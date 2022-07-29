Victims hospitalized following Memorial Drive accident in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Memorial Drive near Montgomery Street has reopened Friday afternoon following a serious motor vehicle accident.

The southbound lanes of Memorial Drive was closed for several hours as police investigated the accident. A photo shared to 22News by Kristin Vivenzio shows a vehicle heavily damaged.

Chicopee Police PIO Travis Odiorne told 22News, two vehicles were involved in the accident. Two ambulances were called to take victims in the accident to the hospital. It is unknown at this time how many people were involved or what injuries they have. Charges for the incident are still pending.

The Chicopee Police Department and the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the accident. 22News will continue to update this article as soon as more information is available.

