Rusk County, WI

Gov. Evers Appoints Ellen Anderson As Rusk County District Attorney

drydenwire.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
drydenwire.com

drydenwire.com

Rusk County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Aug. 2, 2022

RUSK COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Rusk County Sheriff's Office the following people were recently booked at the Rusk County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
RUSK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

UPDATE: Chippewa County motorcycle crash leaves one dead

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - 64-year-old Randy Stewart of Chippewa Falls has been identified as the motorcycle crash victim. The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating a fatal single motorcycle crash in Chippewa County. In a press release from WSP, the crash occurred Saturday a few minutes before 5 p.m. on...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Barron County DHHS: Covid-19 Cases On The Rise

BARRON COUNTY -- Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise again. It is important to remember to continue to take steps to help slow the spread. Slowing the spread of COVID-19 protects our family and friends and ensures our hospitals have the ability to help everyone who needs it. “One...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
Rusk County, WI
Government
WEAU-TV 13

Local teen cleans gravestones

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 17-year-old Riley Gaetz said his family is interested in genealogy and likes to learn more about their family tree. So, when Riley was choosing a service project for Eagle Scouts, cleaning gravestones just seemed to fit. “So, when you’re looking at the graves, most of...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
drydenwire.com

Polk County Issues Water Advisory For Big Butternut Lake

POLK COUNTY -- The Polk County Public Health Department has issued a water advisory for Big Butternut Lake due to blue green algae blooms in the lake. Blue-green algae, technically known as cyanobacteria, are microscopic organisms that are naturally present in lakes and streams. They usually are present in low numbers. Blue-green algae can become very abundant in warm, shallow, undisturbed surface water that receives a lot of sunlight. When this occurs, they can form blooms that discolor the water or produce floating rafts or scums on the surface of the water.
POLK COUNTY, WI
Volume One

Devil’s Punchbowl: Landmark Gem Gets an Update

The Devil’s Punchbowl, officially established as a landmark more than 50 years ago in 1961, is an isolated and unmatched geological gem in the Menomonie area. Carved by water over the course of thousands of years, the landmark’s name is fitting and allows for the cascading water that falls down into its sandstone hollow.
MENOMONIE, WI
drydenwire.com

'JACK PINE SAVAGE DAYS!' - This Week's Deals From Schmitz's Economart!

SPOONER, WI -- Check out this week's great deals going on now thru Sunday at Schmitz's Economart!. Note: If on a mobile device, you will be prompted to view/download the report which requires a PDF Viewer to open. If on desktop, the report will appear below without having to download.
SPOONER, WI
WEAU-TV 13

OneFest brings Christian music to the Chippewa Valley

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The fourth annual OneFest is back in the Chippewa Valley this weekend. The Christian Music Festival kicked off Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. and runs through Sunday night at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls. Matthew West is the headliner Saturday. The event also features a Church Service Sunday morning.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI

