Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, the billionaire who got trapped in a cave and built a suit of armor to escape. He went on to become Iron Man. The first trailer for the film is quite the throwback, so the Phase Zero crew took a second look more than a decade later.

