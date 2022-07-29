MLB odds: Cardinals vs. Nationals prediction, odds and pick – 7/29/2022

clutchpoints.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Book Author and Watermelon Man aka Johnny BakerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The historical Big Chief Roadhouse is a garden to table restaurant that's over 90 years oldCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
Related
The heart-wrenching Red Sox scene following Christian Vazquez trade to Astros
The Boston Red Sox are moving on from catcher Christian Vazquez, who the team is sending to the Houston Astros in a move just ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Christian Vazquez spent quite some time with the Red Sox. He started his career in the majors back in 2014 in Red Sox threads […] The post The heart-wrenching Red Sox scene following Christian Vazquez trade to Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The three teams interested in trade for Yankees’ Joey Gallo, revealed
Joey Gallo’s days in the Bronx are number. The New York Yankees’ trade for Andrew Benintendi signified the end of Gallo’s stint with the team. Despite not being moved in the trade, the general expectation is that the struggling outfielder will be traded at some point. The only question is… who would want him? As […] The post RUMOR: The three teams interested in trade for Yankees’ Joey Gallo, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: 3 Cardinals pitching trade targets not named Frankie Montas
The St. Louis Cardinals have been one of the teams considered to be eyeing a big splash ahead of the MLB trade deadline. They’ve been linked to Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto and a potential move to shore up their rotation with standout right-hander Frankie Montas of the Oakland Athletics.
MLB drops the hammer on White Sox SS Tim Anderson after altercation with umpire
The Chicago White Sox are having a rather miserable season. Their .500 record doesn’t do justice to how much this team has struggled during the year. From locker room issues to inconsistent hitting, the team just hasn’t found any semblance of good form this season. It’s disappointing, especially considering their run to the playoffs last season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Nationals’ blunt Juan Soto message to trade suitors before deadline
The 2022 MLB trade deadline is less than two days away. And as time begins to run out, all eyes are going to be focused squarely on the Washington Nationals and star outfielder Juan Soto, who could end up being traded at the deadline. Soto has become a prime trade...
1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make Yankees World Series favorites
The New York Yankees got off to a legendary start to their 2022 campaign, entering July with a 56-21 record. While injuries to Giancarlo Stanton, Luis Severino, and Michael King have slowed the Yankees’ winning pace in July, they still entered play Sunday with an MLB-best 69-33 record. Aaron Judge is on pace to break […] The post 1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make Yankees World Series favorites appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tigers pitcher’s awful meltdown vs. Blue Jays has never been seen in MLB history
The Toronto Blue Jays are in the midst of a fierce playoff race in the American League. They currently hold the top Wild Card spot in the league and are desperately trying to fend off the other contenders. They’re also trying to keep pace with the New York Yankees in case the Bronx Bombers go […] The post Tigers pitcher’s awful meltdown vs. Blue Jays has never been seen in MLB history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brewers put out explanation for shocking Josh Hader trade
The Milwaukee Brewers made the difficult decision to part ways with All-Star closer Josh Hader at the 2022 MLB trade deadline. After offloading Hader to the Padres in a huge deal on Monday, David Stearns, President of Baseball Operations for the Brewers, released a statement in which he addressed the decision to pull the trigger […] The post Brewers put out explanation for shocking Josh Hader trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
Luis Severino gets brutal injury update after Yankees land Frankie Montas
The New York Yankees made a huge splash at the trade deadline, acquiring starting pitcher Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics in a blockbuster trade. Unfortunately, the Yankees were dealt some incredibly worrying news on Monday, too. In a roster move on Monday, the Yankees placed star pitcher Luis Severino on the 60-day IL. Prior […] The post Luis Severino gets brutal injury update after Yankees land Frankie Montas appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Mets’ pursuit of Cubs catcher Willson Contreras hits possible roadblock
Even after acquiring Daniel Vogelbach and Tyler Naquin, the New York Mets are still on the lookout for more offensive reinforcements. However, they may have to end their pursuit of one of their top targets ahead of the MLB trade deadline. As noted by the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Mets hold an interest […] The post Rumor: Mets’ pursuit of Cubs catcher Willson Contreras hits possible roadblock appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The 1 offer St. Cardinals have refused to make in Juan Soto trade talks with Nationals
There is only one player ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline who has the potential to destroy the internet, and that’s none other than Washington Nationals star Juan Soto. The St. Louis Cardinals are among the teams being linked to the 23-year-old outfielder, and while it’s not hard to imagine any team giving up […] The post The 1 offer St. Cardinals have refused to make in Juan Soto trade talks with Nationals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Phillies gets major injury Bryce Harper update for playoff push
Five weeks removed from suffering a broken thumb in the Philadelphia Phillies in a 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres and almost a month to the day after undergoing a successful surgery to insert three pins into the break to help it’s healing, Bryce Harper has successfully undergone a second procedure on the way to a hopeful return before the playoffs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rumor: Mets, White Sox mulling MLB trade for Tigers’ lefty reliever
The New York Mets and Chicago White Sox are among the teams active in the MLB trade deadline market for relief pitchers. Per the latest MLB rumors, the Mets and White Sox have shown interest in a Detroit Tigers left-handed reliever, as reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Mets, White Sox among teams seeking […] The post Rumor: Mets, White Sox mulling MLB trade for Tigers’ lefty reliever appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Frankie Montas dealt to Yankees in blockbuster trade with Athletics
The New York Yankees have got their man. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Yankees are finalizing an agreement to acquire Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics. Also heading to New York in the deal will be veteran reliever Lou Trivino, who will provide more stability in the Yankees bullpen after they acquired Scott Effross […] The post Frankie Montas dealt to Yankees in blockbuster trade with Athletics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Josh Bell’s true feelings about potential trade to Astros
The Washington Nationals are receiving a lot of attention as the 2022 MLB trade deadline rolls around thanks to their willingness to trade star outfielder Juan Soto. But another name on their roster generating a lot of attention is first baseman Josh Bell, who is widely expected to be moved prior to the deadline.
The best trade package Cardinals must offer Angels for Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani is one of the brightest stars across the entire MLB. The reigning AL MVP is a generational talent who excels both at the plate and on the pitchers’ mound. There has been no player in modern baseball that has combined the elite pitching and hitting along with the other tools Ohtani has in […] The post The best trade package Cardinals must offer Angels for Shohei Ohtani appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Robbie Grossman’s immediate reaction after trade to Braves
New Atlanta Braves outfielder Robbie Grossman immediately met with reporters following the Detroit Tigers loss on Monday night. But the loss was the last thing on anyone’s mind. The Tigers traded Grossman to the Braves following the game in exchange for left-handed pitching prospect Kris Anglin. The 32-year-old is a free agent at season’s end. […] The post Robbie Grossman’s immediate reaction after trade to Braves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Padres’ eye-opening outlook if they trade the farm for Juan Soto
With just hours left in the MLB Trade Deadline, the San Diego Padres are still seen as one of the frontrunners to pull off a blockbuster for Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto. They know it’s going to take a boatload of prospects in order to land Soto, but the organization is optimistic that more top-level […] The post RUMOR: Padres’ eye-opening outlook if they trade the farm for Juan Soto appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Twitter goes bonkers over Padres acquiring Juan Soto, Josh Bell from Nationals ahead of MLB trade deadline
It is finally happening. Juan Soto is on his way to the next chapter of his still-young MLB career, as the San Diego Padres won the Juan Soto sweepstakes as they are set to acquire the 23-year-old Dominican from the Washington Nationals. The Nationals are also getting themselves a huge haul in return for Juan […] The post Twitter goes bonkers over Padres acquiring Juan Soto, Josh Bell from Nationals ahead of MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Pirates slap Bryan Reynolds trade suitors with harsh reality ahead of deadline
The Pittsburgh Pirates are expected to part ways with a few key players ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline as they look to retool the roster ahead of an eventual playoff push in the future. Among the players rumored to be on the trade block is star center fielder Bryan Reynolds, who has drawn […] The post Rumor: Pirates slap Bryan Reynolds trade suitors with harsh reality ahead of deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
185K+
Followers
103K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0