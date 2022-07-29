Education Foundation Welcomes New Teachers with Gift Cards

"No apartment will rent to me even though I have a job. What can I do? Thanks for any kind advice." (Jay) Google homelessness resources in Atlanta. Many nonprofits assist with getting housing set up when you're facing obstacles. Be persistent and if you call a place that can't assist then ask of they have any referrals for you. I would do this first for the short term and then look at the other options people have posted for you. Some nonprofits can even help with shared living arrangements or alternative living situations like a tiny home or RV. ——Penny Rode.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO