www.binghamtonhomepage.com
Related
binghamtonhomepage.com
Throwback Thursdays at the Unadilla Drive-In
UNADILLA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Unadilla Drive-In is hosting several Throwback Thursday movie nights throughout the month of August. Each Thursday this month, the drive-in will play a set of classic, “oldies-but-goodies” with gates opening at 7 p.m. Things get started this Thursday, August 4th with the...
binghamtonhomepage.com
Get ready for a mixture of autumn and art this October
BINGHAMTON NY, (WIVT/WBGH)- The Broome County Arts Council will be hosting its 4th annual Broome Art Trail come October. This event is a self-guided tour of art studios across Broome County, and will feature over 70 artists in 32 locations including, Binghamton, Johnsons City, Endicott, Vestal, Whitney Point, Chenango Forks, and the Town of Maine.
Clemens Center updates 2022-23 Broadway Series
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Clemens Center has announced its new 2022-23 Broadway Series, featuring several substitutions from the previously announced lineup. The new lineup will include Anastasia and R.E.S.P.E.C.T. replacing the previously announced Beautiful – The Carole King Musical, and Tootsie. The new lineup, with dates and times for each show, is listed below: […]
Sister facility of Animal Adventure set to open Friday
A brand new animal experience is coming to the Binghamton area. Animal Adventure Park announced that they are opening a sister facility called 'The Preserve' later this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Irish musician Pat Kane coming to Endicott
On August 3rd from 7:00 to 8:30PM, Our Lady of Good Counsel, 701 West Main Street, Endicott, will be hosting Scottish musician, journalist, and activist, Pat Kane.
WETM
Chemung County Fair kicks off Tuesday
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The 180th Chemung County Fair is taking place this week. The fair will be held Tuesday, August 2nd through Sunday, August 7th. There will be carnival rides, acrobats, a magician, food trucks, a horse show and more. In addition to the activities taking place during the day, there will also be a Demolition Derby, tractor pulls, and professional wrestling all taking place at the Grandstand.
NewsChannel 36
Concourse D’Elegance returns to Southern Tier
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Car enthusiasts from around the country were in the Southern Tier this week for a unique car show. Drivers parked Bricklin SV-1s along Market Street for Concourse D'Elegance, a car show part of Bricklin International's Grand National Meet. Residents saw roughly 20 of these cars parked outside starting Saturday morning in an array of different colors.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
1st-Annual Crohn's & Colitis Car Show Held in Port Crane
Five years ago, Rory Sisson was diagnosed with Crohn's disease. Now, she's organized Broome County's first ever Crohn's and Colitis Car Show. The five-hour event featured over a hundred cars, as well as raffles, yard games and an award show to end things off. For Sisson, it was a way...
binghamtonhomepage.com
Results for ‘Best Pizza in Broome County’ according to you
BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The results are in for our best pizza in Broome County poll. We received nearly 300 votes over the weekend and a top 10 has finally been declared. Here is the list of the top 10 pizza spots according to you:. The Stone Fox (49...
NewsChannel 36
iMatter Music Festival Returns to Horseheads
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The iMatter Festival returned to Horseheads after a three-year hiatus. Over a thousand people came out to listen to over twenty hard rock bands perform. This event was filled with hard rockers who had huge smiles on their faces. Organizers said the festival's message is to...
ithaca.com
Spencer native opens barbershop in T-burg
There is a new barber shop in town! Elm Street Barber opened for business Saturday, July 23, on Elm Street in Trumansburg. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the open house with Mayor Rordan Hart and village councilwoman Marsha Horn in attendance. Hotdogs, drinks, and discounted haircuts were available to new customers and those just there to look around.
localsyr.com
WATCH: Black bear spotted in Cincinnatus
(WSYR-TV) — A black bear seemed to have lost its bearings and wound up in a yard in Cincinnatus on Friday, July 29. The video of the bear was sent to NewsChannel 9 by viewer Ed Lewis. His doorbell camera caught the bear walking across his yard on State Route 41 around 7:30 p.m. before it trotted off.
6th annual Kelley Stage Memorial Golf Tournament at Willowcreek
(BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — Community members and organizers gathered at Willowcreek Golf Club on Saturday to remember Kelley Stage and continue to bring awareness to domestic violence issues. This year’s fundraiser didn’t disappoint as 144 golfers came out to the course to take part in the golfing tournament, 50/50 raffle drawings, bake sale, food […]
Local car wash chain plans new Ithaca site
ITHACA, N.Y.—Whether you drive gas or electric, a truck or a compact, there’s a desire to keep one’s car clean. Given New York State’s love of salt, as well as the ubiquitous dust and pollen, regular washing helps remove corrosive grime, protects the paint finish, and prolongs the life of a vehicle. Plus, a lot of people take pride in that just-washed paint shine, even in famously cloudy upstate New York.
binghamtonhomepage.com
Business of the week: Heavy Duty Promos
BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Heavy Duty Promos is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week. The promotional product company started 6 years ago, and has been a chamber member since 2018. The company says it has tens of thousands of customizable products such as tech items, drinkware, awards,...
NewsChannel 36
Summer Fun Market in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Community Arts of Elmira partnered with Elmira Handmade Market to put on a "Summer Fun" event. Hundreds of people visited the market to shop from over 40 local artists. The event included face painting, food trucks, desserts from local bakeries and artwork on sale from vendors....
Elmira Handmade Market happening this weekend
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- An outdoor summer fun Handmade Market is coming to Elmira this weekend. This event is happening rain or shine, it’s taking place from 10 am to 5 pm at Community Arts of Elmira. Community Arts of Elmira is located at 413 Lake Street. Community members are encouraged to stop by and enjoy […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Car Strikes Building in Johnson City
A car struck a CVS building in Johnson City Tuesday morning. It happened just after 9 a.m. Tuesday morning on Harry L. Drive. According to Johnson City Fire Department Captain Rauschmeier, there were no injuries, but there was some damage to the entrance of the store. A cracked brick wall...
Why The New Binghamton Front Street Roundabout Is Making People Want To Pull Their Hair Out
If you've been in the Binghamton area at all for the past week, then you've probably had to deal with the temporary closure of the Exit 5 ramp from I-81 South. It's Front Street frustration as a second roundabout is being completed. If you come up Front Street and are...
Latest numbers, August 1st
No major changes in Broome County COVID-19 numbers as we begin the month of August.
Comments / 0