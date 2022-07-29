ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, RI

'It’s an unfunded gigantic liability': Aquapalooza draws resources, concerns from officials

By Scott Barrett, Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4djK5P_0gxi3wfQ00

Aquapalooza is returning to Potter Cove on Saturday, and local and state law enforcement officials will be keeping a close eye on the annual party on the water.

The event, first organized by Warwick-based boat dealer Derek Leigh more than a decade ago, draws hundreds of yachts, rafts, jet skis and other vessels to the coast of Prudence Island. Portsmouth Police Capt. John Cahoon said because it’s an informal event, the details of which spread primarily via a private Facebook group, law enforcement officials never quite know what to expect.

“We always have a safety concern,” Cahoon said. “It’s always a large gathering, and we never know how big it’s going to be. We prepare for it as much as we can.”

'All-hands-on-deck'

Mike Healey, chief public affairs officer for the Department of Environmental Management, said a number of agencies will be on patrol, including the State Police, the Coast Guard and the Bristol, Warwick and Providence police departments, in addition to Portsmouth police.

“It’s an all-hands-on-deck thing," Healey said, "because what it is, and let’s be honest, it’s a keg party in the middle of Narragansett Bay on one of the busiest weeks of the summer.”

Healey said the timing of Aquapalooza is not ideal because it's held simultaneously with the Newport Jazz Festival at the state-run Fort Adams State Park. DEM has a presence in the water there to ensure safety among boaters in Newport Harbor.

“If there’s a major emergency, a serious injury, that means we will need to move a boat from the Jazz Festival, which is our No. 1 priority, to help out,” Healey said.

A look back at Aquapalooza:Aquapalooza fills Potter Cove off Prudence Island with boats, though not as many as usual

Who's held accountable for the event?

Healey said those who organize Aquapalooza bear no responsibility, and the heavy police presence falls at the feet of the taxpayer.

“If we wanted to go to a state park and have a party, any kind of a function on municipal property, we’d have to fill out a permit,” Healey said. “We’d have to answer how many people would be there, the use of the park and who is going to pay police. There would be dozens of logistical questions.”

Healey said there is no regulation or control over the event and “anybody with a boat can show up.”

“It’s an unfunded gigantic liability,” he said.

An attempt to contact Aquapalooza organizers through social media was unsuccessful.

Past incidents and a 'zero tolerance' policy

Healey highlighted the work of the Portsmouth Police Department and specifically Harbormaster Bruce Celico, who “takes the lead on this every year.”

“There are people there consuming alcohol, and the primary concern is just safety for us,” Cahoon said. “We don’t want people to get hurt. We want everybody to have a great time, and for the most part, it’s a lot of fun out there. But people do get injured every year.”

Aquapalooza 2021:Aquapalooza returns to Prudence Island on July 31. Officials are 'really dreading it.'

Cahoon said in the past arrests have been made for boating under the influence, and there is a “zero tolerance” policy.

Life on Prudence Island:Residents talk safety after the largest fire in 20 years claimed 3 homes

“We’re doing a strict enforcement, any boating violations that we see,” he said. “We’re especially looking for people who have been consuming alcohol, consuming too much alcohol. The guys out there doing the enforcement are really going to be stringent as far as alcohol offenses and general boating safety offenses.”

Cahoon is urging attendees to “behave responsibly and have a good time.”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ecori.org

Sign of the Times: Development, Environment Clash in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. — The Pawtuxet River Trail, which cuts through private property on Post Road, has been in use for decades, but the developers of a once-rejected trades contractor storage project are now “holding the trail as ransom” to get their project approved, at least according to a group of concerned residents.
newbedfordguide.com

OPINION: “New Bedford Mayor shows complete disregard for community and health!”

“Yet again, the City of New Bedford stands to exploit its community. Two weeks ago, the mayor acted unilaterally by entering into an agreement with Parallel Products, now ironically called South Coast Renewables, without public participation or knowledge. Within this agreement, the mayor agrees to not oppose any future applications of approval for the company’s project which, due to ambiguous contract language, could include the reconsideration of biosolids processing, once again without seeking or requiring community consultation or consent.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portsmouth, RI
Cars
City
Portsmouth, RI
City
Bristol, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Raccoon Rescue; Scalloptown Stargazing

8:14 a.m. – A truck driver told police and EGFD he noticed a low cable wire attached to the side of a building on Main Street. The driver contacted Cox Cable; police and EGFD helped to put the wire back into place and said they would contact the town building inspector because of the hazardous situation.
independentri.com

Narragansett seeks to add restrictions to public use of pot

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Laws saying where legalized marijuana can’t be smoked in public, such as playgrounds, athletic fields, town beaches and other town-owned property would mirror existing restrictions on smoking tobacco, officials in Narragansett have decided. “Legalization is imminent, so it probably makes sense,” was how Town Solicitor...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Warwick#The State Police#The Coast Guard#Dem
rimonthly.com

38 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this August

— from Rhode Island-based acts with craft beer and cocktails, food from local restaurants, creative goods from several artisans and more. Choose from a variety of eateries and beverage retailers such as Basil and Bunny, Hunky Dory, Chomp Kitchen and Drinks, Dips Dips and Granny Squibb’s iced tea, then check out the vendors stocked with intriguing wares. Stop by the kids’ craft table so your younger ones can explore their inner artists, too. 1–7 p.m. Free; donations encouraged. Where: 30 Cutler St., Warren. more info: 903-0969, thecollaborative02885.org.
ABC6.com

Fire burns in North Providence home

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Providence Fire Department said that a fire burned through a home in the town Monday morning. Crews arrived at the scene on Jacksonia Drive just before 8 a.m. and quickly put out the fire. No one needed to be taken to the...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Police ID victims in West Greenwich drownings

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) – West Greenwich Police have confirmed the names of the men who drowned in a pond Friday evening. Major Jim Tiernan of West Greenwich Police Department said the two men were Tylon Brooks, 20, and Joshua Richards, 20, of Providence.  They were spotted drowning in Phelps Pond. First responders rushed to […]
WEST GREENWICH, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
fallriverreporter.com

Officials announce confirmed case of Jamestown Canyon Virus, warn public to protect themselves

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Health is reporting a confirmed case of Jamestown Canyon Virus in a Rhode Island resident. Laboratory testing confirming the diagnosis was conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The person who tested positive was a resident of Washington County in his 50s who developed neurological symptoms and is now recovering. JCV is spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.
rinewstoday.com

Governor’s Bay Day weekend – FREE beach parking, saltwater fishing, beach bus

Governor Dan McKee signed an Executive Order today at Rocky Point Fishing Pier in Warwick establishing Sunday, July 31, as Rhode Island’s 33rd annual Governor’s Bay Day. There will be free parking at all Rhode Island state surf beaches on Sunday, July 31st and recreational saltwater fishing without having to purchase a saltwater fishing license on Friday, July 29, through Sunday, July 31.
newbedfordguide.com

Fairhaven Fire Department announces passing of Lt. Kevin Polson, military veteran

“The Fairhaven Call Firefighters Association and Fairhaven Fire-EMS are extremely saddened to announce the passing of Lieutenant Kevin Polson. Lt. Polson, started with the Fairhaven Fire Department in 1995, he was a proud call firefighter, Kevin earned a promotion to the rank of Lieutenant and served the Town of Fairhaven for 25+ years. Kevin was a proud Military Veteran, a proud Department of Corrections Officer, and a proud family man!
FAIRHAVEN, MA
rinewstoday.com

Police Chiefs: “Slow Down New England”

Photo: Sgt. Gary Marquis, of the South Kingstown Police Department in Rhode Island, speaks in Hampton Beach, N.H. Tuesday at the kickoff off a months-long campaign Slow Down New England, which will include law enforcement agencies from around New England. (Photo courtesy Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association) HAMPTON BEACH,...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Cranston police search for robbery suspect

(WJAR) — Cranston police are seeking the public's help to identify a suspect accused of breaking into a parked car. Police said an individual broke into a car parked at 400 Dyer Ave. around noon on July 9, where they stole various credit and debit cards. The cards were...
CRANSTON, RI
The Newport Daily News

The Newport Daily News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Newport, RI from Newport Daily News.

 http://newportri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy