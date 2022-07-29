One person died in a building collapse at a farm in Adams County Friday morning, according to a Pennsylvania State Police spokeswoman.

Jose Rojas-Flores, 53, of Harrisburg, died of traumatic asphyxia, according to the Adams County Coroner's Office. The manner is accidental.

The incident happened in the 300 block of Spicer Road, in Tyrone Township. The site is near Rt. 15, north of Gettysburg.

Rescue efforts took hours. Eight people were inside the chicken house, which was being demolished, at the time of the collapse, Trooper Megan Frazer said at a news conference. Seven made it out on their own, and they were transported to a hospital.

Emergency responders from six counties were involved in the search and rescue effort, Frazer said.

The chicken house belongs to Hillandale Farms. The individuals who were inside were not employees. They were contractors, she said.

Also this week: Man dies after being trapped under forklift at J & K Salvage

Also of interest: Speed cameras in Pa.: Number of violations caught on camera in construction zones just keeps climbing

Adams County reported the incident to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, according to a spokesperson. The York County Advanced Technical Rescue team was called to the scene.

There were no animals in the building, according to a spokeswoman for the state Department of Agriculture.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Coroner IDs man killed in chicken house collapse at a farm in central Pa.