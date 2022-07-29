Russian charged with using US groups to spread propaganda

spectrumlocalnews.com
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
U.S. sanctions Putin's rumored girlfriend, Russian billionaires
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The United States is joining Britain and the European Union in sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin's rumored girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, along with several Russian billionaires with close ties to the president. The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the sanctions Tuesday, with separate sanctions announced by...
Nancy Pelosi defends Taiwan trip as ‘more important today than ever’ amid China tensions – live
US House speaker puts out statement explaining trip, saying she will ‘focus on reaffirming our support and on promoting shared interests’
News Reporter Forced To Leave Execution Viewing As ‘Skirt Was Too Short’
Journalist Ivana Hrynkiw Shatara was asked to leave an Alabama prison because her skirt was too short. In a story that makes it feel like we've travelled back in time 100 years, Ivana was stopped from reporting on an execution because of what she was wearing. The accomplished journalist was...
Leading Democrats for 2024 if Joe Biden Does Not Run: Poll
Just 22 percent of Americans want Biden to run again in 2024, with 61 percent opposed, according to a Decision Desk HQ poll.
'The Democrats have trained the population to believe that gay Latino Republicans - like me - can't be conservative': New York GOP candidate reveals why he is running for Congress - and how he has been scorned by the gay community
House Republicans' campaign arm is pouring resources into suburban Long Island ahead of the November midterm elections, where a seat being vacated by outgoing Democrat Rep. Tom Suozzi has set up an opportunity for the GOP to add one more lawmaker to its New York Congressional delegation. From that vacuum...
Merrick Garland & DOJ Suing Over Idaho Abortion Law That Denies Women Emergency Treatment
Attorney General Merrick Garland continued the fight for abortion rights in a new lawsuit that the Justice Department is filing against the State of Idaho to overrule a law preventing women seeking emergency treatment from being able to get an abortion. The AG announced the lawsuit, stating that the new law goes against the Emergency Medical Treatment And Labor Act (EMTALA), in a press conference on Tuesday, August 2. Garland said that the DOJ was seeking a “declaratory judgment” that the Gem State’s law violates the Constitution, as well as an injunction, blocking the restrictive abortion law from being enforced.
House Subpoenas Gun Manufacturer After It Refused To Comply With Probe
“This subpoena was made necessary by your unwillingness to voluntarily comply with the Committee’s investigation," Rep. Carolyn Maloney told Smith & Wesson.
Europe has ramped up imports of Russian diesel as the EU struggles to wean off of the country's energy supplies
Diesel prices in Europe have skyrocketed since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Europe imported 13% more Russian diesel in July compared to June, a new report said.
'He is a narcissist': Jan. 6 rioter's son explains why case was tried, says he doesn't regret turning dad in
The son of Guy Reffitt, Jackson Reffitt worries about his dad's mental health and says he believes his dad 'was used as a puppet' along with others.
