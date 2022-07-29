AbbVie to Pay up to $2.37 Billion to Settle U.S. Opioid Claims

www.usnews.com
AstraZeneca lifts revenue guidance on COVID treatment
July 29 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L) said it expected prescriptions of its COVID therapy to drive sales growth of more than 20% this year, as company reported second-quarter profit that topped analyst estimates.
Pfizer’s profits rise on strong sales of Covid-19 products – AFR
Pfizer on Thursday reported a second-quarter profit jump after revenue nearly doubled on sales of its Covid-19 vaccine and therapeutic drug Paxlovid. The drugmaker raised some of its overall financial benchmarks but maintained 2022 sales targets for its two Covid-19 products: $32 billion from the vaccine co-developed with German company BioNTech; and $22 billion from Paxlovid.
Pfizer quarterly sales surge to record high, driven by Covid vaccine and antiviral treatment Paxlovid
Pfizer's revenue grew by 47% to $27.7 billion compared to the second quarter last year. The pharmaceutical company booked net income of $9.9 billion, a 78% increase over the same period during 2021. Pfizer maintained its 2022 sales guidance for its Covid-19 vaccine of $32 billion and is still expecting...
Pfizer’s Comirnaty, Paxlovid push Q2 sales to new heights
Sales of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and treatment in the second quarter propelled the pharmaceutical giant to the largest quarterly sales in its history. The coronavirus vaccine Comirnaty brought in $8.85 billion in sales, and the treatment Paxlovid added another $8.12 billion as company revenue totaled $27.74 billion. Pfizer said...
Pfizer Leaves COVID Product Forecast Unchanged, Shares Fall
(Reuters) -Pfizer Inc did not raise its 2022 forecast for sales of its COVID-19 vaccine and antiviral treatment on Thursday, and its shares fell nearly 5% before recovering. The U.S. drugmaker maintained its full-year forecast of around $54 billion for its COVID products, even as second-quarter sales of its Paxlovid antiviral pills were much higher-than-expected, raising concerns among some analysts over Pfizer's long-term growth prospects.
New banking scam: Warning for Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo customers
Cybercriminals often scour a website’s code, figuring out how to infiltrate the data. When they discover vulnerabilities or security weaknesses, they launch attacks with devastating consequences. Tap or click here to see how the personal details of 5.4M Twitter users leaked. Other times, hackers take a back seat to...
Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year on year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
The Walton family's fortune fell by $11.4 billion in one day after Walmart cut its earnings outlook
The Walton family's net worth fell by $11.4 billion after Walmart cut its outlook, per Bloomberg. Five members of the Walton family own just under half of Walmart. This is the second time the family's fortune has fallen by billions in a day this year. The world's richest family lost...
UPS puts limit on Amazon deliveries amid focus on bigger returns
July 26 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service (UPS.N) on Tuesday said it will not lift the number of packages it delivers for Amazon.com, its biggest customer, as it focuses on shipments with the highest financial returns.
Billionaires Are Piling Into These 2 Dividend-Paying Pharma Stocks
Billionaires are taking advantage of the weakness in Pfizer and Viatris this year.
Tide maker P&G misses earnings, forecasts lower growth as consumers 'scrimp'
July 29 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N)delivered quarterly earnings that missed estimates on Friday and forecast lower sales growth, citing surging transportation and commodity costs, consumer cutbacks and retailer reluctance to hike prices.
McDonald's says higher prices, value items helped boost U.S. sales
McDonald's second-quarter earnings topped estimates, but its revenue fell short of expectations. Its net sales dropped 3%, hurt in part by the closure of McDonald's Russian and Ukrainian restaurants. Global same-store sales rose 9.7% in the quarter, fueled by strong international growth. McDonald's on Tuesday said both price hikes and...
FDA’s top tobacco scientist takes job at Marlboro-maker Philip Morris
The top tobacco scientist at the Food and Drug Administration has left his job to go work for tobacco giant Philip Morris International (PMI), best known as the maker of Marlboro cigarettes. It is the second high-profile FDA hire by PMI in recent months, and it comes at a time...
'Teladoc Will Become A Premier Enterprise Partner': Why Cathie Wood Is Buying The Dip And Remains Bullish On Teladoc
Virtual healthcare provider Teladoc Health TDOC has been a favorite stock pick of Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest. After shares dropped 18% on Thursday from second quarter financial results, Wood defended the pick and bought the dip. What Happened: Shares of Teladoc Health fell Thursday after second quarter results....
Will Marijuana Stock IIPR Jump Following the Q2 Earnings Report?
Last quarter, Innovative Industrial Properties stock broke its streak of rising about 5% to 7% in the two-day period following the release of quarterly reports.
Expert Ratings for Pfizer
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Pfizer PFE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Chevron says ‘can do it all’, after record profit and buyback lift
HOUSTON (Reuters) – Chevron Corp posted its biggest quarterly earnings ever on Friday, built on strong fuel margins and high prices for natural gas and oil, and boosted its share buyback target. The oil major posted second-quarter net profit of $11.6 billion, or $5.95 per diluted share, more than...
Big Oil Set for Record Profit
Big Oil is poised for a record-breaking $50 billion profit in the second quarter, but the industry’s stellar performance could contain the seeds of its own decline. The soaring earnings are direct result of the high energy prices that have stoked inflation, piled pressure on consumers, raised the risk of recession and prompted calls for windfall taxes. Amid this political and economic turbulence, shareholders may have to temper their expectations for rising returns.
KitKat maker Nestle puts up prices again
KitKat maker Nestle has put up its prices again due to "unprecedented" increases in costs. The Swiss food giant said it had increased prices by 6.5% in the first half of this year. McDonald's and Coca-Cola also announced price rises this week. Companies are facing increased costs for things such...
ISM Manufacturing Index Might Decline Further To This Level In July, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Monday
The Dow Jones jumped by more than 300 points on Friday despite Procter & Gamble Company PG reporting mixed results for its fourth quarter. Below is a look at the major economic reports scheduled for release today. The manufacturing PMI for July is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET....
