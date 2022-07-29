WATCH: Bexar County leaders to discuss 'cite and release' impact on decreasing repeat offenders, saving taxpayers money

HONDO, Texas – It was a heated city council meeting in Hondo on Monday evening, which was called to discuss the Medina County Friends of NRA event set for Saturday. People from Hondo and Uvalde, including family members of some of the Robb Elementary shooting victims, were in attendance, letting their displeasure of the event be heard. They were calling on the city council to stop this event from happening.

HONDO, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO