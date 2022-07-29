ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's how you can watch that camper sink into the Ohio River near Evansville

By Ray Couture, Evansville Courier & Press
 4 days ago

The much-talked about camper parked on an Ohio River sandbar near Downtown Evansville is beginning to sink now that, as expected, river levels are rising.

The person allegedly responsible for the camper has been instructed, by mail, to remove it from the sandbar or possibly face federal prosecution, according to Abby Korfhage, a public affairs specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Louisville District. As of 11:30 a.m. Friday, the camper remains where it is, though it's starting to lean over.

Here are a few sites online that are offering free livestreams of the camper's slow descent into the bubbling darkness.

Tri-State Homepage

14 News

Evansville Watch (Facebook)

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Here's how you can watch that camper sink into the Ohio River near Evansville

Comments / 3

Cmethrough
3d ago

I mean there's a table and chairs set out there and the camper is there and someone put it there and it looks like they were trying to enjoy that little island, however he's been notified to move it, and there it remains. who's to say that that camper isn't dead? like possibly was sitting out there drinking got too drunk and stumbled and he fell into that river, who's to say he hasn't got visitors from random people questioning how we got it out there or why; and one of them was a killer and perhaps his body is in those woods somewhere? I mean why else would the person just completely blatantly ignore a federal order?

Reply
3
