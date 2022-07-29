One shot in ‘unusual homicide’ in Shoreline

SHORELINE, Wash. — One person was shot and killed in Shoreline in what may have been an attempted carjacking on Friday morning.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said the scene is near the 16700 block of Linden Avenue North.

Sgt. Corbett Ford said a 911 call about an “act of violence” came in just after 8:30 a.m.

When asked what led up to the 911 call, Corbett gave few details.

“Here’s what I can tell you. That we received a 911 call — it’s an unusual circumstance here, it’s an unusual homicide and it’s a quiet neighborhood, so I would imagine if you’ve just got neighbors that are in a quiet neighborhood, that helped to prompt the phone call,” Corbett said.

Investigators from KCSO’s Major Crimes Unit are at the crime scene.

Corbett could not confirm any suspect information and said the investigation was in the early stages.

It is not yet known if the victim or the suspect was shot.

