DC League of Super-Pets Flies To $2.2 Million in Box Office Opening Previews

Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in Road House Reboot on Prime Video
Jake Gyllenhaal will be starring in a Road House reboot (or "reimagining") that's coming to Prime Video. Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Edge of Tomorrow) will direct the film, Joel Silver (The Matrix) will be producing it through Silver Pictures, and the script is being written by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry which will feature a pretty stacked cast of up-and-coming actors alongside Gyllenhaal. Road House was, of course, the cult-classic tough-guy film that helped establish Patrick Swayze as one of the most versatile movie stars of his day, and forever cemented his character, James Dalton, as a legendary badass. That's all to say: Gyllenhaal, Liman, and Prime Video are stepping on rather hallowed grounds, with this new Road House...
Lost Ollie Trailer Released by Netflix
Netflix released a brand new trailer for Lost Ollie this week. The cute CGI feature from Shannon Tindle echoes a bit of Toy Story, but the creative team knew that their work would be put into conversation with the Pixar Animation mega-hit. Tindle's previous work includes the stunning Kubo and the Two Strings. So, people are expecting big things from the little toy lost in the world. Entertainment Weekly spoke to the animator about his approach to some of these storytelling tropes.
Avengers: Secret Wars Might Not Be the Secret Wars You Want
It took a massive Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con to make it happen, but finally, Marvel Studios has made Avengers: Secret Wars official. When all is said and done, Secret Wars will be the sixth film in the Avengers franchise and may ultimately be the largest film Marvel Studios has ever made. Even then, it may not be the exact movie most fans of the franchise currently expect.
Interview With the Vampire Star on How the Series Expands on the Movie Adaptation
When AMC's Interview With the Vampire debuts on October 2nd, it will have been nearly three decades since the film version of Anne Rice's iconic gothic horror novel of the same name opened in theaters. For many fans of Rice's work, the 1994 film — which starred Tom Cruise as Lestat and Brad Pitt as Louis as well as Kirsten Dunst, Christian Slater, and Antonio Banderas — is the standard, but according to series star Sam Reid, the upcoming series will expand on the story in a way the movie never could.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: The End of the Trilogy Is Just the Beginning for MCU Cosmic
In just a matter of months, the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise comes to a close with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Still some time ahead of the film's international press tour, those involved in the production have confirmed countless times the threequel will be the last time this iteration of the group will be together. While it may be the end of the Guardians of the Galaxy, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's cosmic sector is just getting started.
Pat Carroll, Voice of Ursula in Disney's Little Mermaid, Dead at 95
Pat Carroll, a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning actor of stage and screen who famously voiced the villainous Ursula in Disney's animated The Little Mermaid, has died. She was 95. Carroll died at her home on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on July 30, while recovering from pneumonia, Deadline reported Sunday. Across her career spanning more than 70 years, Carroll recurred on the sitcom The Danny Thomas Show and appeared frequently on such TV series as Busting Loose, The Red Skelton Hour, and Getting Together. In 1956, Carroll won an Emmy for her work on the sketch comedy series Caesar's Hour.
What's Next for the Arrowverse After The Flash's Final Season?
The CW's tapestry of shows got a pretty surprising update on Monday, when it was confirmed that The Flash will be ending with a thirteen-episode ninth and final season in 2023. This announcement proved to be significant for multiple reasons — it squashed the months-long speculation about the show's long-term future, and it led to a lot of conversation about the Arrowverse, the franchise of interconnected television shows that The Flash was one of the cornerstones of. Depending on who you ask, The Flash was the final show within the Arrowverse's continuity to remain on the air, which begs the question — what's next for the franchise, once The Flash ends?
The Flash Fans React to Series Ending
The Flash alive is racing towards an exit on The CW. The Arrowverse spinoff will end after a 13-episode ninth and final season of the superhero series starring Grant Gustin as scarlet speedster Barry Allen, the fastest man alive. Showrunner Eric Wallace, who announced the long-running DC show's finale Monday, confirmed The Flash will conclude after a shortened season in 2023 on The CW. By the end of its run, The Flash will have outlasted its contemporaries, the eight-season Arrow and the seven-season Supergirl, and the Arrowverse series Batwoman, Black Lightning, and Legends of Tomorrow.
Bullet Train Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out
Brad Pitt is back in theaters this weekend starring in the new action-comedy film Bullet Train by Deadpool 2 director David Leitch. With the film nearing release, reviews have begun coming in and are being aggregated by Rotten Tomatoes. Currently, Bullet Train has a 71% fresh rating from 31 reviews, which is enough to make it "fresh" but not enough to earn the "Certified Fresh" badge. That rating may rise or fall as more reviews come in, but the score is likely to remain in that middle ground. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry awarded Bullet train a 3-out-of-5 review, calling the film "derivative but entertaining." He writes:
Hulu Adding Multiple Marvel Movies This Week
Disney+ is the hub for just about everything Marvel. Most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can be found on the service, along with the previous Netflix original shows and even some of the previous X-Men titles from Fox. Everything that came from non-Disney studios, however, does bounce around between streaming services, and those film can sometimes be hard to track down. This week, a few of them are heading to Hulu.
Paramount+ YA Series School Spirits Adds Zombies Star
Paramount+'s upcoming YA series School Spirits has officially found its latest star. On Monday, it was announced that Milo Manheim will be starring alongside Cobra Kai's Peyton List in the upcoming live-action series. Manheim is known for portraying Zed Necrodopolis in Disney Channel's Zombies franchise, as well as roles on American Housewife, The Conners, and Dancing With the Stars. The actor is set to play Wally, a lovable ghost from the 1980s who in his glory days was a star high school football player.
Dragon Ball Super Illustrator Shares Glowing 'Super Hero' Review with Fans
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is only a few weeks away from hitting theaters in North America, but Japan saw its release earlier this summer. Taking the opportunity to share his glowing review, the current artist for the Shonen's manga, Toyotaro, has seen the movie three times in theaters so far. With the artist continuing to work on the Granolah The Survivor Arc, it's clear that the mangaka has a profound love for the Shonen series that spawned from the mind of creator Akira Toriyama.
One Piece: Red Releases New Promo Posters Ahead of Premiere
One Piece: Red is set to arrive in theaters in only a few days in Japan, with the global release set for this fall. As the fifteenth film is prepared to bring back Red-Haired Shanks while also introducing his daughter Uta, the ultimate Diva, the Straw Hat Pirates themselves are set to sport some very different looks. Typically, each move of the franchise would give Luffy and company some new styles, but now, new posters for the upcoming Shonen movie give fans closer looks at all the aesthetics that will help usher in the return of Monkey's former mentor.
Horizon Forbidden West: New Aloy Figure Revealed by Dark Horse
Dark Horse and Horizon Forbidden West developer Guerrilla Games have teamed up for a new figure of protagonist Aloy from the popular PlayStation video game. The new 1/8 scale PVC figure was modeled by PureArts after the sold-out Dark Horse Direct 1/6 scale Aloy statue, and it is set to release later this year on November 16th. Additionally, the new figure of Aloy is available to pre-order now for $99.99.
New Daredevil: Born Again Poster Shows Off Character's Iconic Suit
Thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home, Daredevil has been born again. Charlie Cox has returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to reprise the Matt Murdock role he played over the course of three seasons of television on Netflix starting over seven years ago. Before long, the character will appear in She-Hulk before leading his own series, aptly titled Daredevil: Born Again after one of the character's most beloved comic runs.
Fullmetal Alchemist Cosplay Gives Fans a Buff Bradley
Throughout Fullmetal Alchemist, the Homunclus were some of the deadliest antagonists in the world of alchemy. While many of these villains wore their identities on their sleeves such as Gluttony and Lust, with one of the most powerful being in charge of the military of this anime world. Now, one cosplayer has decided to bring back the dastardly villain with some spot-on cosplay that not only brings back the main antagonist but gives him a serious upgrade from the original swordsman that we had seen in both the original anime adaptation as well as its follow-up, Brotherhood.
Iron Man Trailer Reaction | 2008 MCU Movie Re-Watch
Iron Man is more than 13 years old already, having released in 2008 and launching the Marvel Cinematic Universe which we know today. At the time, the Avengers had not yet assembled and it was completely unknown that Thor was flying through the universe with his magic hammer and Captain America was frozen under ice. It was simply the debut of Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, the billionaire who got trapped in a cave and built a suit of armor to escape. He went on to become Iron Man. The first trailer for the film is quite the throwback, so the Phase Zero crew took a second look more than a decade later.
Rocky Star Sylvester Stallone Slams Drago Spinoff
Earlier this week, it was announced that the Rocky Cinematic Universe was expanding once again. It's been over 45 years since Sylvester Stallone first starred in Rocky, the beloved boxing movie that spawned multiple sequels as well as the spin-off, Creed. Now, MGM is continuing the story with another spinoff titled Drago. In Rocky IV, Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) was killed in the ring by Soviet Olympic boxer Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) and the Dragos made their return in Creed II back in 2018 when Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) went up against Ivan's son, Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu). While some fans seem excited about the upcoming movie, there is one person who is not too happy about it. Stallone took to Instagram today to slam producer Irwin Winkler for "exploiting" the franchise he started back in 1976.
"Scary Stories With Junji Ito" Returns For The Weeping Woman
It's a good time to be a fan of horror in the realm of anime, specifically when it comes to creator Junji Ito. The manga artist has not one, but two new anime adaptations on the way via Toonami's Uzumaki and Netflix's Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre. Now, to help in promoting his new collection of stories, Ito has taken the opportunity to share the story of the "Weeping Woman" that you can watch now, or wait until the midnight hour to give yourself a real fright.
Marvel Comics Writer Ron Zimmerman Dead at 64
Marvel Comics lost one of its creatives this week. Ron Zimmerman was a writer, film and television producer, and stand-up comic who wrote the series Spider-Man: Get Kraven in addition to the Ultimate Adventure series. He also worked on The Punisher, Captain Marvel, and Spider-Man. However, he was best known for the Rawhide Kid comic, a cowboy who occasionally time-traveled to modern-day comics such as The Avengers and West Coast Avengers. According to a report from Deadline, Zimmerman passed away on July 28th after a battle with cancer.
