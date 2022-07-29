'Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers': What to Know About Hulu Docuseries

popculture.com
Popculture
Michael Jordan, NBA Stars React to Death of Bill Russell
Bill Russell, one of the greatest players in NBA history, died at the age of 88 on Sunday. While the cause of death was not announced, Russell died "peacefully" wife his wife Jeannine at his side, according to a statement posted on social media. Russell spent his entire career as a player with the Celtics and was even the team's coach from 1966 to 1969. He won 11 NBA championships as a player and two more as coach of the Celtics.
Popculture
'Ted Lasso': What to Know About Season 3
The new season of Ted Lasso is coming to Apple TV+ soon, and based on what happened at the end of Season 2, fans will be in for a wild ride. But can exactly fans can expect from the Season 3 of the Emmy Award-winning series? PopCulture.com recently caught up with Cristo Fernández, who plays Dani Rojas in Ted Lasso, and he shared details on filming the third season.
Popculture
Stephen A. Smith Announces His Return Date to ESPN Following Surgery
Stephen A. Smith is returning to ESPN very soon. The 54-year-old ESPN host has missed over a month of work due to him having surgery on his shoulder. On Twitter, a fan recently asked Smith when he was returning to the popular ESPN show First Take, and Smith responded "August 15."
Popculture
Bill Russell, NBA Legend, Dead at 88
NBA and Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell has passed away at 88. The basketball great helped to lead the Celtics to eight straight NBA titles during his tenure, with 11 total overall. According to a statement on social media, Russell died "peacefully" with his wife Jeannine around him, though no cause of death has been revealed. Russell had been battling a longtime illness, keeping him from presenting the NBA Finals MVP trophy in June.
Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split
Popculture
Chris Rock Mocks Will Smith in Wake of Apology Video
Chris Rock has made it clear that he's not about to speak out about Will Smith for free, and he's also reportedly tired of being portrayed as a victim. Since the infamous Oscars moment that overshadowed the ceremony completely, Rock has made some passing comments behind the scenes while on tour. Smith hadn't spoken about the moment until his video was released at the end of the week.
Popculture
'Ted Lasso' Season 3: Will AFC Richmond Wear New Kits?
Season 3 of Ted Lasso will likely premiere on Apple TV+ this year, and fans hope that it's not the final season. But if there is some good to come from Season 3 it's the fact that AFC Richmond could have a new look to go along with their promotion.
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Winner Jordan Fisher Reacts to Show Moving to Disney+ (Exclusive)
Jordan Fisher is known for winning Season 26 of Dancing with the Stars 2017 and hosting the spin-off series Dancing with the Stars: Juniors in 2018. In April, it was announced that the 31st season of Dancing with the Stars will move from ABC to Disney+ as the network is making room for Monday Night Football. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Fisher said he likes the move to Disney+ and admits it was something he thought of a few years back.
Popculture
'Game of Thrones': Natalie Dormer Just Landed an Important Movie Role
Game of Thrones alum Natalie Dormer has starred in a number of film and TV projects since exiting the show at the end of Season 6, but now the actress has landed a very important movie role. Deadline reports that Dormer will be portraying Dr. Audrey Evans in a new biopic titled Audrey's Children. The film is being directed by Ami Canaan Mann, from a screenplay by Julia Fisher Farbman. The film does not currently have an announced premiere date.
