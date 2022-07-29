ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbury, IL

After prep and preliminary work, it's showtime for PDC

By Kent Casson
Daily Leader
 4 days ago
FAIRBURY — Fairbury has been buzzing with activity ever since fans started arriving in town for the 32nd annual Case Construction Prairie Dirt Classic. Many more are expected as Fairbury Speedway owner and promoter Matt Curl can scratch weather concerns off of his list for the big weekend.

“The weather can affect a ton of things but we don’t have to worry about it this weekend,” Curl said as he prepares for one of the country's bigger dirt-track racing events this weekend. The Prairie Dirt Classic is presented by Bank of Pontiac and the Illinois State Rifle Association.

Curl looked forward to a nice safe and smooth week. He and his team are always planning in advance.

“We check a lot of boxes to get to an event where you can host 8,000 people in a town of 3,800. To be able to do that, you’ve always got to plan ahead,” Curl said.

Visitors to the Fairbury Speedway and fairgrounds have noticed a new office complex near the Third Street entrance. Curl considers this a nice hub to do business out of and something for everyone to enjoy.

“We have a really neat showroom where you just walk in that is a representation of Fairbury Speedway and how it came about,” explained Curl.

A mural has been placed at the building featuring 32 years of the PDC and the trophy awaiting Saturday night’s race winner.

Curl expected campers to exceed 500 in town as folks from all around the country head here to not only enjoy racing but spend money locally at stores and restaurants.

“It’s pretty neat,” Curl said. “Everybody is in good spirits here especially with the good weather and we are really looking forward to some fantastic racing this weekend.”

Driver Ryan Unzicker considers Fairbury his home track, even though he may not race it every weekend since he travels all around.

“The competition is amazing,” Unzicker said. “There are a lot of guys out there that can win this thing.”

Whether it’s the Prairie Dirt Classic or a local night of racing, Unzicker feels there is always a good atmosphere at the speedway.

“We just love Fairbury. It’s close to home, the race is awesome, the people are awesome,” Unzicker, who is from El Paso, said.

Festivities for the annual event started Thursday morning at the Indian Creek Golf and Country Club during the ninth annual PDC golf outing benefitting Shriner’s Children’s Hospital. What originally started as a small nine-hole event on a Saturday morning has really grown in recent years.

“Dan Kukuck, Matt Curl and Charlie Hoselton just keep plugging away at this event,” explained Eric Tjarks, who is with the Corn Belt Shrine Club of Gibson City.

Golfers have a full day to join in the fun as this is a way for fans to enjoy time with drivers but also a way for the Shriners to spread awareness about what they do at 22 hospitals.

The Shriners are preparing to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the organization’s hospitals for children.

“We have a hospital in Chicago, St. Louis and Dayton and we treat children regardless of the family’s ability to pay for orthopedic conditions, cleft lip and palate, spinal cord and burns,” noted Tjarks.

Owen Mahan, who just turned 15, has been helped by Shriner’s Hospital as he suffered burns across 98 percent of his body when he was just 2. He later had both legs amputated. Mahan is an inspiration to many and admits he has a fun time while visiting Fairbury.

“It’s the best,” Mahan said, referring to the golf outing. “We have a fun time.”

Tjarks said that everyone always looks forward to seeing Owen.

“He’s just kind of been the superhero of this event. It’s been a few years since he has been here and I know everybody is just looking forward to seeing Owen,” Tjarks said.

The organization holds a special place in racer Chris Ferguson’s heart as his grandfather, who passed away in 2008, was a Shriner.

“From that year on, my local racetrack did a helmet giveaway for 10 years and then from 2018 on, a bunch of Carolina race car drivers came together and we have a shirt called the Carolina Badboys,” said Ferguson, who hails from Mt. Holly, N.C.

Ferguson’s group decided to raise money for the Shriner’s Hospital and they are raising more each year.

“We don’t always get along on the racetrack but when it comes to helping the less fortunate, everybody comes together,” said Ferguson.

Ferguson was looking forward to racing at Fairbury Speedway, he made the 12-hour drive to get there on Wednesday.

“We came here the first time in 2016 and fell in love with the people, the friendships and the memories,” Ferguson said.

Unzicker was just happy to help out the Shriners during such a successful event.

“I love to play golf but my racing schedule kind of screws that up sometimes during the regular course of the year, but it’s a great event and I’m glad to be a part of it,” Unzicker said.

Thursday’s golf outing was sold out and the cost was $100 per person, which included golf with a cart, lunch and dinner, a drink voucher plus gift and hole prizes. The format was best ball with a two-putt rule in play and step aside. Fans were welcome to come out to the course to take a look at the action.

25newsnow.com

Miss Illinois wins 2022 Miss International Competition

PEORIA (25 News Now) -A new Queen from Bloomington is crowned Miss International 2022!. 25 News first told you about Katie Stapleton, the reigning Miss Illinois International, a few weeks ago before she left for the big competition. Now after a week of activities, rehearsals and preliminary competitions, Stapleton took home the big crown Saturday night.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

Local Sports - July 30, 2022

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria Chiefs earn their second-straight win Saturday defeating Fort Wayne. Also Saturday, the AFT Peoria TT Race was held at PMC Race Park. Copyright 2022 Heart of Illinois ABC. All rights reserved.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Tanner’s Orchard preps for 75th opening day

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Opening day for a Central Illinois tradition is around the corner a Tanner’s Orchard celebrates their 75th season. Owners and workers at Tanner’s were finishing the final pieces of preparation before opening 8 a.m. August 1. Most of the preparation was setting up...
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Leader

Daily Leader

863
Followers
1K+
Post
76K+
Views
