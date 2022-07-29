Family Holds Rally At Jackson County Jail On Anniversary Of Louisville Woman’s Death (Latest News)

focushillsboro.com
Wave 3
Deputies searching for missing Indiana man
JACKSON COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing man from Jackson County, Indiana. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of William Hankins, 31, from Seymour. William was last seen July 26, wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants....
wdrb.com
KSP: 3 Elizabethtown men arrested, charged with murder in Hart County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three Elizabethtown men have been arrested in connection with a murder in Hart County on Friday, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said police conducted a death investigation in the 10070 block of Hammonsville Road in the Magnolia community on Friday. Police found a dead male in a yard near a home.
WLKY.com
Robbery in West Buechel leads to police chase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to Louisville Metro Police Department, a robbery in West Beuchel led to a police chase. Around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, LMPD's Sixth Division responded to a call to assist West Buechel Police on a business robbery at the GameStop in the 3600 block of Mall Road.
Alleged robbery suspect leads police on chase through Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police say a 40-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a GameStop and then leading police on a chase through the city. Officers with LMPD's Sixth Division were assisting West Buechel Police around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday after the GameStop on Mall Road was robbed.
wdrb.com
Police pursuit of robbery suspect ends at JCPS bus compound
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A man who allegedly robbed a GameStop in West Buechel led police on a pursuit on Sunday afternoon that ended at a Jefferson County Public Schools bus compound. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said Sixth Division officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to help West Buechel...
WANE-TV
ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
k105.com
2 Elizabethtown men charged with killing elderly Hart Co. man
Two Elizabethtown men have been charged with the murder of an elderly Hart County man. The murder occurred Friday night just before 6:00 at a residence in the 10070 block of Hammonsville Road in Hart County. Kentucky State Police, upon responding to a report of a deceased male in the yard at that address, located 78-year-old Robert W. Myers, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Wave 3
Man arrested after police pursuit that ended at JCPS bus compound
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after a police pursuit that ended at the JCPS bus compound Sunday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the 6th Division responded to assist the West Buechel Police Department on a robbery call at the Game Stop on the 3600 block of Mall Road. Officers got information about the suspect vehicle and located it on Shepherdsville Road.
WBKO
Hart County Coroner’s Office needs help locating next of kin for shooting victim
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hart County Coroner’s Office needs help locating the next of kin for Mr. Robert “Bob” Myers. He is a 78 year old white male, and the victim of a fatal shooting on July 29, 2022 in Magnolia, KY. The Coroner’s Office...
WLKY.com
Woman shot in Shelby Park identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coroner has released the name of a woman found shot inside a car on East Kentucky Street in Shelby Park. She was one of two people shot in a car. The Jefferson County Coroner's office identified the one as 48-year-old Torie Myers. The other person...
WLKY.com
Police found disturbing Google searches from Clark County man accused of abusing child
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A man is in Clark County Jail for abusing his newborn baby. Police arrested Jonathan Fleming saying he fractured several bones in 8-week-old Mateo Hayes. Mateo’s mother, Shelby Hayes, says she never suspected her fiancé was hurting their child. “When they told me...
salemleader.com
Authorities called to investigate body found in local pond
At around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, emergency personnel was called to investigate a body found in a pond located on North Haleysburg Road. No additional information is currently known about the situation. Check back here for updates and in Tuesday's issue of The Salem Leader.
wpsdlocal6.com
Four Charged During Methamphetamine Investigation
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY- The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people in a two day drug investigation that began Friday afternoon in Paducah. The investigation began when detectives obtained a search warrant for a Paducah apartment located at 624 N 34th Street in Paducah. On Friday evening detectives executed the search warrant. During the search warrant service detectives located Brittany Villa inside the apartment. During a search of the apartment detectives located and seized over 400 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, scales, smoking pipes, more than $3,000 in suspected drug monies and approximately $50,000 in fake money.
WISH-TV
Girlfriend of Greenwood mall hero used jacket as tourniquet to help shooting victim
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Shay Golden, the girlfriend of the armed citizen who stopped the Greenwood Park Mall shooter, is telling her story of what happened inside the mall on July 17. Golden and her boyfriend, Eli Dicken, had not planned on being in the mall that night. A...
28 women say they were raped, abused by incarcerated men who bought an officer’s keys at the Clark Co. Jail
Eight unnamed women filed a new federal civil lawsuit on Monday, joining 20 others who made similar claims last month.
WLKY.com
Scott County sheriffs bust drug dealer
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — A southern Indiana sheriff says it was an anonymous tip that led to the arrest of a local drug dealer. A Scott County sheriff's deputy arrested Christopher Helton during a traffic stop in Austin, Indiana, after they found meth inside the vehicle. On Thursday, they...
Wave 3
Triple-digit homicides for a third straight year brings warning from grieving mother
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the third straight year, Louisville Metro has suffered more than 100 homicides. So far this year, people are being killed at a rate of one every 50 hours. “It’s sad,” Candy Linear said. “It’s very sad because it’s not ending and people are still dying.”...
953wiki.com
Madison Woman Behind Bars on Drug Charge
Presumption of innocence until otherwise proven guilty. July 28, 2022, @ approximately 11:08 AM Madison Police responded to a report of possible drug activity in the bathroom of Bicentennial Park. A description of the suspect was obtained, and officers located the individual minutes later at Fireman's Park. The suspect was...
wdrb.com
Louisville police say man shot in Buechel neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot in Buechel neighborhood on Saturday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said a man arrived at Baptist East Hospital in St. Matthews around 6:45 p.m. Police say the shooting occurred in the 2200 block of Hikes Lane. Mitchell...
LMPD, Postal Inspection Office investigating after mail carrier robbed at knife point Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The United States Postal Investigation Service and the Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating after a man robbed a postal worker at knife point Friday. A USPS spokesperson said around 2:50 p.m. Friday the postal letter carrier was delivering mail across the street from Slugger Field...
