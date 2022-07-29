ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, IL

Blood drive Aug. 11

By By Randy Harrison
 4 days ago
Crawford County residents have another opportunity to help relieve a blood shortage during a blood drive in Oblong later this month.
The American Red Cross will conduct a blood drive at the Oblong Municipal Building from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11.
The Red Cross faces a concerning drop in blood and platelet donations this summer.
The decline in donations has caused the Red Cross blood supply to shrink nearly 20 percent in recent weeks. The availability of blood products will continue to decline if donations do not increase.
People should not wait until they hear there is a blood shortage to give, according to Paul Sullivan, Red Cross senior vice president of donor services. Type O negative blood donors and platelet donors are especially needed now.
“This is a concerning trend that may soon make it tougher to keep blood products stocked on hospital shelves,” Sullivan said.
“By choosing a time to give now, donors can help pump up the blood supply for those in immediate need of lifesaving care and those who rely on transfusions for treatment.”

