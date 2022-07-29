'Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers': What to Know About Hulu Docuseries

Jordan Fisher is known for winning Season 26 of Dancing with the Stars 2017 and hosting the spin-off series Dancing with the Stars: Juniors in 2018. In April, it was announced that the 31st season of Dancing with the Stars will move from ABC to Disney+ as the network is making room for Monday Night Football. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Fisher said he likes the move to Disney+ and admits it was something he thought of a few years back.

