Officials urge caution after several whale sightings in Plymouth

whdh.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. Shenoy
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
Massachusetts grocery store set to close next month after 44 yearsKristen WaltersMassachusetts State
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Related
whdh.com
WATCH: Whale breaches in Boston Harbor
WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts couple on a fishing trip in Boston Harbor captured video of a whale breaching near their boat. “It was pretty calm out there, and then all of a sudden, we hear a big slap in the water. We turned around, but there was really, there was no boats, nothing there,” said Joe Fabiano. “Not even a minute later, all of a sudden, a whale came up and just started jumping out of the water. It was pretty amazing.”
Watch: Hammerhead shark makes waves along Nantucket beach
A hammerhead shark was spotted close to the shoreline of a Nantucket beach Sunday. In a video captured by beachgoers Annabel Taylor and Lisa Larson, the shark hunts a fish close to the shores of Ladies Beach. “That’s a huge fish it has!” a beachgoer exclaims, before the hammerhead seemingly...
tigerdroppings.com
9 sharks detected off Cape Cod. Beaches closed.
White sharks were busy off the Massachusetts coast on Saturday morning, closing beaches in Nantucket and gathering off Cape Cod. Swimmers were ordered out of the water at Ladies, Miacomet and Cisco beaches on Nantucket for two hours after a shark was spotted, the island's harbormaster said. The Sharktivity app, which tracks the fish, didn't immediately note a sighting in the area, but it did show a shark sighting around the same time about 75 yards off the shore of Nauset Beach. And a buoy south of Nauset Beach, off Chatham's North Beach Island, detected nine separate white sharks in the area Saturday alone. It uses technology to note when sharks that have been previously tagged swim nearby -- Saturday's visitors includes sharks called Dylan, Fruit Loops, Warren Squidward, according to the Sharktivity app.
Stunning drone video shows humpback whale enjoying sunrise in Boston Harbor
BOSTON — Stunning drone video showed a gigantic humpback whale enjoying the sunrise in Boston Harbor over the weekend. Video captured by photographer Charlie Nutting and shared with Boston 25 News showed the whale floating along at a leisurely pace around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday. In an Instagram post,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bedford Man Shares Experience on Cruise Ship Struck By Fishing Vessel
The U.S. Coast Guard determined that the New Bedford-based Gabby G, a 92-foot fishing boat, slammed into the midsection of the Norwegian Pearl cruise ship 41 nautical miles east of Nantucket early Saturday, as passengers were awakened by a loud boom. New Bedford lawyer Paul Santos and his wife were...
Humpback whale spotted breaching in Boston Harbor
The whale was spotted between Deer Island and Long Island. A humpback whale was seen breaching in the Boston Harbor on Monday morning. The whale was spotted between Deer Island and Long Island, and a video was captured by Joe Fabiano and Paula Brogna and shared by NBC10 Boston. This...
capecod.com
Harwich Institutes Mandatory Ban on Watering
HARWICH – Harwich officials have instituted a mandatory watering ban as the Cape Cod and Islands region continues to experience a drought. The state recently declared that Cape Cod was under Level 1 drought conditions. The town has also received multiple complaints about low water pressure. Those factors have...
iheart.com
Steamship Authority Down Ferry To Cape Cod, Islands For Repairs
FALMOUTH, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — On Saturday, the Steamship Authority provided an update to ferry service between Cape Cod and the Islands after one vessel had to be taken out of service for repairs on a four-inch crack discovered on the craft's hull. Officials found the breach after crews...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Bedford Fishing Vessel Collides with Cruise Ship
A cruise ship and a fishing vessel collided off the island of Nantucket this weekend. The Coast Guard says the Norwegian Pearl, which belongs to Norwegian Cruise Lines, was struck by a 92-foot fishing vessel named the Gabby G overnight Saturday. No significant injuries were reported. As for the boats...
WCVB
Fishing boat strikes Norwegian Pearl cruise ship east of Nantucket, Coast Guard confirms
BOSTON — Passengers aboard a cruise ship that sails weekly out of Boston awoke to a jolt early Saturday morning when the massive vessel was struck by a fishing boat. The U.S. Coast Guard said it received a report of the collision involving the Norwegian Pearl at 2:25 a.m. A spokesperson said a fishing boat, Gabby G, struck the Pearl’s midsection about 41 nautical miles east of Nantucket.
nbcboston.com
Record-Breaking Heat on the Way
Here we go again! Intense heat is poised to blast into the region on Thursday. Temperatures will soar into the middle and upper 90s, and another 100-degree reading in Boston isn’t out of the question. Remember, we hit just 100 degrees on July 24. Last summer, we hit 100 degrees once (June 30) – but prior to that, it had been a decade since we’d last seen a 100-degree reading in the city.
theweektoday.com
Pan-Mass Challenge to whizz through Wareham this weekend
Cyclists raising funds to fight cancer will roll through Wareham this weekend as part of the Pan-Mass Challenge. Per Pan-Mass Challenge, more than 6,000 riders are participating this year with the goal of breaking last year's record donation by raising more than $66 million for cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whdh.com
Gloucester Fire battles 2-alarm brush blaze
GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - The Gloucester Fire Department is battling a two-alarm brush fire in the area of Poles Hill and Riverview Road, the department announced. At about 10:45 a.m., fire crews responding to the scene found “a large area of brush burning in dry, windy conditions, and in an area that is difficult to access,” the department said in a press release.
Massachusetts could see high humidity and temperatures in the upper 90s again — but it won’t be a repeat of July’s heat wave
Baking heat and swampy humidity: to Massachusetts residents, it may feel like déjà vu. After a release from the muggy heat wave that plagued the commonwealth in late July, nearly triple-digit temperatures and high humidity are again on the forecast, weather officials said. But this week is not...
whdh.com
Warm To Very Hot
7Weather- It was a hot and dry July. We all know it, but here are the official numbers for the month. Boston tied for the 3rd warmest July on record, and we had the 4th driest. Boston only received 0.62″ of rain, really putting us behind for summer rainfall.
Fire in basement apartment in Hamilton leaves six animals dead
HAMILTON, Mass. — A fire that broke out in a basement apartment in Hamilton claimed the lives of six animals. Hamilton Fire Chief Raymond Brunet said the fire was reported around 6:15 p.m. Saturday at 255 Woodbury St. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the building and heavy flames shooting 15 feet above the roof line.
whdh.com
Some passengers bail after commuter train stalls, causing long wait with no power
BOSTON (WHDH) - Several riders on a Framingham line commuter train bailed after their locomotive stopped due to an electrical issue, leaving them stranded for hours without power or announcements according to the MBTA. Officials said Commuter Train 595 stalled on the tracks around 6:00 p.m. on Monday, just past...
whdh.com
Early Showers, High Heat Ahead
Clouds and light showers kick off this Monday morning, which also starts off a fresh month on the damp side. No doubt we could use some rain as July came in as the 4th driest on record in Boston (driest was in 1952), and was very dry through much of the region. It was also likely tied for the third warmest on record, matching 1952 and 1994. We’ll get back to that 1952 stuff in a moment.
Person dies after being pulled from the water in Ipswich
IPSWICH, Mass. — A person has died after being pulled from the water in Ipswich. Police and firefighters responded to Pavilion Beach around 5:17 p.m. Sunday for a person in distress in the water, Police Chief Paul Nikas and Fire Chief Paul Parisi said in a joint statement. A...
whdh.com
Commuter train stalls on the tracks causing massive delays
BOSTON (WHDH) - Commuter train 595 on the Framingham line stalled on the tracks just past Boston Landing station, according to the MBTA. The MBTA informed passengers that another train will be coming to push them back to Boston Landing. The MBTA said delays should be expected on the line.
Comments / 0