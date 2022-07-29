www.floridatrend.com
Monday's Daily Pulse
'Spiraling downhill': Florida homeowners insurance crisis worsening. A crumbling Florida homeowners insurance market will likely not stabilize any time soon. Tens of thousands of homeowners statewide are at risk of losing their insurance policies, as dozens of regional carriers face potential rating downgrades that would deem these companies financially unstable and unable to adequately pay claims. That's because insurers are bleeding, primarily caused by fraudulent roofing schemes, increasing replacement costs and limited legislative oversight. More from Insurance News Net and TC Palm.
Florida housing market most susceptible of a downturn in a recession. Housing markets that surged in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic and saw rapid rises in home prices are most susceptible to a housing downturn if a recession occurs, according to a new report by full service real estate brokerage Redfin. The housing market has already “slowed considerably” this spring as rising mortgage rates forced a lot of potential buyers out of the market. More from Space Coast Daily and the Business Observer.
