San Dieguito school district hires two new principals

Coast News
Who’s News: 8/5/22
Same Oktoberfest, different location. Make note that this year’s Oktoberfest is still on Mountain Vista Drive but from Wandering Road to Rambling Road Sept. 25. Want to get exposure for your business at this family-friendly event? There are numerous sponsorship opportunities to get involved. Contact [email protected] for details.
sandiegocountynews.com
United Way of San Diego hosts ‘Back to School Drive’ for students and families
San Diego, CA–As the summer break approaches, students everywhere will be gearing up for another school year. On July 18, United Way of San Diego County began hosting its annual month-long “Back to School Drive” through August 15 to gather new supplies for local students and families in need.
Coast News
Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Solana Beach, Del Mar
Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station for July 18 to July 25 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent. Sean Walsh, 18, was cited and released for a misdemeanor of being drunk in...
San Diego Business Journal
TCMC Building $20M Psychiatric Care Center
In partnership with San Diego County is building a $20 million acute psychiatric health center in the parking lot of Tri-City’s Oceanside hospital. The psychiatric health center will offer short-term treatment for up to 16 patients after they’ve received initial care at a hospital emergency room or crisis stabilization unit, according to Luke Bergmann, director of the county’s behavioral health program.
Coast News
Voter-approved Camino Del Mar project moves forward
DEL MAR — Developers of a mixed-use project on Camino Del Mar can proceed with pursuing permits and beginning construction after the Del Mar City Council ratified development and regulatory housing agreements for the project this week. The planned project at 941 Camino Del Mar, a blighted vacant lot...
San Diego Business Journal
Building Housing for the Missing Middle and Seniors
Is building an affordable housing project in San Diego’s Cortez neighborhood that will target renters who earn too much to qualify for most subsidized housing developments but too little to pay market-rate rents. “This project provides affordable housing to middle income individuals and lower income individuals alike,” said Cristina...
Local mayors to address homelessness crisis
Sixteen out of the 18 mayors in San Diego County will meet to address the growing homelessness crisis. The meeting will take place at the San Diego Rescue Mission Monday afternoon.
Longtime San Diego leader, activist turns 100
On Saturday, a 100th birthday party was held for a longtime San Diego political and civil rights leader, Leon Williams.
San Diego tenants could see rent increase of 10 percent
Inflation is driving up rents across San Diego and California. Rosieangela Escamilla was shocked when she got a notice saying her rent was going up more than $600 a month.
kusi.com
Former councilmember, Scott Sherman, calls for justice regarding the People’s Ordinance
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego City Councilmembers voted 7-2 in favor of reforming the People’s Ordinance. The ordinance, as written, prohibits the City of San Diego from recovering costs from single-family residences for trash collection services it provides, but residents in apartments and condominiums must pay a private company for trash collection. There are certain exceptions, for example, single-family homes in gated neighborhoods have to pay for trash too.
San Diego rent can increase up to 10% after CA law
A law passed in 2019 kicked back into effect on Aug. 1, because the federal eviction moratorium expired July 31.
Former inmates graduate from Second Chance program and head into the workforce
SAN DIEGO — Graduates from the Second Chance program are starting new and heading straight into the workforce with new skills. Daniel Frando is one of seven graduates who shared a heartfelt message of how the Second Chance program changed his life. Frando spent four years behind bars on...
Must Visit Events in San Diego: August
With August still ahead of us, there's plenty of fun to be had, so let's look at some must-see events in San Diego. ArtWalk @ Liberty Station, August 6 -7 At the stunning Liberty Station, ArtWalk @ Liberty Station will mark 17 years of showcasing fine art in San Diego in 2022. More than 150 artists from several states and Mexico attend the exhibition to showcase and sell their works of art, which include paintings, photographs, glass and ceramics, jewelry, and sculpture. The event honors creativity on both sides of the border. San Diego's main location for the arts, museums, eating, and...
NBC San Diego
PHOTOS: Here Are 4 Pets You Can Adopt Today For NBC 7/T20's ‘Clear the Shelters'
Thousands of dogs, cats, bunnies and even the occasional pig are sitting in San Diego County animal shelters just waiting for someone to give them the love they deserve. NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 want to help those loveable creatures find their forever homes -- and you can help. Through the month of August, our stations will be featuring adoptable pets from 11 San Diego County shelters to help "Clear the Shelters."
kusi.com
Homicide detectives investigate body found floating in a pond near El Capitan High School
LAKESIDE (KUSI) – A body was found floating in a pond near El Capitan High School early Monday, authorities reported. The possible drowning death in the area of Willow Road and state Route 67 in Lakeside was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
KPBS
New youth gang and drug program
A new mentor program in San Diego County aims to help youth stay away from gangs and drugs. In other news, the compromise climate legislation is getting mixed reactions from local experts. Plus, San Diego has some new regulations for shared electric scooters and bikes.
NBC San Diego
Loud ‘Booms' Possible Again This Week Across San Diego County. Here's Why
If you think you're hearing explosions in San Diego County, you're not wrong. U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton officials said they are setting off high explosives at the military base north of Oceanside from Monday, Aug. 1 to Sunday, Aug. 7 while they conduct "24/7 field artillery exercises." The...
Deluxe Camping Spots for Families near San Diego
Thanks to a mecca of national and state parks and accessible landscape, there’s a glorious nature-inspired getaway near San Diego that is bound to make memories for a lifetime. So if your crew wants to rough it by tent camping or has their hearts set on a weekend glamping adventure, here are our favorite campsites—from beachside camps to private campgrounds with luxe amenities—that’ll bring you closer to mother nature.
Big waves from Hurricane Frank hit San Diego coasts
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — More big waves are hitting the beaches of San Diego but unlike the swell from a couple of weeks ago, these waves are coming from Hurricane Frank off the Baja peninsula. Blake Faumunia is a Lifeguard Lieutenant for the City of Oceanside, and said his team...
Flood Watch in effect for San Diego County mountains, deserts
Thunderstorms have developed over the mountains in San Diego County Monday, producing moderate to heavy rainfall for another afternoon.
