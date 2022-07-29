BELLVILLE ISD SUPT. TO TEACH AT BELLVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

kwhi.com
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD TO HOST KINDERGARTEN/PRE-K ROUND-UP THURSDAY
Incoming kindergarten and pre-kindergarten students in Brenham ISD will have the opportunity on Thursday to acquaint themselves with their new schools. Brenham ISD will hold a Kindergarten and Pre-K Round-Up on Thursday. Pre-kindergarteners can visit the Early Childhood Learning Center from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., while kindergarteners can go to their assigned campus of Alton Elementary School, Brenham Elementary School and Krause Elementary School from noon to 6 p.m.
Montgomery ISD eyes site for elementary school No. 7 on FM 2854
Montgomery ISD administration is eyeing a potential site for elementary school No. 7 off FM 2854 after the board of trustees authorized the district to move forward with the due diligence phase for the site during a special meeting July 26. (Screenshot via Google) Montgomery ISD administration is eyeing a...
Here are all the teacher vacancies at Houston-area school districts
HOUSTON, Texas — Landing a job at Ortiz Middle School near Hobby Airport is something Brittany Dominguez did through Houston ISD’s alternative certification program. "I'm going into my second year this fall," Dominguez said in a previous interview with KHOU 11 News. "It doesn't matter what walk of life you're coming from, what career you're coming from, what school you're coming from. The program makes it very easy for you to feel supported and to transfer into this new career."
kwhi.com
CALDWELL HIGH SCHOOL AUDITORIUM TO BE NAMED FOR FORMER TEACHER
For the first time in their history, the Caldwell ISD Board of Trustees has approved the naming of a district facility in honor of a former faculty member. The auditorium at Caldwell High School is being named, “The Lou-Ida Marsh Auditorium.”. Lou-Ida Marsh was the first theatre arts teacher...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Former Navasota ag teacher and retire NISD maintenance director inducted into the Ag Teachers Hall of Fame
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former Navasota High School Ag teacher and retired NISD maintenance director, Pierce Key was inducted into the Ag Teachers Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame is sponsored by the Agriculture Teachers Association of Texas and its purpose is to honor agricultural science teachers for exemplary careers, achievements, and contributions.
newyorkbeacon.com
‘Finally Someone Gets Me’: 15-Year-Old Who Struggled with Autism Makes History as the Youngest Person to Graduate from Sam Houston State University
A teenage Black boy is set to make history at one of the state universities in Houston. This fall, he will be the youngest person to earn a degree from that school. Fifteen-year-old Nehemiah Juniel will be the youngest person to ever graduate from. . The young scholar will receive...
Bryan residents strive to balance gardening and water usage
BRYAN, Texas — The City of Bryan has asked residents throughout Bryan neighborhoods to conserve water by using less water. As a result of an ongoing drought, excessive heat, and excessive line breaks, the city requested voluntary water conservation from its residents on July 25. The City's Stage 1...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL TO PROPOSE TAX RATE
The Brenham City Council will take a record vote Thursday to formally propose a tax rate for the new fiscal year. The proposed rate is less than the voter-approval rate of $0.5416 cents, but is higher than the no-new-revenue rate of $0.3966 cents. The tax rate will be considered for...
kwhi.com
REV. DR. JOHNNIE WILLIAMS CELEBRATING 60 YEARS OF MINISTRY
A local pastor is celebrating a milestone of ministry. Reverend Dr. Johnnie Williams, pastor of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in the Quarry community, marks 60 years as a pastor this year. Washington County Commissioners presented him with a proclamation at their meeting this (Monday) morning, congratulating and thanking him for his years of service.
kwhi.com
BURTON PANTHERS KICK OFF PRACTICES FOR THE 2022 SEASON
Head Coach Jason Hodde and members of the Burton Panthers Football Team made an appearance last (Monday) night on the Brenham Sportsline. The Panthers held their first day of workouts as they get ready for the start of the 2022 season. Coach Hodde discussed how the workouts went. The Panthers...
kwhi.com
BETO O’ROURKE TO HOST TOWN HALL MEETING IN BRENHAM FRIDAY
Beto O’Rourke will stop in Brenham this week as part of his campaign for Texas governor. O’Rourke (D – El Paso) will host a town hall meeting on Friday at 3 p.m. at The Barnhill Center’s Morriss Hall. The gathering in Brenham will follow meetings this week in Galveston, Lake Jackson, El Campo, Victoria and Bastrop.
cw39.com
Popular birth certificate drive is back
HOUSTON (CW39) Back by popular demand, the Harris County Clerk’s Office (HCCO) is offering their award-winning Back to School Birth Certificate Program on two consecutive Saturdays specifically to issue birth certificates for families who need their child’s records for back-to-school registration. Last year’s pilot program was a success...
'Houston, we're going to win' | Beto O'Rourke rallies supporters at town hall as 49-day statewide campaign tour lands in Houston
HOUSTON — With 100 days to go until Election Day, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke brought his statewide campaign tour to Houston. O'Rourke hosted a town hall in Meyerland. It's all part of his 49-day trek across Texas. Sunday was the 13th day of the tour. He was in...
kwhi.com
BODY DISCOVERED AT LA GRANGE SEWER PLANT
La Grange police are investigating after a woman’s body was discovered on Sunday. La Grange Police Chief David Gilbreath said the body was found by a city worker at the city’s sewer plant on West Lowerline Street. Gilbreath said there are not any signs of trauma. At this...
Click2Houston.com
Voles destroying yards in Willis; Homeowners say infestation is costly
WILLIS, Texas – Homeowners in the Emerald Lakes community in Willis are warning others about a tiny rodent that causes big problems. This particular rodent is known as a vole and it thrives on smalls plant, plant bulbs, and tree roots. “We’ve never heard of these things before, I...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MANHUNT IN THE WOODLANDS AREA
9 PM-About 6 pm Montgomery County Deputies stopped a vehicle in traffic in The Woodlands. The driver fled on foot. K-9 units and deputies have been searching the area of the Village of Panther Creek. He is not believed to be a threat.
kwhi.com
THE REAL TEXAS GUN SHOW COMING TO BRENHAM AUGUST 27-28
The Real Texas Gun Show will be making its way to Brenham next month. The Gun Show is being held August 27-28 at the Fireman’s Training Center. On Saturday, August 27, the event will run from 9am-5pm. Then, on Sunday, August 28, it runs from 10am-4pm. Admission to the...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
LAKE RESCUE IN PROGRESS
10PM-Fire units and Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Lake Patrol units are responding to the Adkins Creek area of Lake Conroe where a person is reporting a capsized boat with debris in the water near the boat ramp. 11pm-The John Boat has been removed from the water and a search...
kwhi.com
WATER MAIN REPLACEMENT PROJECT IN DOWNTOWN NAVASOTA BEGINS MONDAY
Construction began this (Monday) morning in Navasota for the city’s downtown water main replacement project. As of 6 a.m., crews started potholing to locate underground utilities on Washington Avenue. Frazier Street, located next to Wells Fargo; the 200 block alleyway, next to the John Patout building; and the 100...
houstonfoodfinder.com
Where To Find The Best Fried Chicken in Houston
There’s no denying that Houstonians love fried chicken. Whether it’s served with a side of mashed potatoes or enjoyed as a late-night snack, we can’t get enough of this classic. Luckily, there’s no shortage of places to get your fix and new spots are popping up all the time. These places range from white-tablecloth to drive-through and serve up a variety of styles, including Southern, Indian and Thai. Plus, you will notice a number of “KFCs” — Korean fried chicken restaurants, featuring ultra-crispy, rice flour batters and sauces ranging from mild to pleasantly painful.
