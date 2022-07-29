93-year-old driver struck, killed 18-year-old motorcyclist in Sumter County, FHP says

as a retired professional driver in 3 states I truly believe that testing after a certain age should be mandatory. Not just physically but cognitive testing as well. . As painful as it may be to give up the keys it becomes necessary. The folks in the car won't have to live with this nearly as long as that boys family.
The old man was negligent, no matter what his reasons! Just because they maybe older is not a lawful justification for leniency.
In Florida especially around the Villages you have to ride a motorcycle as if you're in a video game where the object of every driver out there is to crash into you. Loud pipes won't help because the sound goes in the opposite direction of your travel. As a bike rider when you see a vehicle at a stop sign be aware they haven't seen you, so slow down, don't hammer through even if you have the right of way. Yes, you do have to do the thinking for everyone else on the road.
