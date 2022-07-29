The much-talked about camper parked on an Ohio River sandbar near Downtown Evansville is beginning to sink now that, as expected, river levels are rising.

The person allegedly responsible for the camper has been instructed, by mail, to remove it from the sandbar or possibly face federal prosecution, according to Abby Korfhage, a public affairs specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Louisville District. As of 11:30 a.m. Friday, the camper remains where it is, though it's starting to lean over.

Here are a few sites online that are offering free livestreams of the camper's slow descent into the bubbling darkness.

Tri-State Homepage

14 News

Evansville Watch (Facebook)

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Here's how you can watch that camper sink into the Ohio River near Evansville