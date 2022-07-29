ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

MLB odds: Cardinals vs. Nationals prediction, odds and pick – 7/29/2022

By Griffin Conant
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

The heart-wrenching Red Sox scene following Christian Vazquez trade to Astros

The Boston Red Sox are moving on from catcher Christian Vazquez, who the team is sending to the Houston Astros in a move just ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Christian Vazquez spent quite some time with the Red Sox. He started his career in the majors back in 2014 in Red Sox threads […] The post The heart-wrenching Red Sox scene following Christian Vazquez trade to Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The three teams interested in trade for Yankees’ Joey Gallo, revealed

Joey Gallo’s days in the Bronx are number. The New York Yankees’ trade for Andrew Benintendi signified the end of Gallo’s stint with the team. Despite not being moved in the trade, the general expectation is that the struggling outfielder will be traded at some point. The only question is… who would want him? As […] The post RUMOR: The three teams interested in trade for Yankees’ Joey Gallo, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
City
Washington, DC
ClutchPoints

1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make Yankees World Series favorites

The New York Yankees got off to a legendary start to their 2022 campaign, entering July with a 56-21 record. While injuries to Giancarlo Stanton, Luis Severino, and Michael King have slowed the Yankees’ winning pace in July, they still entered play Sunday with an MLB-best 69-33 record. Aaron Judge is on pace to break […] The post 1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make Yankees World Series favorites appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Tigers pitcher’s awful meltdown vs. Blue Jays has never been seen in MLB history

The Toronto Blue Jays are in the midst of a fierce playoff race in the American League. They currently hold the top Wild Card spot in the league and are desperately trying to fend off the other contenders. They’re also trying to keep pace with the New York Yankees in case the Bronx Bombers go […] The post Tigers pitcher’s awful meltdown vs. Blue Jays has never been seen in MLB history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Brewers put out explanation for shocking Josh Hader trade

The Milwaukee Brewers made the difficult decision to part ways with All-Star closer Josh Hader at the 2022 MLB trade deadline. After offloading Hader to the Padres in a huge deal on Monday, David Stearns, President of Baseball Operations for the Brewers, released a statement in which he addressed the decision to pull the trigger […] The post Brewers put out explanation for shocking Josh Hader trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Juan Soto
ClutchPoints

Luis Severino gets brutal injury update after Yankees land Frankie Montas

The New York Yankees made a huge splash at the trade deadline, acquiring starting pitcher Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics in a blockbuster trade. Unfortunately, the Yankees were dealt some incredibly worrying news on Monday, too. In a roster move on Monday, the Yankees placed star pitcher Luis Severino on the 60-day IL. Prior […] The post Luis Severino gets brutal injury update after Yankees land Frankie Montas appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Mets’ pursuit of Cubs catcher Willson Contreras hits possible roadblock

Even after acquiring Daniel Vogelbach and Tyler Naquin, the New York Mets are still on the lookout for more offensive reinforcements. However, they may have to end their pursuit of one of their top targets ahead of the MLB trade deadline. As noted by the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Mets hold an interest […] The post Rumor: Mets’ pursuit of Cubs catcher Willson Contreras hits possible roadblock appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

The 1 offer St. Cardinals have refused to make in Juan Soto trade talks with Nationals

There is only one player ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline who has the potential to destroy the internet, and that’s none other than Washington Nationals star Juan Soto. The St. Louis Cardinals are among the teams being linked to the 23-year-old outfielder, and while it’s not hard to imagine any team giving up […] The post The 1 offer St. Cardinals have refused to make in Juan Soto trade talks with Nationals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Phillies gets major injury Bryce Harper update for playoff push

Five weeks removed from suffering a broken thumb in the Philadelphia Phillies in a 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres and almost a month to the day after undergoing a successful surgery to insert three pins into the break to help it’s healing, Bryce Harper has successfully undergone a second procedure on the way to a hopeful return before the playoffs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb#Nationals Park#National League#The Washington Nationals#Rhp Anibal Sanchez
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Mets, White Sox mulling MLB trade for Tigers’ lefty reliever

The New York Mets and Chicago White Sox are among the teams active in the MLB trade deadline market for relief pitchers. Per the latest MLB rumors, the Mets and White Sox have shown interest in a Detroit Tigers left-handed reliever, as reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Mets, White Sox among teams seeking […] The post Rumor: Mets, White Sox mulling MLB trade for Tigers’ lefty reliever appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Frankie Montas dealt to Yankees in blockbuster trade with Athletics

The New York Yankees have got their man. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Yankees are finalizing an agreement to acquire Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics. Also heading to New York in the deal will be veteran reliever Lou Trivino, who will provide more stability in the Yankees bullpen after they acquired Scott Effross […] The post Frankie Montas dealt to Yankees in blockbuster trade with Athletics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Josh Bell’s true feelings about potential trade to Astros

The Washington Nationals are receiving a lot of attention as the 2022 MLB trade deadline rolls around thanks to their willingness to trade star outfielder Juan Soto. But another name on their roster generating a lot of attention is first baseman Josh Bell, who is widely expected to be moved prior to the deadline.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

The best trade package Cardinals must offer Angels for Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani is one of the brightest stars across the entire MLB. The reigning AL MVP is a generational talent who excels both at the plate and on the pitchers’ mound. There has been no player in modern baseball that has combined the elite pitching and hitting along with the other tools Ohtani has in […] The post The best trade package Cardinals must offer Angels for Shohei Ohtani appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
ClutchPoints

Robbie Grossman’s immediate reaction after trade to Braves

New Atlanta Braves outfielder Robbie Grossman immediately met with reporters following the Detroit Tigers loss on Monday night. But the loss was the last thing on anyone’s mind. The Tigers traded Grossman to the Braves following the game in exchange for left-handed pitching prospect Kris Anglin. The 32-year-old is a free agent at season’s end. […] The post Robbie Grossman’s immediate reaction after trade to Braves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Padres’ eye-opening outlook if they trade the farm for Juan Soto

With just hours left in the MLB Trade Deadline, the San Diego Padres are still seen as one of the frontrunners to pull off a blockbuster for Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto. They know it’s going to take a boatload of prospects in order to land Soto, but the organization is optimistic that more top-level […] The post RUMOR: Padres’ eye-opening outlook if they trade the farm for Juan Soto appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Twitter goes bonkers over Padres acquiring Juan Soto, Josh Bell from Nationals ahead of MLB trade deadline

It is finally happening. Juan Soto is on his way to the next chapter of his still-young MLB career, as the San Diego Padres won the Juan Soto sweepstakes as they are set to acquire the 23-year-old Dominican from the Washington Nationals. The Nationals are also getting themselves a huge haul in return for Juan […] The post Twitter goes bonkers over Padres acquiring Juan Soto, Josh Bell from Nationals ahead of MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Pirates slap Bryan Reynolds trade suitors with harsh reality ahead of deadline

The Pittsburgh Pirates are expected to part ways with a few key players ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline as they look to retool the roster ahead of an eventual playoff push in the future. Among the players rumored to be on the trade block is star center fielder Bryan Reynolds, who has drawn […] The post Rumor: Pirates slap Bryan Reynolds trade suitors with harsh reality ahead of deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
185K+
Followers
103K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy