Gov. Evers Appoints Ellen Anderson As Rusk County District Attorney

POLK COUNTY -- The Polk County Public Health Department has issued a water advisory for Big Butternut Lake due to blue green algae blooms in the lake. Blue-green algae, technically known as cyanobacteria, are microscopic organisms that are naturally present in lakes and streams. They usually are present in low numbers. Blue-green algae can become very abundant in warm, shallow, undisturbed surface water that receives a lot of sunlight. When this occurs, they can form blooms that discolor the water or produce floating rafts or scums on the surface of the water.

POLK COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO