ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Kansas court: Self-defense doesn't apply when bystander hurt

By JOHN HANNA, Associated Press
WRAL
 4 days ago
www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

Daunte Wright's passenger sues Minneapolis suburb, officer

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — The woman who was in Daunte Wright’s vehicle when he was fatally shot by police in a Minneapolis suburb last year is suing the city and the former officer who killed him. The lawsuit says passenger Alayna Albrecht-Payton, 21, of St. Paul, was physically...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WRAL

Minnesota case weighs right to emergency contraception

AITKIN, Minn. — A trial in Minnesota is expected to decide whether a woman's human rights were violated when a pharmacist denied her request in 2019 to fill a prescription for emergency contraception. Andrea Anderson, a mother of five from McGregor, sued under the Minnesota Human Rights Act after...
MCGREGOR, MN
WRAL

This Summer in Washington: Brews & Views

This article was written by our sponsor, Washington Tourism Development Authority. Exciting things are happening in Little Washington this summer! With three new breweries in town, including a rooftop lounge that has a stunning view of the river, you’re going to want to make your plans to visit our lively, but quaint, waterfront town.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy