ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Former Huntsville executive facing federal fraud charge

By Bobby Stilwell
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VbeYm_0gxi0qTh00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A former Huntsville executive has been charged with wire fraud.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama and the FBI have charged Steve Ray Shickles, Jr., 43, with infiltrating PayPal accounts associated with Simple Helix, an IT services provider in Huntsville.

Florida doctor wrote over 550 fake prescriptions, hid $1.9 million in suitcases

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office alleges that during his tenure as Chief Operating Officer of the company, between Jan. 2012 and Jan. 2019, he fraudulently charged, transferred, and withdrew more than $2.1 million from these accounts. In addition, allegations state that Shackles created a fraudulent email account for the company, causing funds for the company to be deposited into Shackles’s personal accounts. These fraudulent transactions were concealed by fraudulent computer-general financial reports, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office.

If convicted, Shackles could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

After Shackles resigned in January 2019, Simple Helix sued him over the fraudulent charges. Shickles and his wife Ronda filed for bankruptcy on January 17, 2019.

That lawsuit stated he leased warehouses and stored equipment and items he bought with the company’s money. The warehouse contained an SUV Shickles allegedly bought in the company’s name, as well as a new BMW 238i, a motor home, four Segway scooters, high-end computer equipment, driving simulators and other electronics, according to the suit.

Alabama woman charged with torture and abuse of a child: OPD

In February 2019, Shickles’ attorney filed a response explaining his side to the story – saying Simple Helix’s finances were mismanaged and he made charges on his personal credit card in order to operate the company. He is asking the court to order the repayment of tens of thousands of dollars.

In July 2019, Shickles entered into another LLC with someone else. Huntsville Police said the business partner at that time looked into the bank account for the LLC, noticing Shickles took out an unauthorized amount of money from that account. HPD arrested Shickles on July 18, 2019 for theft of property charges stemming from the second LLC.

News 19 has reached out to Simple Helix for additional information. We’ll update this story when we know more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAAY-TV

Another inmate attack inside Limestone Correctional Facility on Monday forces lockdown

The Limestone Correctional Facility was placed on lockdown yet again Monday following another inmate-on-inmate stabbing attack, WAAY 31 has learned. Multiple sources on the inside of the state's largest prison told our newsroom the facility remains critically understaffed, causing major problems and forcing delays to basic services, including providing meals on time.
HARVEST, AL
AL.com

Huntsville won’t reveal how much it spent on lawyers in police shooting, claims records are ‘privileged’

The city of Huntsville won’t reveal how much public money it is spending on outside lawyers, arguing that information is confidential under attorney-client privilege. AL.com requested that the city release records of expenditures related to the case of William Ben Darby, the Huntsville police officer convicted of murder last summer for shooting and killing Jeff Parker.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Scooters#Wire Fraud#Shackles#Bmw#Segway
weisradio.com

State Troopers Release Additional Information on Fatal Motorcycle Wreck Occurring Sunday

Additional information regarding an accident which killed one and seriously injured another in DeKalb County on Sunday has now been released. It was a multi-vehicle crash just after 10:00 that morning, that seriously injured a 46 year old Huntsville man, Jerome M. Banks, Jr.; Banks was driving a 2001 Yamaha that struck a 2019 Honda Goldwing motorcycle being operated by Calvin A. Palmer, 57 of Smyrna, Georgia. After the initial collision the Honda struck a 2016 Harley-Davidson being operated by LaTonya Y. Flynn, age 52 from Conley, Georgia. Banks was transported to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, where he succumbed to his injuries. Palmer was injured and transported to DeKalb Regional Hospital for the treatment of his injuries. Flynn reportedly escaped injury in the accident.
SMYRNA, GA
themadisonrecord.com

UPDATE: Madison man accused of killing former girlfriend

MADISON – A Madison area man was arrested in Limestone County last week accused in the shooting death of his former girlfriend Thursday night, according to Limestone County authorities. The Sheriff’s Office said Antonio Terrell Burks, 19, 409 Landess Circle, was arrested on a murder charge following a short...
MADISON, AL
WAAY-TV

Recent Alabama A&M graduate dies following domestic dispute in Madison

Limestone County Coroner Mike West says 22-year-old Chi Ari-Hasan McDade died Thursday evening at Huntsville Hospital. McDade was shot in the face. PREVIOUS: Limestone County coroner identifies Madison murder victim; officials charge ex-boyfriend. McDade is a recent graduate of Alabama A&M University. According to aamucheer on Instagram, McDade is a...
MADISON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Paypal
WAFF

2 teenagers killed in Cullman County wreck

HOLLY POND, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash in Cullman County has claimed the lives of two teenagers on Monday. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Caden Rodgers, 19, and a 14-year-old passenger were fatally injured when the vehicle Rodgers was driving left the roadway and hit a utility pole.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

One man injured in Sunday shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was injured after a shooting that took place around 1 p.m. Sunday in Huntsville. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting took place on Uvalde Lane. The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Huntsville PD officers have the alleged...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

51K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy