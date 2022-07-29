ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

First responders rescue 10-year-old trapped in locked bedroom during Fort Walton Beach fire

By Northwest Florida Daily News/USA TODAY NETWORK
Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HxMBR_0gxi8WIx00

FORT WALTON BEACH — Two Okaloosa County sheriff’s deputies were treated for smoke inhalation after they reportedly entered a burning building Wednesday to help rescue a 10-year-old child trapped inside.

First responders received reports of a fire at a townhouse on Whispering Oaks Lane at 1:24 p.m., according to the Fort Walton Beach Fire Department. A resident told firefighters an autistic child was trapped in the home.

ECCAC recovering after fire:Toys, more lost after sprinkler system floods Niceville Children's Advocacy Center after fire

New fire trucks arrive in Okaloosa:Ocean City, Fort Walton Beach unveil fire engine, ladder truck to replace old trucks

Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters entered the building to search for the child. According to the Ocean City-Wright Fire Control District, the child was found on the second floor in a locked bedroom. He was reportedly brought to safety and was unharmed.

The cause of the fire was under investigation Wednesday afternoon.

Two deputies were taken to an area hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, but are expected to recover, according to the OCSO. No other injuries were reported.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAR

Walton County Fire Rescue frees horse stuck in hay feeder

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County Fire Rescue helped free a horse stuck in a hay feeder Sunday. The owner of the horse called Walton County Fire Rescue for help. Walton County Fire Rescue Lieutenant Robin Grandstaff owns horses of her own, so she was happy to help. The horse,...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

1 taken to hospital following water rescue in Perdido Key

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person has been taken to the hospital after a water rescue took place in Perdido Key Sunday afternoon. The rescue took place on the 14000 block of Perdido Key Drive around 3:26 p.m. Escambia County EMS and Fire Rescue were dispatched to the scene and...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Okaloosa County, FL
Accidents
Okaloosa County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Fort Walton Beach, FL
City
Ocean City, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
County
Okaloosa County, FL
Fort Walton Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Niceville, FL
Fort Walton Beach, FL
Accidents
WJTV 12

Woman paralyzed after jumping off boat at Okaloosa Island

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was pulled from waters off Okaloosa Island Sunday after she jumped off a boat into shallow water and was paralyzed, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. OCSO said the woman jumped feet first off a pontoon boat near the sea wall. That is the north side of […]
OKALOOSA ISLAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Sprinkler#First Responders#Northwest Florida#Fire Department#Fire Trucks#Accident#Eccac#Sheriff
WEAR

Report: Pensacola man chased, hit woman while holding infant child

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A man is charged with chasing and hitting a woman in Pensacola while holding an infant child. Keith Hollis, 37, of Pensacola, is in Escambia County Jail without bond on these domestic violence charges:. battery (two counts) false imprisonment. child abuse. The incident happened early Saturday morning...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Fort Walton Beach man arrested for fentanyl overdose death

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- Fort Walton Beach Police arrested a man Saturday in relation to the fentanyl overdose death of a man in April. Flynn Bogart Smith, 40, of Fort Walton Beach, is charged with:. Manslaughter. Sale, manufacture, or delivery of a controlled substance. Possession of a controlled substance...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
beckersdental.com

Florida dentist charged with battery arrested for 4th time since May

Charles Stamitoles, DDS, a Pensacola, Fla., dentist, has been arrested for the fourth time in just over two months, ABC affiliate WEAR-TV reported July 30. Dr. Stamitoles was arrested and put in Escambia County Jail in Pensacola on July 29 on a charge of battery, WEAR-TV reported. Dr. Stamitoles was...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Lane closures this week for Okaloosa Island travelers

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Multiple lane closures will impact drivers overnight for a geotechnical survey on Brooks Bridge in Fort Walton Beach. The main thoroughfare to Okaloosa Island from the West is expected to have a complete replacement in 2023. The Florida Department of Transportation will close lanes on the bridge and surrounding […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
wdhn.com

Covington County residents react to helicopter crash

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WDHN) — Investigators are working diligently trying to figure out what caused a medical helicopter to crash early Friday afternoon. It was a normal day for Dewayne Robinson and Calvin Hasley just trying to get some yard work down until they saw something unusual that stopped them in their tracks.
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Deputy retires after 45 years of service

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputy Paul Brown, made honorary Major with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, ended the longest tenure in department history with his retirement on Friday. Paul Brown joined then Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department in June of 1977 working at the Okaloosa County jail. Brown made it to road patrol that same […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Northwest Florida Daily News

Northwest Florida Daily News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
614K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Walton Beach, FL from Northwest Florida Daily News.

 http://nwfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy