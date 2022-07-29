Officials urge caution after several whale sightings in Plymouth

White sharks were busy off the Massachusetts coast on Saturday morning, closing beaches in Nantucket and gathering off Cape Cod. Swimmers were ordered out of the water at Ladies, Miacomet and Cisco beaches on Nantucket for two hours after a shark was spotted, the island's harbormaster said. The Sharktivity app, which tracks the fish, didn't immediately note a sighting in the area, but it did show a shark sighting around the same time about 75 yards off the shore of Nauset Beach. And a buoy south of Nauset Beach, off Chatham's North Beach Island, detected nine separate white sharks in the area Saturday alone. It uses technology to note when sharks that have been previously tagged swim nearby -- Saturday's visitors includes sharks called Dylan, Fruit Loops, Warren Squidward, according to the Sharktivity app.

NANTUCKET, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO