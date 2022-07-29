WATCH: Bexar County leaders to discuss 'cite and release' impact on decreasing repeat offenders, saving taxpayers money

www.kens5.com
Blue Collar Sinner
4d ago
So city leaders patting themselves on the back while we the people have to suffer the consequences of their actions? So saving a couple of pennies is worth more than someone's life?
Reply
4
Felix
4d ago
anyone can bend those numbers, liberal article. Violent crime is blowing all over the place. People are getting killed everyday day, no police on patrols, they respond as necessary, no traffic police...weak justice, weak law enforcement. Another Blue city failure!
Reply
4
Armandina Guerrero
4d ago
not right why don't they do something police are being disrespected cause of their doing this you think officers get mad at this going on and why is retired judge still in picture?
Reply
2
Related
KSAT 12
Hondo City Council revokes Friends of NRA rental agreement after public outcry
HONDO, Texas – It was a heated city council meeting in Hondo on Monday evening, which was called to discuss the Medina County Friends of NRA event set for Saturday. People from Hondo and Uvalde, including family members of some of the Robb Elementary shooting victims, were in attendance, letting their displeasure of the event be heard. They were calling on the city council to stop this event from happening.
City council to hold special session discussing abortion rights
SAN ANTONIO — The city council will be holding a special session Tuesday to discuss a resolution to protect abortion rights in San Antonio. The resolution prevents city funds from being used to keep record of reports of abortion, miscarriage or other reproductive healthcare acts that may be used to pursue a criminal investigation.
Corporate landlord harassed San Antonio tenant using illegal tactics, report finds
Managers were told to replace her working A.C. with a broken one.
KSAT 12
Warrior Disposal tells customers it’s filing for bankruptcy; trash pickup to stop immediately
West Bexar County – Three days after KSAT reported on a short-staffed trash hauler’s weeks-long backlog on pickups, the owners told customers they are filing for bankruptcy and that their already-delayed pickups would not ever be happening. In a Monday morning email, Warrior Disposal’s owners told customers, “There...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KENS 5
17 stolen vehicles recovered in Comal County
Officials went to a home in New Braunfels and discovered 17 stolen vehicles. Two people were taken into custody shortly after.
Bexar County staff to consider how to spend $20 million in ARPA funding for affordable housing
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Bexar County is receiving federal dollars to address affordable housing. Staff have been directed to decide how $20 million from the American Rescue Plan Act will be spent to address the issue. Local advocacy groups are hoping it can help some of the most vulnerable...
2 men accused of killing Texas State student to appear before judge
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Two men charged in connection with the 2015 murder of a Texas State University student could have a chance at freedom. Both men, Cyrus Gray and Devonte "DJ" Amerson, were charged with murder in 2018 in connection with the 2015 death of Justin Gage. Neither has been convicted and both have maintained their innocence.
Atascosa Co. sheriff, deputies honored for stopping state-wide crime spree
SAN ANTONIO — The Atascosa County law enforcement officers who brought an end to a state-wide crime spree have received recognition for their work. Sheriff David Soward accepted the “Law Enforcement Officer of the Year” award this week on behalf of his team. The Sheriff’s Association of Texas presented the honor at their conference in Fort Worth.
RELATED PEOPLE
tpr.org
More Texas cities are considering resolutions in support of abortion rights — including San Antonio
As a growing number of city governments in Texas consider resolutions in support of reproductive rights, local leaders are stressing their actions won’t skirt state law. But abortion-rights supporters insist city resolutions go beyond symbolism and are necessary to reinstall a sense of security within Texas communities. The San...
San Antonio Current
9 years after cop at San Antonio's UIW shot a student, court lets wrongful death suit proceed
An appeals court has ruled that the University of the Incarnate Word doesn't have immunity from a wrongful death suit filed by the family of Cameron Redus, who was shot by a campus cop nine years ago, the Express-News reports. On Friday, the Fourth Court of Appeals upheld a lower...
Westside San Antonio groups seek historic title for destroyed brothel site
HDRC recommends denying it but has some alternatives.
A burglar is terrorizing a north-side condominium community, residents say
SAN ANTONIO — A couple living in Lafayette Place believe a burglar is targeting their condominium community near the medical center. Roland Gonzales and his wife said it began on June 17. The couple believes the man burglarized their condo and ransacked the residence while they were away. In...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
Recognize him? Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery of West Side Dollar General
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect in the robbery of a West Side Dollar General store. The incident occurred Wednesday, May 4 around 8 p.m. at a store in the 7100 block of US Highway 90. According to police, the suspect...
abc7amarillo.com
Deputies find 580 pieces of stolen mail, handmade postmaster keys during traffic stop
SAN ANTONIO - Two women are behind bars accused of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail from a San Antonio apartment complex using handmade thieves tools. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that Rebecca Kosakowski, 34, and Lenora Salas, 20, were arrested on July 27 during a traffic stop in West Bexar County.
KENS 5
'People are really struggling': As prices soar, Texas pauses utility bill assistance program
SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs is no longer accepting applications for the Texas Utility Help assistance program, a buoy for low-income residents struggling to pay skyrocketing electricity bills. "Due to overwhelming interest in the program, we are currently not accepting new applications for...
Fight between two homeless men escalates into stabbing
SAN ANTONIO — One man is in the hospital and another is on the run following a stabbing, officials say. Around 11:37, San Antonio Police responded to a stabbing at the intersection of Flores and Laredo. When police arrived, they found a man in his 50s with a stab...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Application for COVID relief funds for small businesses begins Monday
SAN ANTONIO — Application for COVID relief funds for small business owners impacted by COVID begins Monday. These funds are available under the American Rescue Plan. The grants range from $15,000 to $35,000 to help businesses make up some of the losses they’ve suffered during the pandemic. The...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Seven Oaks tenants seek help from San Antonio mayor
SAN ANTONIO — Before Rose Cruz opens her closet, she has to remove a towel from underneath the door. It’s because she has mold inside her unit at the Seven Oaks apartments on San Antonio’s Northside. She stuffs her mold-covered clothes in a trash bag by her...
San Antonio man gets 25-year prison sentence for animal abuse caught on camera
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man has received a 25-year prison sentence, one of the longest ever handed down in the state of Texas, for abusing a dog in 2019, the City of San Antonio said. Frank Javier Fonseca, 56, was caught on camera punching and kicking his...
Suspect in death of migrants inside tractor trailer due in court Monday
SAN ANTONIO — One of the suspects arrested in connection to the deadliest smuggling event in U.S. history will be in court Monday. Juan Francsisco D’luna Bilbao is set to appear in federal court Monday morning for his detention hearing. The judge will decide whether to keep him...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 6