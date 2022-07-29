Monkeypox Cases Double in RI in One Week

www.golocalprov.com
Political Profile: Deb Ruggiero, Candidate for Lt. Governor
Deb Ruggerio is a Democratic candidate for Lt. Governor Here is what she has to say. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign cycle?. One of the biggest political issues is the reversal of ROE v WADE by the U.S. Supreme Court after fifty years. This decision has angered and activated many people, and rightly so. This decision by six people on the highest court has upended the lives of hundreds of millions of women and men in this country. Thankfully, as co-sponsor of Rhode Island’s Reproductive Privacy Act in 2019, we have secured the right to safe and legal reproductive healthcare in this state.
