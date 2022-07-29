City of Laredo to hold Back-to-School Concert

www.kgns.tv
City allowing Laredoans to have a garage sale without permit
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are looking to get rid of some unwanted clutter, the City of Laredo is waiving garage sale permits for one whole weekend. During the weekend of August 12, residents will be able to sell items from their garage, yard or home without the fear of a penalty or fine.
Laredo ISD to distribute student schedules this week
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Monday, Laredo Independent School District began distributing schedules for the upcoming school year. High and middle school student schedules will be available for pick-up at their respective campuses. Schedule pick-up are as follows:. · Seniors Monday, August 1, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and...
City of Laredo Mobile Health Unit keeps on rolling
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -If your child still needs to get a health screening before the start of the school year. The city of Laredo is hosting, for the third time, it’s mobile health clinic on Friday, August 5th. The event will have over 20 health care entities providing free...
Local parents feel relief from school supply giveaway
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As inflation continues to cause prices to soar at the stores, many every day items including school supplies will cost extra. The back-to-school season can be a stressful time for parents struggling to make ends meet but our neighbors down south are getting some much-needed relief.
Mural calls on leaders to ‘Protect Our Water’
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was a busy weekend for several Laredoans, who used paint and brushes to make their voices heard. The non-profit, Rio Grande International Study Center along with volunteers, has completed a mural along the Rio Grande. The finished art piece is located at Tres Laredo Park...
Councilmember highlights city services available for parents
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A city leader is bringing awareness to programs available for new parents. District 7 councilmember, Vanessa Perez decided to bring awareness to the programs after she heard the story of one year old Angel Esquivel who died on July 22nd at a children’s hospital in Corpus Christi due to severe head trauma.
Water infrastructure needs creates financial strain for city
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two major issues relating to the city’s water system is addressed by Mayor Pete Saenz. Saenz stated that over 20 percent of the city’s old water lines were replaced, which is costing millions of dollars. He indicated that the current water and sewer rate...
Assistance for Water Bills for Webb County
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A grant plans to help many Webb County residents with their water bills and reconnect water services. There are new funds available for Webb County residents to help pay for water bills. During the July 25th commissioners’ court meeting a grant was discussed to help community...
Interim city manager shares final thoughts before departure
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo finds itself once again in a situation all too familiar—without a city manager. This after Interim City Manager, Keith Selman, cut short his contracted term of ten months citing personal reasons, which means the city has now had six city managers—either permanent or interim, in the last eight years, since 2014. Each of them leaving within two years, and not fulfilling their contract. So, what will it take for the city to keep its city manager long term? According to Selman, it all comes down to one issue.
Water restrictions ordered in Rio Grande Valley as drought persists
The two largest cities in the Rio Grande Valley have implemented mandatory water restrictions as water levels in two reservoirs hit near-record lows due to an ongoing drought.
Probation office oversees 7,000 cases in Webb County per year
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Last week, Webb County proclaimed the end of July as Probation Officer’s Week. The county recognized the department for their hard work before and during the pandemic. The department states they hand over 7,000 cases per year. However, those cases are on the rise. The...
Jim Hogg County community leaders aim to bring attention to a historic South Texas landmark
HEBBRONVILLE, Texas — There’s another South Texas historical hotspot that you may want to hit during your summer vacation. It sits in Hebbronville, Texas and stands as one of the tallest structures anywhere. We’re talking about the Scotus College that’s still run by Franciscan Friars. Some...
Gulf Cartel member arrested by border patrol
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Border Patrol sector announced they arrested Nelson Garcia-Flores in a ranch south of Hebbronville. When agents checked his record, it showed Flores was an active gulf cartel member. Records indicted he had over a dozen prior arrests from various cities in south Texas including Brownsville,...
Local officials arrest, charge Louisiana resident following a vehicle pursuit
VICTORIA, Texas – Local law enforcement arrest 51-year-old Hilma Ziyad, of Louisiana, following a vehicle pursuit. On Saturday, July 30, at approximately 8:15 p.m., a Victoria Police Department K9 Officer observed a gray Ford Fusion traveling northbound near the 3200 block of US Highway 59 S. The vehicle matched the description of a reported stolen vehicle in Jim Hogg County, Texas earlier that day.
Hit and Run Suspect Wanted in Zapata County
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Hit and run at the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office suspect wanted. The Zapata County Sheriff’s Office the public help identify a man. According to a post on Facebook by the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office, the man is a subject in relation to a recent hit and run committed at the sheriff’s office.
Gone! The Top 10 Abandoned Places In Texas!
If you drive around Texas you are destined to find something abandoned! Texas is so big that NOT everything is going to be occupied and if something is left alone it will probably be abandoned and maybe forgotten. So, when this VIDEO jumped into my recommendation feed I just had to share what they are calling the Top 10 Abandoned Places in Texas! Are these the Top 10 abandoned places? Which places would you add to the list? I'm sure there are many more here in Texas.
Falcon Lake, now at devastatingly low capacity, has a storied history
There’s been a lot of concern focused on Nevada’s Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the United States and the water source for more than 25 million people. It’s fallen to just 25% capacity and is dropping rather rapidly. But here in Texas, Falcon Lake is beating Mead in a race to the bottom: It’s at just 12% capacity.
Man killed in vehicle rollover accident over the weekend
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is killed in a tragic accident Saturday night. It happened at about 8:30pm when the driver of a 2004 Silverado pickup truck reportedly lost control while driving along Highway 359, causing it to roll over. The accident was so severe, several passengers inside were thrown from the vehicle.
Man wanted for aggravated assault
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s office needs the public’s help in finding a man wanted for aggravated assault. Juan Ortegon Zamarripa, 53, is described as 5 feet 8 inches, black hair, brown eyes, and weighs about 200 pounds. His last known address is the 3100 W. San Francisco.
Laredo Police arrest 3 teens for deadly conduct with a weapon
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Three teenagers are facing charges of deadly conduct with a weapon after a shooting that damaged a home and a business. The incident happened on July 11 when Laredo Police were called out to Guerrero and Pine Street at around 7 a.m. There was a shooting...
