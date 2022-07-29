Kansas court: Self-defense doesn't apply when bystander hurt

www.wral.com
Daunte Wright's passenger sues Minneapolis suburb, officer
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — The woman who was in Daunte Wright’s vehicle when he was fatally shot by police in a Minneapolis suburb last year is suing the city and the former officer who killed him. The lawsuit says passenger Alayna Albrecht-Payton, 21, of St. Paul, was physically...
Minnesota case weighs right to emergency contraception
AITKIN, Minn. — A trial in Minnesota is expected to decide whether a woman's human rights were violated when a pharmacist denied her request in 2019 to fill a prescription for emergency contraception. Andrea Anderson, a mother of five from McGregor, sued under the Minnesota Human Rights Act after...
At least 30 killed in flooding in Kentucky as creeks, rivers continue to rise
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. At least 30 killed in flooding in Kentucky as creeks, rivers continue to rise. More rain in Kentucky overnight caused creeks and rivers to swell...
This Summer in Washington: Brews & Views
This article was written by our sponsor, Washington Tourism Development Authority. Exciting things are happening in Little Washington this summer! With three new breweries in town, including a rooftop lounge that has a stunning view of the river, you’re going to want to make your plans to visit our lively, but quaint, waterfront town.
