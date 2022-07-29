Education Foundation Welcomes New Teachers with Gift Cards

newnanceo.com
Free meals for all students end as school year begins
Federal funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that supported free meals for all students have expired, so local school districts have returned to charging. Some students may qualify for free or reduced-price meals, but applications must be made. Each school district enables parents to set up meal accounts online and to apply for free […] The post Free meals for all students end as school year begins appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Gov. Kemp says teachers could receive money for supplies for upcoming school year
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp visited teachers at Ola High School in Henry County to kick off the new school year and announce a statewide back-to-school supply supplement. On Friday, the governor visited the school to share his well wishes as teachers...
Thousands of families gather for APS Back-to-School bash at Georgia World Congress Center
ATLANTA — It’s back to class on Monday for the state’s largest school district. On Saturday, Atlanta Public Schools lined up in big numbers to take part in the district’s largest Back-to-School Bash. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 partnered...
Back-to-school events in metro Atlanta offer hundreds of families relief amid rising inflation costs
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hundreds of students across the metro Atlanta area are now stocked up on school supplies for Monday’s first day of classes. Several groups and organizations are holding events in the coming weeks that in some cases offer free school supplies to help give you a lift as you get your student prepared to go back to school.
Thousands of students in 12 north Georgia districts head back to school
Students in a dozen school districts are heading back to the classroom on Monday morning. Monday is the first day of school for thousands of students in Atlanta Public Schools, Cobb, Cherokee, Fannin, Greene, Lumpkin, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Paulding, Pickens and Rockdale counties. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
New Morrow High opens for 2022-23 school year
MORROW — The new $96 million Morrow High School has officially opened for the 2022-23 school year. Community members, school district and county officials gathered Thursday to officially cut the ribbon to the new facility. Work began on the 344,727 square-foot building in January 2020. The three story facility...
This is why East Cobb Middle permanently added leggings to its dress code
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — As students and staff gear up to head back into the classroom, one Cobb County middle school is implementing a new dress code. A group of students at East Cobb Middle School went on a crusade to persuade Principal Leetonia Young to add leggings to the approved attire list.
Supply chain issue delays Clayton County Schools clear backpack requirement
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A supply chain issue has caused Clayton County Schools to make some adjustments just days before school starts. The school district will not receive the more than 52,000 clear backpacks they ordered by the time school starts on August 3. Staff members will search all bookbags...
MARTA holding job fair, signing bonus of $3,000
ATLANTA — MARTA is hoping to hire bus operators and journeyman bus technicians at their upcoming job fair. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The job fair takes place on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 3 p.m. to 7.p.m. It will be held at MARTA headquarters...
Award-winning singer provided supplies to 500 kids
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy award-winning vocalist and TV property Kandi Burruss and her instauration Kandi Cares provided supplies to 500 children astatine the back-to-school giveaway astatine the Jefferson Park Recreation Center successful East Point connected Saturday. Kandi Cares collaborated with Goodr, Nouveaux, and Garner Trial Attorneys to springiness backmost...
Monday brings back-to-school for several metro districts
Just like that, the summer is over for thousands of metro Atlanta school children. The first day of school is Monday for many. Those includes students in Atlanta Public Schools, as well as in Cherokee and Cobb counties. School systems in Clayton, Gwinnett and Henry counties open their doors Wednesday....
DeKalb County to distribute boxes of food, clear book bags, and school supplies
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (ATLANTA NOW NEWS AT 10) — DeKalb County Government officials are working together with the DeKalb County School District and local faith leaders to distribute about 5,000 book bags filled with school supplies along with fresh produce, chicken and lunch box snacks on Saturday, July 30.
Unexpecting metro Atlanta teachers surprised just days before new school year
TUCKER, Ga. (CBS46) - Teachers take care of our children every day and CBS46 decided it was time to take care of the teachers with a special surprise. The CBS46 Surprise Squad made their way to Tucker to give a little helping hand to local teachers preparing to head back to school.
Parents face new expense after delays with Clayton Co. clear backpack shipments
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A supply chain delay has thrown some Clayton County families into a frenzy days before the academic year starts. Vendor shipments of clear backpacks are delayed, according to Clayton County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Morcease Beasley. The district imposed a clear bag mandate for the 2022-2023 school year and spent more than a million dollars on about 53,000 bags for students.
