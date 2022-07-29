Monkeypox case reported in Canyon County

idahonews.com
Post Register
Possible drowning at Lucky Peak
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Ada County Sheriff's Office is searching Lucky Peak. Deputies were told a man in his 40s hit his head on the side of the boat Sunday evening and fell into the water. He hasn't been seen since.
Post Register
You can help improve Nampa parks
Nampa, Idaho - People in Nampa have a chance to participate in a focus group aimed at improving parks and recreation in the community. The city hired a national consulting firm to help update the master plan for parks and recreation. The master plan will look at existing parks, recreational...
Post Register
Crews unable to find Lucky Peak drowning victim
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Ada County Sheriff's deputies were unable to find a 46-year-old man who was last seen in the water at about 7:00 pm Sunday night. Today, marine patrol deputies used sonar to try and locate his body in the deeper parts of Lucky Peak reservoir, but to no avail.
Post Register
Man arrested following chase in Weiser
WEISER, Idaho (CBS2) — A man is in jail facing several charges following a chase that began in Weiser. Washington County Deputies arrested 50-year-old Joshua Aquino on July 31st. Deputies received a call from a woman saying a man tried to kill her. Deputies identified the suspect and say...
Post Register
Boise driver at traffic stop tries to throw meth into river
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A 58-year-old man stopped for a traffic violation tried to throw a container of meth into the riverbank. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, while on a routine patrol, a deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver got out of the vehicle and walked towards the riverbank and tried to throw something into the river.
Post Register
Idaho Adventure: family transforms abandoned orchard into U-pick farm
EMMETT, Idaho (CBS2) — Behind every bouquet of flowers, there is a story to be told. A gardener of any skill level knows beauty doesn’t happen overnight. It takes patience, hard work, research, and lots of learning. For the latest Idaho Adventure, we recently made our way to...
Post Register
Boise's streak of no-rain is over!
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Did you see it today?. Some of you may have seen just a few, but that's better than no rain at all. The National Weather Service says its Boise office saw the first measurable precipitation today since June 12th. Looking at the extended forecast on...
Post Register
Boise family displaced from home after fire causes smoke damage
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Boise family was displaced from their home after a fire caused smoke damage Saturday. At around 3:30 p.m. Boise Fire arrived at a house on Castlebar Dr. after reports of a room on fire. Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke. Engine 9 was...
