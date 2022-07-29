United Christian Leadership Ministry speaks out against Zeldin's comments on bail reform

www.whec.com
Foreclosure Abuse Prevention Act awaits Gov. Hochul's decision
NEW YORK -- Lynden Hall, a resident of Canarsie, bought his home in 2007. He was a first-time homeowner optimistic to find a place for him and his brother's family to live.Two years later, in 2009, he went into foreclosure."The mortgage, it was very high and it was very hard for me to keep up with the payments," he recently told CBS2's Hannah Kliger.After years of the loan switching hands and litigation in court, his lawyer, Chidi Eze, filed a motion to cancel the mortgage in 2015. "It's been six years and nothing is going on and the time to file...
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul has early lead over Republican rival Lee Zeldin, polls show
Gov. Kathy Hochul (right) has a big lead over her Republican challenger, Rep. Lee Zeldin (left), in the race for governor, according to two polls out today. The Democratic governor has a huge lead among Black voters and New York City residents [ more › ]
NY congressional candidate supports mandatory military service, but only for men
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Republican congressional candidate Carl Paladino won’t be answering questions from debate moderators ahead of the August primary for New York’s 23rd district, but he did take questions from a group of right-wing supporters at a campaign stop this week in Jamestown. The Jamestown Post-Journal, whose story on the 45-minute discussion was blasted out by Paladino’s […]
Report: NYSDOH awards multi-billion dollar contract to Hochul campaign donor
According to a report from the Albany Times Union, the NYSDOH is awarding a multi-billion dollar state contract to a company owned by a campaign donor to Gov. Hochul.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Want to be Chief Judge of New York? Submit your application
Chief Judge Janet DiFiore may be stepping down as the top judge in the state, but that has left the door open for another member of the judiciary to step in and it could be one of Brooklyn’s own distinguished jurors. While there is a process in New York...
WHEC TV-10
FACT FOCUS: Wisconsin mobile voting truck claims scrutinized
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Two years ago, the city of Racine became the first - and only - municipality in Wisconsin to purchase a mobile voting truck. City Clerk Tara McMenamin said she pushed for the truck because it was too difficult to set up equipment at remote sites for early in-person voting. The city used the truck for the first time for municipal elections this past spring. No one seemed to pay any attention.
urbancny.com
Attorney General James Announces Indictment of Long Island Physician for Defrauding Medicaid and Subjecting Patients to Invasive and Medically Unnecessary Testing
Payam Toobian, M.D., Allegedly Paid Kickbacks to Physicians for Patient. Referrals and Subjected Medicaid Patients to Unnecessary Radiological Tests. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictment of Payam Toobian, M.D., 52, of Kings Point, New York, and his company, America’s Imaging Center, Inc. (America’s Imaging), for defrauding Medicaid by forcing patients to get unnecessary and invasive medical tests. For years, Toobian allegedly ran a kickback scheme where he bribed other physicians for patient referrals, subjected some of those patients to tests and procedures that they did not need, and then caused false claims to be submitted to Medicaid for those tests. Toobian, through his corporation America’s Imaging, operated Empire Imaging, a diagnostic radiology center in Forest Hills, Queens. Toobian was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, Health Care Fraud in the Third Degree, eight counts of Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree, and three counts of violating the Social Services Law statute prohibiting the payment of kickbacks related to the provision of services under the state’s Medicaid program, all felony charges.
NY state buildings fly flags at half-staff in honor of Officer Mazurkiewicz
Flags will continue to be flown at half-staff during Officer Mazurkiewicz's funeral service on Monday.
WHEC TV-10
State Disaster Emergency declared in New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — An Executive Order was issued Friday night, declaring the ongoing Monkeypox outbreak as a State Disaster Emergency in New York. The Executive Order enables the state to respond more swiftly to the outbreak and allows health care professionals to take additional steps that will help get more New Yorkers vaccinated.
Ars Technica
NY county with polio has pitiful 60% vaccination rate; 1,000s may be infected
The vaccine-derived poliovirus that left an unvaccinated US resident with the country's first case of paralytic polio in nearly a decade has been genetically linked to spread in two other countries: the United Kingdom and Israel. Now that it has been detected in the US, health officials fear it has spread to hundreds or even thousands of people in a poorly vaccinated New York county.
WHEC TV-10
Governor Hochul announces $682 million in financing for affordable housing
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHEC) - On Monday Governor Kathy Hochul announced that $682 million in bonds and subsidies were awarded to create or preserve more than 1,600 affordable, sustainable, and supportive homes across the state. "We are working tirelessly to expand much-needed affordable housing across New York State, and these new...
WHEC TV-10
Health Department update on polio in New York State
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHEC) – The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) updated New Yorkers on polio in New York State Monday. This follows the identification of a case of polio in a Rockland County resident. The NYSDOH launched wastewater surveillance, among other detection efforts, and detected the virus...
newyorkupstate.com
1 NY county has no urban land: See list of most rural places in state
New York’s most rural place is Hamilton County, northwest of Saratoga Springs. All of the county’s 1,717 square miles are considered rural, according to a recent list from Stacker. It’s the only 100% rural county in the state. Stacker compiled a list of New York’s most rural...
WKBW-TV
New York State DMV and Department of Civil Service announce online exam for new motor vehicle representatives
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State DMV and Department of Civil Service announced Monday that the civil service exam will now be offered online for the first time. The exam opened Monday, Aug. 1, and will be available until Wednesday, Aug. 31. "This is an excellent opportunity...
Can Your Job Legally Drug Test You For Marijuana In New York State?
New York State's adult-use cannabis industry is in its infancy, so there's still a lot that needs to be spelled out when it comes to what is legal and illegal when it comes to recreational marijuana. Some people, including employers, are still having a tough time adjusting to the fact that marijuana use in adults over the age of 21 is now legal. Previously, many workplaces used drug testing to ensure their employees were not consuming cannabis. But, is it legal to drug test now?
scenichudson.org
Why to Support These New Bike Safety Bills for N.Y. State
New York recently got an F+ grade for its traffic laws regarding biking. New legislation could help — and for those who've lost loved ones cycling, it's personal. In this year’s ranking of bike-friendly states conducted annually by the League of American Bicyclists, New York placed 13th. (FYI, Massachusetts, Oregon, Washington, California, and Minnesota hold places one through five, respectively.)
New York State Directs Authorities To Shut Down New Cannabis Lounge
The owner of a new cannabis lounge in Cheektowaga says he has unfairly been shut down by local authorities, per direction from New York State. The owner posted a letter addressed from the Town of Cheektowaga. The correspondence says that officials with Cheektowaga received guidance from the New York State Cannabis Control Board and Office of Cannabis Management to close the business. The reason stated in the letter claims that the Rolling 420s Lounge was operating without a legal cannabis permit.
Central NY Town Granted Over $100 Thousand To Build A New Forest
One Central New York town is getting a little greener thanks to new grant program. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has officially awarded their first rounding of from the Community Forest Conservation Program. A total of $956,189 is being allocated to create community forests in Western New York, Central New York, and Long Island.
FOXBusiness
NY governor has the ‘authority’ and ‘obligation’ to remove Manhattan’s District Attorney Alvin Bragg: Zeldin
During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Thursday, New York gubernatorial candidate and Rep. Lee Zeldin previews the action program he intends to implement the "first day" he potentially takes office as the governor of New York. REP. LEE ZELDIN: The first thing my first day that I'm in office,...
nystateofpolitics.com
With inflation up, New York Republicans revive call for spending cap
Republicans in the state Senate on Monday called for a formalized cap on state spending in New York's budget as inflationary costs continue to take their toll. The conference released a report highlighting the effects of inflation on New Yorkers' wallets and proposed a 10-point package of propoals meant to curtail the impact of higher consumer prices. That includes a formal 2% cap on spending increases in the state budget as well as targeted tax relief, a lowering of housing costs and approving measures meant to reduce energy prices.
