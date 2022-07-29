Cinnaminson Marching Band welcomes new director

thesunpapers.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Pennsylvania Deli was just Named One of the Best in the United StatesTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Bakers Against Racism Hosting Make & Bake Sale in Philadelphia for Abortion AccessMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Opinion: MLB Network Made More Errors Than Phillies Behind Awful QuartetIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Community News
Former MCCC sports star inducted into 2022 Hall of Fame class
When Diane Rose Kelly got word that she was being inducted into the 2nd Annual Mercer County Community College Athletic Hall of Fame Class, it led to a moment of shock, followed by entry into a time machine. “I was totally surprised to get the call,” the Lawrence Township native...
thesunpapers.com
First Presbyterian Church of Moorestown hosts Fire Pit Fridays
First Presbyterian Church of Moorestown welcomes the community to attend Fire Pit Fridays, an event designed to build friendships and bring people together. “Our governing board here at the church is called our ‘session’ and it’s comprised of persons from the church who are also called elders,” said Pastor Stuart Spencer. “The idea for Fire Pit Fridays came out of a conversation that our session had earlier this year, and the conversation was about our experience with COVID.”
thesunpapers.com
International students visit Moorestown
After spending two weeks with over a dozen Moorestown families, 13 students from Valencia, Spain have ended their first visit to the U.S. A farewell party for the students and host families was held on July 27. “It’s been really cool,” said 18-year-old student Nacho Pinazo, who stayed with Moorestown...
timespub.com
Herman’s Hermits, starring Peter Noone, closes the Bristol Riverside Theatre’s William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest 2022!
Bristol Riverside Theatre’s William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest closes the 2022 summer season with Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone on September 9 and 10. The concert will take place at the Bristol Township Amphitheater located at 2501 Bath Road, Bristol, PA, 19007. Legendary 60s pop band Herman’s...
thesunpapers.com
Mark your calendars for the 2022 Lions Club Flea Market
The 2022 Flea Market will be happening on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 (rain date Sept. 17) at the parking lot at One Centennial Square, 33. E. Euclid Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ, 08033. Please note: There will be no building access; portable lavatories will be available on site. Dozens of vendors will...
thesunpapers.com
Letter to the Editor: Margo Kaplan
The open comments at Haddonfield’s June Board of Education meeting featured disturbing objections to the state’s curriculum standards—specifically that learning about gender identity and sexual orientation would confuse kids and rob them of their innocence. Granted, no one argued it would confuse kids to hear that Mom and Dad are in love or to use “she/her” pronouns for Ramona Quimby. Because none of this was really about kids’ capacity to understand gender or sexual orientation in general, just LGBTQ+ ones.
Bucks County Playhouse Announces Plays, Musicals for Summer and Fall Seasons
New Hope’s popular Bucks County Playhouse has announced their most recent line-up of plays and musicals for the 2022 season. Pryce Jamison wrote about the line-up for the Bucks County Courier Times. After years of renovations, the playhouse will be hosting several shows over the late summer and fall...
Woonsocket Call
Mercer County, NJ, Senior Housing Community Sold for $98M
HAMILTON, N.J. - August 1, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Pike Senior Housing Partners LLC, a subsidiary of Pike Construction Co LLC, has announced the sale of Homestead at Hamilton Senior Living Community in Hamilton, NJ. Pike Senior Housing Partners LLC developed and contracted the project. Pike also secured project financing. Solvere...
Indoor Pickleball Coming to the Former Shore Mall in EHT
Harbor Square Shopping Center - some of us still call it Shore Mall - will soon be getting a new tenant. In the area formerly occupied for years by Burlington Coat Factory, Proshot Pickleball will be launching an indoor Pickleball facility. According to the Proshot website, the Pickleball facility will...
Willingboro Cop Honored as Trenton Thunder’s Hometown Hero
by Willingboro PD (PSA) TRENTON, NJ – Last night Officer Thomas was honored at the...
NJ lost a hero for humanity: A look into the life of Dr. Terry Zealand
New Jersey lost a hero recently. Dr. Terry Zealand, of Howell, NJ, along with his wife Faye, made a huge impact assisting children and families affected by AIDS. It all started in 1985 when Terry and Faye formed The AIDS Resource Foundation, which was started as a result of the couple learning about the plight of a 2-year-old orphan with HIV/AIDS living in the hospital.
World’s Largest Pickleball Tournament Happening in Atlantic City, NJ in September
The phenomenon known as Pickleball is invading Atlantic City soon for the World's Largest Pickleball Tournament. Pickleball is quickly becoming one of the fasting growing sports in the country. Yes, Pickleball isn't something you EAT, it's something you PLAY. I had no idea what it was when I was chatting...
Trentonian
Trenton school district sues McBride-led council for holding up $24M tax levy
TRENTON – No legislation without litigation. That seems to be Trenton Council President Kathy McBride’s motto, as she’s headed back to court again over her refusal to sign off on the $24.2 million tax levy for Trenton Public Schools. The district filed suit against Trenton council, asking...
Paralyzed Man Enjoys Ocean City Beach After 18 years on Sand Mats
After 18 years away, Ryan Gooch Nelson returned to his favorite place on Earth on Sunday when he wheeled his wheelchair out on the new beach access mats on the Ocean City Beach. Nelson was paralyzed in a truck accident 18 years ago and has been wheelchair-bound ever since, meaning...
njmom.com
29 Free Things To Do In August
We may be heading into the last official month of summer, but that doesn’t mean the free family fun has to stop. Grab all the seafood at the 27th Annual Clam Fest in Highlands, visit the learning garden and animals at the Twilight Farm Festival in Clifton, or cheer on the tractor pulls and pig races at the Salem County Fair in Woodstown. And don’t miss National Night Out on August 2 in NJ—it’s a free event in several towns across the state. (feature photo taken at istock/Lisay)
PhillyBite
The Victor Cafe A Philadelphia Italian Institution
- There's no need to go far to enjoy a fantastic Italian dinner at The Victor Cafe in Philadelphia. This Philadelphia institution has been hosting opera performances for years. The company hired students to work as servers, and the shows are staged throughout the week. The Victor Cafe in Philadelphia.
Our Readers Select The Best Steaks In Atlantic & Cape May Counties
We took to our Facebook page yesterday and asked our readers to submit their favorite steaks in Atlantic and Cape May Counties. This was such a fun project to collaborate with our faithful listeners and readers. Almost every photo that you will see in our photo gallery below was taken...
Pennsylvania teacher suspended after Jan. 6 riot fired for not working
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania teacher who was suspended last year during an investigation into his attendance at, and social media posts about, the "Stop the Steal" rally — which later turned to a deadly insurrection on Jan. 6 — has been fired for refusing to return to work.Allentown School District board of school directors voted Thursday to fire Jason Moorehead, who was a middle school social studies teacher at the Allentown School District.The district said previously Moorehead's social media posts about the events of Jan. 6, and not just his presence in Washington that day, were the focus...
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Pennsylvania
Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state. Here's the top choice for PA
Big Joe picks his favorite New Jersey Irish bars
I love a good Irish bar, have since the time I was of legal age to drink and that’s a long time ago. There seems to be camaraderie when you walk into an Irish bar that is contagious. I am of Irish ancestry and enjoy some connection to my ancestry when I lift a pint or two or a good Irish whiskey.
