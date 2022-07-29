Florida housing market most susceptible of a downturn in a recession. Housing markets that surged in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic and saw rapid rises in home prices are most susceptible to a housing downturn if a recession occurs, according to a new report by full service real estate brokerage Redfin. The housing market has already “slowed considerably” this spring as rising mortgage rates forced a lot of potential buyers out of the market. More from Space Coast Daily and the Business Observer.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO