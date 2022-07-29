ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinnaminson, NJ

Cinnaminson Marching Band welcomes new director

By Alex Murphy
thesunpapers.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
thesunpapers.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesunpapers.com

First Presbyterian Church of Moorestown hosts Fire Pit Fridays

First Presbyterian Church of Moorestown welcomes the community to attend Fire Pit Fridays, an event designed to build friendships and bring people together. “Our governing board here at the church is called our ‘session’ and it’s comprised of persons from the church who are also called elders,” said Pastor Stuart Spencer. “The idea for Fire Pit Fridays came out of a conversation that our session had earlier this year, and the conversation was about our experience with COVID.”
MOORESTOWN, NJ
thesunpapers.com

International students visit Moorestown

After spending two weeks with over a dozen Moorestown families, 13 students from Valencia, Spain have ended their first visit to the U.S. A farewell party for the students and host families was held on July 27. “It’s been really cool,” said 18-year-old student Nacho Pinazo, who stayed with Moorestown...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manahawkin, NJ
Cinnaminson, NJ
Education
State
Nevada State
City
Cinnaminson, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Mark your calendars for the 2022 Lions Club Flea Market

The 2022 Flea Market will be happening on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 (rain date Sept. 17) at the parking lot at One Centennial Square, 33. E. Euclid Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ, 08033. Please note: There will be no building access; portable lavatories will be available on site. Dozens of vendors will...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Letter to the Editor: Margo Kaplan

The open comments at Haddonfield’s June Board of Education meeting featured disturbing objections to the state’s curriculum standards—specifically that learning about gender identity and sexual orientation would confuse kids and rob them of their innocence. Granted, no one argued it would confuse kids to hear that Mom and Dad are in love or to use “she/her” pronouns for Ramona Quimby. Because none of this was really about kids’ capacity to understand gender or sexual orientation in general, just LGBTQ+ ones.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
Woonsocket Call

Mercer County, NJ, Senior Housing Community Sold for $98M

HAMILTON, N.J. - August 1, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Pike Senior Housing Partners LLC, a subsidiary of Pike Construction Co LLC, has announced the sale of Homestead at Hamilton Senior Living Community in Hamilton, NJ. Pike Senior Housing Partners LLC developed and contracted the project. Pike also secured project financing. Solvere...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Band#Highschool#Cinnaminson Marching Band#Cinnaminson Middle School#Group Iv#Chs
New Jersey 101.5

NJ lost a hero for humanity: A look into the life of Dr. Terry Zealand

New Jersey lost a hero recently. Dr. Terry Zealand, of Howell, NJ, along with his wife Faye, made a huge impact assisting children and families affected by AIDS. It all started in 1985 when Terry and Faye formed The AIDS Resource Foundation, which was started as a result of the couple learning about the plight of a 2-year-old orphan with HIV/AIDS living in the hospital.
HOWELL, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
njmom.com

29 Free Things To Do In August

We may be heading into the last official month of summer, but that doesn’t mean the free family fun has to stop. Grab all the seafood at the 27th Annual Clam Fest in Highlands, visit the learning garden and animals at the Twilight Farm Festival in Clifton, or cheer on the tractor pulls and pig races at the Salem County Fair in Woodstown. And don’t miss National Night Out on August 2 in NJ—it’s a free event in several towns across the state. (feature photo taken at istock/Lisay)
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
PhillyBite

The Victor Cafe A Philadelphia Italian Institution

- There's no need to go far to enjoy a fantastic Italian dinner at The Victor Cafe in Philadelphia. This Philadelphia institution has been hosting opera performances for years. The company hired students to work as servers, and the shows are staged throughout the week. The Victor Cafe in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania teacher suspended after Jan. 6 riot fired for not working

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania teacher who was suspended last year during an investigation into his attendance at, and social media posts about, the "Stop the Steal" rally — which later turned to a deadly insurrection on Jan. 6 — has been fired for refusing to return to work.Allentown School District board of school directors voted Thursday to fire Jason Moorehead, who was a middle school social studies teacher at the Allentown School District.The district said previously Moorehead's social media posts about the events of Jan. 6, and not just his presence in Washington that day, were the focus...
ALLENTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy