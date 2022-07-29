Charter Communications (CHTR) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y

www.zacks.com
Carter's (CRI) Q2 Earnings & Sales Miss Estimates, Fall Y/Y
CRI - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom and the top line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate and fell year over year. Results were hurt by tough year-over-year comparisons along with the surge in gas prices and inflation. These factors affected consumers’ demand for its brands.
Cummins (CMI) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
CMI - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $4.77 per share, rising from $4.15 in the prior year quarter. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.37. Higher-than-expected EBITDA in the Engine, Distribution and Components segments resulted in the outperformance. Cummins’ revenues totaled $6,586 million, up 7.8% from $6,111 million recorded in the year-ago quarter. The top line beat Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,477 million.
NOV Inc. (NOV) Earnings & Revenues Outperform Estimates in Q2
NOV Inc. (. NOV - Free Report) reported a second-quarter 2022 adjusted profit of 18 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a profit of 5 cents. The outperformance can be attributed to the better-than-expected performances of all the three segments of the company. Moreover, the bottom line...
Devon Energy (DVN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
DVN - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.59 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.38 by 8.8%. Second-quarter earnings were ahead of our estimate of $2.06 per share. Earnings were up 331.7% from the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year improvement was due to the company’s oil-weighted production mix, as well as a recovery in commodity prices.
SBA Communications (SBAC) Q2 FFO & Revenues Top, '22 View Up
SBAC - Free Report) second-quarter 2022 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share of $3.07 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.75. This reflects a rise of 16.3% from the prior-year quarter’s $2.64. SBAC’s witnessed a robust operating performance in site-leasing and development businesses, both on the domestic and...
Monolithic Power (MPWR) Q2 Earnings, Revenues Beat Estimates
MPWR - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $3.25 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.5%. The bottom line improved 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Quarter Details. Revenues of $461 million rose 57.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by...
Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
AMG - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $4.03 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4 per share. This compares to earnings of $4.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.75%. A...
Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
BBGI - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.25 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.06. This compares to earnings of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Up on Q2 Earnings & Revenue Beat
BLDR - Free Report) shares gained 7.9% on Aug 1 after the company released its second-quarter 2022 results, wherein it reported 12.2% core organic sales growth. The company’s earnings and net sales surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased significantly year over year. The results were driven by an increase in net sales and gross margin as well as contributions from acquisitions amid continuous raw material supply woes.
Newell (NWL) Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q2, Sales Miss
NWL - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, whereas the top line lagged the same. Solid demand, pricing actions and robust core sales growth aided the results. Strength across Sharpie, Paper Mate, Expo, Rubbermaid, Ball and Rubbermaid commercial products bodes well....
Waters (WAT) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
WAT - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 2. For the second quarter, WAT expects non-GAAP earnings of $2.55-$2.65 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.63 per share, indicating an increase of 1.15% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
What Awaits The Necessity Retail REIT (RTL) in Q2 Earnings?
RTL - Free Report) second-quarter 2022 results are slated for an Aug 3 release after the bell. The company’s quarterly results are likely to display increases in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. In the last reported quarter, this REIT delivered a surprise of 9.09% in terms...
Rambus (RMBS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
RMBS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.40 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.34 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.50%. A...
IDEXX (IDXX) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, 2022 View Down
IDXX - Free Report) posted second-quarter 2022 earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56, reflecting a 33% year-over-year plunge. However, the figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3%. Comparable constant-currency EPS of $1.58 for the second quarter of 2022 reflects a year-over-year decline of 30%. Revenues in Detail. Second-quarter revenues...
Henry Schein (HSIC) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, '22 EPS View Up
HSIC - Free Report) reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 in the second quarter of 2022, up 4.5% from the year-ago period’s adjusted EPS. Moreover, reported EPS surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6%. Revenues in Detail. Henry Schein reported net sales of $3.03 billion in the second...
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
SOI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.13 per share. This compares to loss of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 53.85%. A...
Vornado's (VNO) FFO and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q2
VNO - Free Report) second-quarter 2022 funds from operations (FFO) plus assumed conversions as adjusted per share of 83 cents topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents. Vornado’s results display better-than-anticipated top-line growth. The same-store net operating income (NOI) improved across the portfolio. Total revenues came in at...
Fresenius Medical's (FMS) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Top
FMS - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 41 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 45 cents by 26.7%. The bottom line declined 10.9% year over year. Revenue Details. Revenues improved 2.6% year over year (in dollar terms) to $5.10 billion and outpaced...
Livent (LTHM) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
LTHM - Free Report) is slated to report second-quarter 2022 results after the closing bell on Aug 2. Livent’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters, while missed once. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 34.8%, on average. The company posted a negative earnings surprise of 50% in the last reported quarter. The company’s second-quarter results are expected to reflect the benefits of higher realized pricing and strong lithium demand.
Credit Acceptance (CACC) Stock Up Despite Q2 Earnings Miss
CACC - Free Report) second-quarter 2022 earnings of $7.94 per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.09 by a significant margin. The bottom line reflects a 53.8% plunge from the prior-year quarter. These figures include certain non-recurring items. Results were adversely impacted by lower revenues and a drastic jump...
