AbbVie to Pay up to $2.37 Billion to Settle U.S. Opioid Claims

(Reuters) -Pfizer Inc did not raise its 2022 forecast for sales of its COVID-19 vaccine and antiviral treatment on Thursday, and its shares fell nearly 5% before recovering. The U.S. drugmaker maintained its full-year forecast of around $54 billion for its COVID products, even as second-quarter sales of its Paxlovid antiviral pills were much higher-than-expected, raising concerns among some analysts over Pfizer's long-term growth prospects.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 3 DAYS AGO