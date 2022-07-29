ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Russian charged with using US groups to spread propaganda

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
UPI News

U.S. sanctions Putin's rumored girlfriend, Russian billionaires

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The United States is joining Britain and the European Union in sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin's rumored girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, along with several Russian billionaires with close ties to the president. The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the sanctions Tuesday, with separate sanctions announced by...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
City
Orlando, FL
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
California Government
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Florida Government
Local
Georgia Government
Daily Mail

'The Democrats have trained the population to believe that gay Latino Republicans - like me - can't be conservative': New York GOP candidate reveals why he is running for Congress - and how he has been scorned by the gay community

House Republicans' campaign arm is pouring resources into suburban Long Island ahead of the November midterm elections, where a seat being vacated by outgoing Democrat Rep. Tom Suozzi has set up an opportunity for the GOP to add one more lawmaker to its New York Congressional delegation. From that vacuum...
POLITICS
HollywoodLife

Merrick Garland & DOJ Suing Over Idaho Abortion Law That Denies Women Emergency Treatment

Attorney General Merrick Garland continued the fight for abortion rights in a new lawsuit that the Justice Department is filing against the State of Idaho to overrule a law preventing women seeking emergency treatment from being able to get an abortion. The AG announced the lawsuit, stating that the new law goes against the Emergency Medical Treatment And Labor Act (EMTALA), in a press conference on Tuesday, August 2. Garland said that the DOJ was seeking a “declaratory judgment” that the Gem State’s law violates the Constitution, as well as an injunction, blocking the restrictive abortion law from being enforced.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Propaganda#Black People#Fbi#Ukraine#Russian#Kremlin#Aleksandr#American#The Justice Department#Federal Security Service

Comments / 0

Community Policy