Pac-12 commissioner: Big 12 'trying to destabilize our remaining conference'

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff addressed reporters Friday and didn't pull punches when asked about conference realignment. At the top of his list of grievances was the Big 12, with Kliavkoff accusing the conference of working to "destabilize" the Pac-12.

In June, USC and UCLA shook the college football landscape by announcing an impending move to the Big Ten. Since then, rumors have swirled about other conference changes, including talks that the Big 12 could attempt to add as many as six of the remaining 10 schools in the Pac-12.

Kliavkoff said Friday that the Big 12's attempts to poach teams are due to the conference being "scared" by the Pac-12's media value.