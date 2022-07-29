www.boweryboyshistory.com
Report: Developers Pitch NYC Casinos in Times Square, Hudson Yards, Coney Island
The future NYC casino landscape is coming into focus. The New York Post reports that Times Square, Hudson Yards, Coney Island, and Willets Point near Citi Field are among the contenders for the city’s new casino locations. We’ve known for months that three casino licenses are available for the...
NYC speed cameras to operate 24/7 starting Monday: Here’s how we got here
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Starting Monday, the 2,000-plus speed cameras installed across New York City will start ticketing motorists 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. The city’s school zone speed camera program has come a long way since it was first enacted in 2013...
Manhattan lawsuit aims to shut down outdoor dining options in NYC
A Manhattan lawsuit calls for the city and state to scrap the outdoor dining option launched when the pandemic hit in 2020, arguing the al fresco operations now leave a bad taste in their mouths. The eight-page Supreme Court filing cited “increased and excessive noise, traffic congestion, garbage and uncontrolled rodent populations (and) the blocking of sidewalks and roadways” since the ...
Flashy Brooklyn Pastor Of $1M Jewelry Heist Sued By Church Member
Bishop Lamor Whitehead, the Brooklyn-based pastor who was recently robbed of an estimated $1 million dollars worth of jewelry during a live-streamed sermon, is facing a lawsuit from a congregant who alleges that the Bishop stole $90,000 from her. According to the New York Post, the lawsuit against Whitehead was...
State Liquor Authority, Manhattan bar face legal fight over plans to open Lower East Side business
Last call for a Lower East Side bar will come before its first drink is served if local residents have their way. A 12-page Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit filed Friday by the Eldridge Street Block Association argued the Manhattan neighborhood is already teeming with bars, clubs and restaurants and seeks to block the planned opening of the nascent business named Moneygoround. “This ...
How Dangerous Is NYC, Really?
Violent incidents have jumped in New York City since the pandemic began — and residents, tourists and businesses are getting nervous. But widespread anxiety obscures the fact that crime is still at decades-long lows. A rash of high-profile incidents in subway stations and tourist hubs—and an outspoken new...
No college degree? Here are 40 of the highest-paying jobs in NYC that don’t require one
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — You don’t always need a college degree to get a well-paying job. Data journalism website Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all high-paying jobs in New York City that don’t require higher education — based on the 2021 annual mean wage.
NYC considers changing the time you can put your trash out to 8 p.m.
NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City is proposing significant changes to how trash is collected. The NYC Department of Sanitation is considering changing the earliest time you can set your trash out on the street to 8 p.m. That’s four hours later than the current set-out time of 4 p.m. The proposed change is […]
Wanted: N.Y. painter, decorator apprentices
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Finishing Trades Institute of New York will be recruiting 50 painter and decorator (structural steel – bridges) apprentices in September. The New York State Department of Labor announced on Friday that the recruiting period will be between Aug. 29 and Sept. 12. Applicants should...
NYC must cancel non-sensical Hylan Boulevard bike-lane project | Our Opinion
The City of New York is again doing what the City of New York does all too often on Staten Island: Foist a project on us that we don’t want and whose benefits are spurious at best. We’re talking about the city Department of Transportation plan to install bike...
JetBlue, Which Is Based out of Long Island City, Is About to Get a Whole Lot Bigger
New York’s hometown airline is about to get a whole lot bigger. JetBlue, which is headquartered in Long Island City, agreed Thursday to buy the low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion. The takeover deal, if approved by regulators, would create the nation’s fifth-largest airline behind American Airlines, Delta,...
NYC speed cameras will soon be on 24/7: What to know
NEW YORK (P[X11)– New York City drivers are being warned. New York City speed cameras will operate 24/7 beginning Monday, according to officials. The city’s 2,000 cameras were previously sanctioned to only operate weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. “Speed cameras work,” Mayor Eric Adams said in June when the change was finalized. “They […]
Junior’s New York City cheesecake truck tour – where are the stops?
JUNIOR's cheesecake is hitting the road for a celebration filled with sweet deals. The iconic New York City cheesecake house will be taking out its food truck for National Cheesecake Day. Junior’s New York City cheesecake truck tour - where are the stops?. Junior’s Restaurant will be going on...
NYPD investigating 3 overdoses at NYC Hyatt Grand Central hotel
Detectives are investigating a spate of drug overdoses at a Midtown hotel that left two guests dead and a third hospitalized Saturday, police said. EMS was called to the Hyatt Grand Central New York, a four-star hotel on E. 42nd St. near Lexington Ave. about noon after the three guests were found unconscious. Two of the people died at the hotel, police said. A third was taken to a local ...
How Long is the Flight From Philadelphia to New York City?
- When traveling to New York City, you may wonder: "How long is the flight from Philadelphia to NYC?" The answer depends on the route you're taking, but on average, the flight can take up to an hour. Some routes are seasonal, and others have flights daily. However, this number may not be accurate; different factors are at play. In any case, arriving at the airport at least 1 hour before departure will help you to find your seat.
City charges JFK junk haulers 1
The city is upping its effort to keep waste hauling clean. Last Wednesday, Mayor Adams announced unlawful waste hauling charges against three companies hired for a construction project at JFK Airport.
UPS workers in NYC protest for better working conditions after heat wave
NEW YORK - After NYC saw a record-setting heatwave, UPS drivers and warehouse employees are demanding better working conditions such as air-conditioning or even fans in trucks. "What most people don't realize is that inside the truck, in the cargo area, that can get upwards of 120, 130 degrees," says...
Amtrak launches first train to New York City
Amtrak has launched their expanded service on the Ethan Allen Line that goes through Vergennes, Middlebury, and onto the Big Apple. On Friday morning, Burlington sent off its first train filled with passengers, all on a different journey. “I have been looking forward for the Ethan Allen to be extended...
The Top 10 Secrets of the Holland Tunnel Connecting NYC and New Jersey
8. The Holland Tunnel was the longest underwater vehicular tunnel in the world. The Holland Tunnel was not only the first underwater vehicular tunnel in the Hudson River, but it was also the longest in the world when it opened. According to the ASCE Metropolitan section, it also had the largest tube width in the world, at 29.5 feet, setting the standard for other vehicular tunnels throughout the world that followed.
Fishy Gowanus, Flashy Pastor, Ghost Bar, Trouble at Maimonides, and more.
Last Friday I had some ice tea with Dan Goldman, the lawyer running to represent the new Congressional District 10, steps away from his campaign office in Park Slope. It was one of those ridiculously hot days, with temperatures just short of 100 degrees Fahrenheit, and we sat outside - indoors every seat was taken by someone working on their laptop.
