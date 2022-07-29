ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

New Louisiana laws will expand the rights of sexual assault survivors and victims of violent crimes

By Marlo Lacen
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WDGCS_0gxhwztK00

SHREVEPORT, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – Victims of sexual assault will have new rights and protections starting Monday under four new laws passed by the Louisiana legislature earlier this year.

Lawmakers passed four bills that will expand victims’ rights and provide victims of sexual crimes with medical examination information that they previously were not allowed to access.

New Louisiana marijuana laws in effect Aug. 1

When the new laws go into effect on August 1, Act 540 will allow victims of sexual assault to request a written reproduction of a physician’s forensic examination. This law only applies to adult victims of sexual assault and must be fulfilled by the healthcare provider within 14 days of the request.

Act 513 provides victims of sexual assault the option to have emergency contraceptives administered after a negative pregnancy test result.

Act 568 will provide survivors of sexual crimes, their families, persons who filed victim registration and notification forms, law enforcement agencies, and district attorneys with notification of the release of an inmate who was convicted of a crime of violence or sex offense.

Under Act 140 , victims, their spouses, and other next of kin must be notified of parole hearings no less than 60 days before the hearing. The only exception to this requirement is in cases where the victim, their spouse, or other relatives advise that they don’t want to receive notification about upcoming parole opportunities for offenders.

  • Act 140 – Relative to victims receiving notification about parole hearings and victims’ rights.
  • Act 513 – Relative to victims of sexual assault and emergency contraceptives.
  • Act 540 – Makes certain medical records available to victims of sexual assault.
  • Act 568 – Provides sexual assault victims with information relative to inmate release.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana Legislature#Sexual Assault#Violent Crime#Politics State#Politics Legislative
WKRG News 5

Woman sues Hyundai after report of child labor at Alabama plant

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A California woman filed a lawsuit against Hyundai Motor Company after reports came out that SMART Alabama LLC, a Hyundai Motor Company subsidiary, had used children as young as 12 at a plant in Luverne, Ala. SMART Alabama supplies parts for Hyundai’s Montgomery plant. According to court documents, Lea Reis of […]
LUVERNE, AL
WKRG News 5

466,000 Mississippi children to get P-EBT benefits for Fall 2022

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders announced 466,000 Mississippi children who participated in the National School Lunch Program are expected to receive Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits for the fall. This comes after the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) and the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) received federal approval to distribute the benefits. Additionally, children under […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Rep. Aderholt releases statement on the death of Ayman al-Zawahri

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIAT) — Following the death of Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, Alabama Rep. Robert Aderholt has issued a statement in support of the action by the United States. “This is a good day for American security, and more importantly, it represents justice for the thousands of Americans who were killed at the hands of al-Zawahri. […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

45K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy