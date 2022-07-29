ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

WATCH: Bexar County leaders to discuss 'cite and release' impact on decreasing repeat offenders, saving taxpayers money

 4 days ago
Blue Collar Sinner
4d ago

So city leaders patting themselves on the back while we the people have to suffer the consequences of their actions? So saving a couple of pennies is worth more than someone's life?

Felix
4d ago

anyone can bend those numbers, liberal article. Violent crime is blowing all over the place. People are getting killed everyday day, no police on patrols, they respond as necessary, no traffic police...weak justice, weak law enforcement. Another Blue city failure!

Armandina Guerrero
4d ago

not right why don't they do something police are being disrespected cause of their doing this you think officers get mad at this going on and why is retired judge still in picture?

