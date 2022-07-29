ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Daily News

Manhattan lawsuit aims to shut down outdoor dining options in NYC

A Manhattan lawsuit calls for the city and state to scrap the outdoor dining option launched when the pandemic hit in 2020, arguing the al fresco operations now leave a bad taste in their mouths. The eight-page Supreme Court filing cited “increased and excessive noise, traffic congestion, garbage and uncontrolled rodent populations (and) the blocking of sidewalks and roadways” since the ...
MANHATTAN, NY
howafrica.com

Flashy Brooklyn Pastor Of $1M Jewelry Heist Sued By Church Member

Bishop Lamor Whitehead, the Brooklyn-based pastor who was recently robbed of an estimated $1 million dollars worth of jewelry during a live-streamed sermon, is facing a lawsuit from a congregant who alleges that the Bishop stole $90,000 from her. According to the New York Post, the lawsuit against Whitehead was...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

State Liquor Authority, Manhattan bar face legal fight over plans to open Lower East Side business

Last call for a Lower East Side bar will come before its first drink is served if local residents have their way. A 12-page Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit filed Friday by the Eldridge Street Block Association argued the Manhattan neighborhood is already teeming with bars, clubs and restaurants and seeks to block the planned opening of the nascent business named Moneygoround. “This ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Bloomberg

How Dangerous Is NYC, Really?

Violent incidents have jumped in New York City since the pandemic began ⁠— and residents, tourists and businesses are getting nervous. But widespread anxiety obscures the fact that crime is still at decades-long lows. A rash of high-profile incidents in subway stations and tourist hubs—and an outspoken new...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ernst Haas
Otto Preminger
PIX11

NYC speed cameras will soon be on 24/7: What to know

NEW YORK (P[X11)– New York City drivers are being warned. New York City speed cameras will operate 24/7 beginning Monday, according to officials. The city’s 2,000 cameras were previously sanctioned to only operate weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. “Speed cameras work,” Mayor Eric Adams said in June when the change was finalized. “They […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYPD investigating 3 overdoses at NYC Hyatt Grand Central hotel

Detectives are investigating a spate of drug overdoses at a Midtown hotel that left two guests dead and a third hospitalized Saturday, police said. EMS was called to the Hyatt Grand Central New York, a four-star hotel on E. 42nd St. near Lexington Ave. about noon after the three guests were found unconscious. Two of the people died at the hotel, police said. A third was taken to a local ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PhillyBite

How Long is the Flight From Philadelphia to New York City?

- When traveling to New York City, you may wonder: "How long is the flight from Philadelphia to NYC?" The answer depends on the route you're taking, but on average, the flight can take up to an hour. Some routes are seasonal, and others have flights daily. However, this number may not be accurate; different factors are at play. In any case, arriving at the airport at least 1 hour before departure will help you to find your seat.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
qchron.com

City charges JFK junk haulers 1

The city is upping its effort to keep waste hauling clean. Last Wednesday, Mayor Adams announced unlawful waste hauling charges against three companies hired for a construction project at JFK Airport.
QUEENS, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Amtrak launches first train to New York City

Amtrak has launched their expanded service on the Ethan Allen Line that goes through Vergennes, Middlebury, and onto the Big Apple. On Friday morning, Burlington sent off its first train filled with passengers, all on a different journey. “I have been looking forward for the Ethan Allen to be extended...
BURLINGTON, VT
untappedcities.com

The Top 10 Secrets of the Holland Tunnel Connecting NYC and New Jersey

8. The Holland Tunnel was the longest underwater vehicular tunnel in the world. The Holland Tunnel was not only the first underwater vehicular tunnel in the Hudson River, but it was also the longest in the world when it opened. According to the ASCE Metropolitan section, it also had the largest tube width in the world, at 29.5 feet, setting the standard for other vehicular tunnels throughout the world that followed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bklyner.com

Fishy Gowanus, Flashy Pastor, Ghost Bar, Trouble at Maimonides, and more.

Last Friday I had some ice tea with Dan Goldman, the lawyer running to represent the new Congressional District 10, steps away from his campaign office in Park Slope. It was one of those ridiculously hot days, with temperatures just short of 100 degrees Fahrenheit, and we sat outside - indoors every seat was taken by someone working on their laptop.
BROOKLYN, NY

