Conroe, TX

Lake Conroe's Newest Vacation Attraction Opens This Weekend

By Ellen
 4 days ago
Via Twitter/ I Love Conroe

Almost 4 hours west of Lafayette, Louisiana, is a pretty unique vacation experience.

Lake Conroe, Texas is a great vacation spot and now they have a pretty exciting new attraction coming to the area, the Jolly Pirate Ship.

The Jolly Pirate Ship is well basically what it sounds like, a replica of an ancient pirate ship. However, this pirate ship is sure to provide fun for the whole family.

So what does the Jolly Pirate Ship have to offer:

It is a 44-foot replica pirate ship that is equipped with two mounted pirate cannons, a sound and lighting system, a below-deck galley, a satellite drinking bar, space for entertainment, it provides covered seating and of course, there are restrooms onboard.

This fun attraction is opening up today, Friday, July 29, 2022, and is sure to become the hottest attraction in Lake Conroe for locals and tourists to the area.

So if you have something to celebrate, maybe a birthday, corporate event, wedding party, or even a divorce party then this might be something to consider doing when planning your next event.

While this sounds like a great outing for adults this is also a family-friendly experience. There are several things that can be done onboard with children, like treasure hunting, sword fights, singing, and dancing, and of course, you can try your hand at using the water cannons (who doesn’t want to do that!)

Pirate Ship Cruise Information

The cruise will depart from 14970 Hwy 105 W. Montgomery, TX 77356. All passengers are asked to arrive at least 30 minutes before departure and the cruise will last 90 minutes unless stated otherwise.

Comments

 

