Cinnaminson Marching Band welcomes new director

We may be heading into the last official month of summer, but that doesn’t mean the free family fun has to stop. Grab all the seafood at the 27th Annual Clam Fest in Highlands, visit the learning garden and animals at the Twilight Farm Festival in Clifton, or cheer on the tractor pulls and pig races at the Salem County Fair in Woodstown. And don’t miss National Night Out on August 2 in NJ—it’s a free event in several towns across the state. (feature photo taken at istock/Lisay)

COLLINGSWOOD, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO