Search for Plattsburgh homicide suspect crosses state lines

newportdispatch.com
Woman facing slew of charges after arrest in Richmond
RICHMOND — A 24-year-old woman from South Burlington was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in Richmond yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle in the median of exit 11 on I-89 at around 6:15 p.m. Police located the vehicle and sole occupant who initially refused...
mynbc5.com
Police investigate drowning in Lake Champlain
ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating an apparent drowning that occurred in Lake Champlain on Sunday afternoon. Officials said that Lothar Frei, 84, of Kirkland, Quebec had been swimming toward a dock near a home on East Shore Road in Isle La Motte on Sunday afternoon when he suddenly stopped swimming and went underwater.
mychamplainvalley.com
Police identify suspect in Plattsburgh homicide
Plattsburgh, NY — Police have obtained a warrant for a suspect they determined is responsible for the death of Monique Yanulavich, who was found dead in her vehicle. They say 47-year-old Larry M. Hicks Jr., of Tabor City, North Carolina, fled New York State on a 2015 Honda Goldwing Motorcycle.
newportdispatch.com
DUI charges after rollover crash in New Haven
NEW HAVEN — A 22-year-old man from Mississippi was arrested following a crash in New Haven yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on US Route 7 near the intersection with Town Hill Road at around 5:05 p.m. The driver was identified as Pedro Salvador, of Carthage, MS. According to...
WCAX
Quebec man drowns in Vermont
ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Quebec man drowned in Vermont on Sunday. Vermont State Police say it happened on East Shore Road in Isle La Motte shortly after 5:30 p.m. Investigators say Lothar Frei, 84, of Kirkland, Quebec, was unresponsive when he was pulled from Lake Champlain by family and neighbors.
newportdispatch.com
Wrong-way driver on I-89 charged with DUI in Georgia
GEORGIA — A 50-year-old man from Montgomery was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in Georgia early this morning. Authorities say they were traveling north on I-89 when they were nearly struck head-on by a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lane against the flow of traffic at around 12:50 a.m.
Woman stabbed her mother to death in Adirondacks village murder, troopers say
Tupper Lake, N.Y. — A woman stabbed her mother to death in a village in the Adirondacks, state troopers announced Monday. An autopsy of Melissa A. Guisewhite, 51, of Tupper Lake revealed she died of “injuries resulting from a stab wound,” state police said in a news release.
mynbc5.com
Police release cause of death in Tupper Lake homicide
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. — An autopsy report on a woman who wasfound dead in Tupper Lake last week has determined that the victim died of injuries from a single stab wound. New York State Police have ruled the death of Melissa Guisewhite, 51, as a homicide. Guisewhite was found dead at a home on Lakeview Avenue last month.
WCAX
Stowe Mountain Rescue saves 2 on Sunday
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Stowe Mountain Rescue was hit with back-to-back calls for help on Sunday. The team says a man was about halfway up the Sterling Pond Trail on Sunday when he suffered a potentially severe medical emergency. They brought him down the trail to a round of applause...
mynbc5.com
Police issue arrest warrant for suspect in Plattsburgh homicide
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — New York Police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in the homicide of a Plattsburgh woman who wasfound dead in her car earlier this month. State Police issued an arrest warrant for Larry Hicks Jr., 47, of Tabor City, North Carolina, who officials believe is responsible for the murder of Monique R. Yanulavich, a 45-year-old woman from Plattsburgh.
VTDigger
Former Vermont Bearhound Association president found after a search
Newbury resident Ellsworth “Butch” Spear, 69, who’d been reported missing late Thursday afternoon, was found early Friday afternoon after a search led by the Vermont State Police and Fish & Wildlife wardens, according to a press release from Vermont State Police. Spear had been training his hunting...
mymalonetelegram.com
Renee Christine Boyea Lane
Renee Christine Boyea Lane, age 67, of Westville, NY, passed away Sunday July 31, 2022 at the Alice Hyde Medical Center. Calling hours will be held Thursday August 4, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Frary Funeral Home in Malone. A funeral mass will be held Monday August 8, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s of the Fort, in Fort Covington, NY. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home.
Tupper Lake woman charged with murder
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman has been charged in relation to the homicide that took place in Tupper Lake on July 28. According to New York State Police, at around 1 p.m. on Thursday they responded to a residence on Lakeview Avenue in the Village of Tupper Lake and discovered a single victim […]
newportdispatch.com
Maine man arrested for DUI after a crash on I-89 in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON — A 39-year-old man from Maine was arrested for DUI following a crash in South Burlington early this morning. The two-vehicle crash took place on I-89 north at around 1:00 a.m. Police identified the driver as Timothy Danse, of Lisbon, ME. The other driver was identified as...
Woman arrested and charged with murder of her mother in Adirondacks
Tupper Lake, N.Y. — A 26-year-old woman was arrested and charged with the murder of her mother Thursday in the Adirondack village of Tupper Lake, state police said. Melissa A. Guisewhite, 51, of Tupper Lake, was found dead around 1 p.m. at a home on Lakeview Avenue, according to a release from the state police.
Unstable building complicates Vermont-NYC rail service
Amtrak officials could not say how long the stretch of track would be off limits to trains.
Register Citizen
Accused of killing mom and grandfather, former CT resident Nathan Carman is ‘a danger to this family,’ letter states
Relatives of former Connecticut resident Nathan Carman — who say he killed his mother and grandfather for money — wrote a letter to prosecutors saying that he may seek retribution against them if he is let out of jail. The letter, filed Friday, is expected to be used...
WCAX
Police investigating homicide in Northern New York
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a homicide in Northern New York. It happened in the village of Tupper Lake. Police were called to a residence on Lakeview Avenue at about 1 p.m. Thursday, where they say they found a person dead. Investigators say a possible suspect was...
WCAX
Bike theft victims taking to new Burlington FB page
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Burlington area residents fed up after their bikes were swiped are taking action, posting photos and video to a new Facebook group designed to help track them down. “I’m like really mad and sad. I just want my bike back,” said Grace Bevelheimer of Burlington,...
mynbc5.com
Police find missing VT man who was training his hunting dogs
PLAINFIELD, Vt. — Police have found the 69-year-old man who went missing while he was training his hunting dogs. Officers say Ellsworth Spear, of Newbury, is back home safe after he went missing on Thursday afternoon. Spears was located on Friday after he emerged from the woods near Pigeon...
