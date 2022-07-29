www.thewindowsclub.com
How to fix Input Lag and Reduce Latency in VALORANT
If you are experiencing input lag in Valorant, you can try the solutions to fix the problem. When we input our computer, the GPU displays the required output on the screen. Input lag or latency occurs when the computer displays the output a few seconds after the input given by the user. Due to this issue, gamers cannot play the game properly. In this article, we will discuss some ways to fix Valorant input lag and reduce latency.
How to enable and use Command Palette in Microsoft Edge on Windows 11/10
In this post, we will show you how to enable and use Command Palette in Microsoft Edge on a Windows 11/10 computer. This feature helps to access and use DevTools commands as well as other browser features. For example, you can use Command Palette to toggle Developer Tools, trigger actions like open dedicated DevTools for Node, clear browsing data, bookmark all tabs, show Microsoft Edge Task Manager, apps manager, use QR Code, show bookmark manager, and lots more. All such options/features can be accessed in Microsoft Edge in other ways, but Command Palette makes it easier to access and use them.
How to change Guides Color and Style in Photoshop and Illustrator
The Guides in Photoshop and Illustrator are extremely important when you want your work perfectly aligned. Proper alignment of your work can make it look more attractive. Artwork that is out of alignment can be a turn-off for people, especially professionals. Guides in Photoshop and Illustrator are very important for...
Intel is working on a new type of processor you've never heard of
Intel has let slip information about a new type of processor soon to make its way into the company’s portfolio: the versatile processing unit, or VPU. Although no formal announcement has been made, written materials published by Intel alongside a new Linux driver confirmed the existence of the processor, which is designed to accelerate AI inference workloads.
How to Download and Install Illustrator Actions
Illustrator Actions are recordings of steps that are used to complete tasks. Illustrator actions can be downloaded or recorded for use or to share. Illustrator Actions makes it easy to automate any repeated task. Download and Install Illustrator Actions. Illustrator has default actions that can be found in the Actions...
How to automate Tasks with Illustrator Actions
This article will take you through the steps of how to automate tasks with Illustrator Actions. It will also show how to edit the Actions; having to repeat the same task over and over can get quite dull. Constantly repeated simple or complex tasks can be automated in Illustrator. This is especially helpful when there is a lot to do in a short time. Illustrator Action is recording a set of steps and playing them back. It is like macros in Microsoft Word, a set of actions that makes up a task is recorded and then played when it needs to be done.
What is Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW)?
Maybe at some point, you have heard the term Next-Generation Firewall or NGFW for short. A lot of people have no idea what it is all about, and there is nothing wrong with that because it is a relatively new concept when compared to the traditional firewall. Here’s the thing,...
MSI Dragon Center is not installing [Fixed]
MSI Dragon Center is software that comes pre-installed on all MSI gaming devices. It lets users monitor and optimizes their systems. If you uninstall MSI Dragon Center from your system, you can reinstall it by downloading its latest version from the official website. Some users have reported that they cannot install MSI Dragon Center on their systems. If MSI Dragon Center is not installing on your system, you can try the fixes described in this article.
MSI Afterburner FPS Counter is not working [Fixed]
MSI Afterburner is one of the best overclocking apps. However, it is not just used for that purpose, but there are various other things this tool is used for and one of them is to count Frames Per Second or FPS. But, as of late, a lot of users have complained that the MSI Afterburner FPS Counter is not working on their system. In this post, we will talk about this issue in detail and see what can be done to resolve it.
Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt not launching, loading or opening on PC
Bloodhunt is a free-to-play battle royale game popular amongst gamers worldwide. It is one of the best addition to the Vampire: The Masquerade series. However, like any other game, it also has its share of bugs, errors, and issues that keep popping up once in a while. One of the many issues includes the game launch problem. A lot of users have reported that they are unable to launch or open the game on their Windows PC.
Excel Cursor is stuck on white cross [Fixed]
If your cursor in Excel is stuck at a white cross, the solutions provided in this article may help you fix this problem. Due to this issue, you will be unable to use the Fill Handle feature in Excel. Fill Handle makes the work easier. By using this feature, you can fill data in the cells quickly. To use Fill Handle, the white cross should change into the Plus icon when you place the white cursor on the bottom right side of a cell. Because the cursor in Excel is stuck at a white cross, you have to enter all the data manually which can be very frustrating.
How to disable Edge bar in Windows 11/10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to disable the Edge bar in Microsoft Edge on a Windows 11/10 computer. Edge bar (formerly known as Web Widget) is a Microsoft Edge feature that you can use to check weather information, stock quotes, see news headlines, search the web and open webpages in the Edge browser, and more. You can easily enable and use the Edge bar in Microsoft Edge as there is a dedicated page under Settings of Microsoft Edge for it. But those who don’t use the Edge bar and want to disable it can try a simple trick that we have covered in this tutorial.
How to convert KML to Excel or CSV in Windows 11/10
Here is a complete guide that will help you to convert KML files to Excel worksheets or CSV format on your Windows 11/10 PC. KML (Keyhole Markup Language) is a GPS data file format used to save different types of geographical data such as location data, image overlays, annotations, etc. It was developed by Google and was primarily used by the Google Earth service. However, a lot of GPS programs also support this file format.
Fix Control keeps crashing, disconnecting or freezing on PC
Control, a third-person shooter with an action-adventure theme is quite popular among players because of its distinctive playstyle. However according to some users, the game crashes at startup. In this post, we will discuss this issue and see what you can do to resolve it. So, if Control keeps crashing or freezing on your system, check the solutions mentioned in this post.
Mouse cursor disappears when playing games in full-screen mode
Some users have reported that their mouse cursor disappears when they play games in full-screen mode. The issue occurs only in video games and not in other programs. Also, the mouse cursor remains visible in windowed mode. Because users cannot see their mouse cursor in the full-screen mode, they must play the game in windowed mode if your mouse cursor disappears when playing games in full-screen mode, the solutions explained in this article may help you.
Printer Printing Black Pages in Windows 11/10 [Fixed]
Is your Printer Printing Black pages in Windows 11/10? This error causes the document to appear in inverted colors, such as if you are printing a black & white document, then your black font will appear in white and the white color will be black. This problem arises due to the misconfiguration of the printer. Many users reported that they also faced the same error while they printed documents on the printer. If you also face the same error on your printer, then keep with this article. In this article, we have suggested how you can fix this error.
How to enable HDR on Xbox Series S/X
In this article, we will see how to enable HDR on Xbox series S/X. You can also learn how to enable HDR on TVs of various brands with some very simple steps. So, let us go to the guide. Enable HDR ON Xbox Series S and Xbox X. HDR or...
Stop Messenger from opening on startup in Windows 11/10
Facebook Messenger is not the best-rated app on the Microsoft Store, but it is still very popular. However, many users do not want it to launch at startup, though the application is configured to launch at startup. If you wish to stop Facebook Messenger from opening on Startup on your PC, please read through this article on the website.
Fix Problem Finding Match in Fall Guys
A lot of users have reported that they face problems finding matches in Fall Guys. According to them, when trying to find a match, the following error message appears. There was a problem finding a match. Please check the settings and try again. In this post, we are going to...
Free SVG to JPG converter software and online tools
SVG stands for Scalable Vector Graphics. It is a popular vector file format that is used to display two-dimensional graphics, charts, and illustrations on websites. Because it is a vector file, it can be scaled up and down without losing its resolution. To view an SVG file, you need to install dedicated software. If you want to convert an SVG file into a JPG image format, you can use any of the free SVG to JPG converter software and online tools listed in this article.
