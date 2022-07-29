ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Op/Ed: Indiana lawmakers should 'advance pro-life culture' with gun control legislation

By Francesca Jarosz Brady, Jennifer Mann Osborne, et. al
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago

Dear Indiana Lawmakers,

Guns and a culture of gun-related violence pose a significant threat to the well-being of our families. They present a public health crisis.

We believe you care about our concerns as your constituents, and you take your jobs to represent us as public servants seriously. We also know you’re well positioned to do something about this preventable risk, which is why we’re reaching out to ask for your help.

In 2020, guns killed more children under 19 than car accidents for the first time in more than half a century. In 2021, there were 42 school shootings, one for every four days in the 180-day school year. And there have been at least 24 gun-related violent acts at K-12 schools this year, including the most recent that took 19 lives in Uvalde, Texas. That came on the heels of a mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, that killed 10, was followed by shootings at a July Fourth parade in neighboring Illinois and a shooting that killed three people recently at the Greenwood Park Mall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40RSvw_0gxhtWb000

More: 'Senseless killings': Police release new details in Greenwood Park Mall shooting

More: Greenwood Park Mall shooting victims remembered at town vigil

We know there will be countless discussions over what would have happened had the 22-year-old who killed the shooter at the Greenwood Park Mall not been able to carry a firearm, but that distracts from this disturbing reality: A 20-year-old who could not legally drink alcohol carried an assault rifle and 100 rounds of ammunition into a public space with the intention of mass murder.

If that very fact doesn’t make us question our culture and norms around guns and gun-related violence, what will?

To us, passing basic gun control measures, including universal background checks and a state-level ban on assault-style weapons, would help advance a pro-life culture more than anything this special session. It would make our kids and communities safer. It would save lives.

We believe common sense restrictions that have proven to prevent gun-related fatalities, which are now the leading cause of death for young people, are a necessary response to vast human tragedy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LgZKW_0gxhtWb000

A 26-year study published in 2019 showed that universal background checks were associated with a 15% decrease in homicide rates across the U.S. By contrast, Missouri’s 2007 repeal of its law requiring a background check for handgun purchases was associated with a 25% increase in firearm homicide rates. And a report on handguns recovered from Chicago crimes showed that a vast majority were possessed by adults who didn’t originally purchase the gun, with 60% coming from different states, including Indiana.

More: An armed bystander shot & killed the Greenwood mall shooting suspect. Did he break the law?

More: IndyStar named Pulitzer Prize finalist for series investigating red flag laws. Read it here.

Consider that in both the Uvalde and Buffalo shootings, 18-year-olds, who cannot legally rent a car or buy alcohol and tobacco products, bought multiple semi-automatic rifles and hundreds of rounds of ammunition — legally.

We know you might be skeptical that gun control will make a difference. And to be sure, our country also faces crises of mental health, isolation and online misinformation that must be addressed. We also fight the political division and apathy that are stoked each time horrific events happen without any concrete action. But we must keep trying.

In May, days before the Uvalde shooting, three of our 4-year-olds sang “ America to Me” by Jack Hartmann in a school performance. The lyrics remind us of the version of America we want our kids to know:

Green, green forests

Having nice schools

Voting for the president

Red, white and blue

Playing in my neighborhood

Believing in dreams

Oh, this is America to me.

We have to ask ourselves, what kind of America will we pass down to our kids?

The answer depends in part on whether the policies we champion match the values we share.

We’re counting on you to help.

Francesca Jarosz Brady, Indianapolis

Jennifer Mann Osborne, Carmel

Kristin Hughes Srour, Indianapolis

Sarah Sullivan, Indianapolis

Jill Vanderwall, Carmel

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Op/Ed: Indiana lawmakers should 'advance pro-life culture' with gun control legislation

Comments / 22

Ronald Wineinger
4d ago

Indiana has good gun control. A 22 yr old Indiana man put 8 of 10 shots on a mass shooter in a mall at 25 yards. Pretty good control, I think.

Reply(7)
18
tom
4d ago

Home invasion stoped last night… not by any law criminals don’t obey, but another good guy with a gun! God bless our god given rights as written in the second amendment!

Reply(1)
12
daffy duck
4d ago

Guns are not the problem. As long as you blame the guns you will never get to the bottom of the problem. You'll never solve the problem.

Reply
14
Related
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Indiana likely to continue funding Pa.-based Real Alternatives despite questions over spending

Real Alternatives operates as a pass-through organization, funneling money to six other entities which operate in 11 counties, mostly in northern Indiana. House Bill 1001 provides $2 million for the organization, but it’s unclear if that money renews their contract, set to expire later this year, or supplements it. The post Indiana likely to continue funding Pa.-based Real Alternatives despite questions over spending appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Hoosiers eye sterilization as abortion ban moves

With an abortion ban almost certain following the Senate passage of a bill on Saturday, some Hoosiers are turning to long-term contraceptives, like IUDs, while others consider a more permanent option: sterilization. Katie McHugh, an obstetrician-gynecologist and abortion provider in Indianapolis, said she has heard more people talking about seeking the procedure since the U.S. […] The post Hoosiers eye sterilization as abortion ban moves appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
nwindianabusiness.com

From Indiana to the world

In the heart of the Midwest, Indiana’s agriculture and manufacturing industries have long been a staple of its economic health. But with the advent of the internet, the world became smaller and local companies suddenly had a global reach at their fingertips. Today, a rising number of Indiana goods find their way to Mexico, Germany and beyond via local air and water ports. Thanks to infrastructure improvements and long-term planning, that’s not a trend expected to change anytime soon.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Indiana Government
State
Illinois State
City
Buffalo, IN
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
wbiw.com

Indianapolis man receives 12-year sentence for social media app scam

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan Friday announced the sentencing of David M. Betner. Betner was sentenced to 12 years in prison following an investigation by the Secretary of State’s Securities Division and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. “I am proud of the investigative team and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

Team Indiana shows out at 2022 World Police and Fire Games

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some of our local law enforcement are taking their talent to the international stage. Saturday was the last day of the World Police and Fire Games. They were held in the Netherlands. It's a 10-day international sporting event for police, fire, and corrections service personnel.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Ultimate Unexplained

‘Willows Weep’ Home in Western Indiana Called Most Evil House in America

It's said to be "the most evil house in America" and it's located in the Hoosier state. Located in Cayuga, Indiana sits a house that has a horrifying past. The house was featured on the History Channel's show The UnXplained in 2019 where they dubbed this house the "most haunted in America." So why is it called the most haunted house in America? First of all look at it, it looks like an upside-down cross, which is pretty creepy, and definitely not a floor plan you see super often.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Guns#Common Sense#Pro Life#Op Ed
fortwaynesnbc.com

Indiana House advances bill that includes $225 payment to taxpayers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - During its Friday session, the Indiana House passed a bill that would give Hoosier taxpayers a $225 refund. Lawmakers say H.B. 1001 was created in an effort to help Hoosiers who have been impacted by inflation. However, Senate leadership has already rejected the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTHR

Law enforcement cracking down on school bus stop-arm violators

INDIANAPOLIS — State and local law enforcement agencies will be cracking down on school bus stop-arm violators. More than 200 agencies will be taking part in the back-to-school Stop Arm Violation Enforcement campaign – or SAVE. In Indiana, it's illegal for drivers to pass a stopped school bus...
INDIANA STATE
clintoncountydailynews.com

19th Indiana Family Star Party A Success

Is there life on Mars and what are NASA’s probes and landers teaching us?. What is the difference between a star cluster and a galaxy? Between a planet and an Astroid?. What is the latest on Camp Cullom’s project to remotely control its telescope so Prairie Grass Observatory can “Hit the Road” and bring Astronomy into classrooms and nursing homes of our Clinton, Boone and Carroll County friends and neighbors?
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana House approves $225 tax relief checks, but proposal faces bumpy road in the Senate

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers are now one step closer to getting a $225 tax relief check in their mailboxes. Friday afternoon, the Indiana House voted 93-2 on House Bill 1001 to send those relief checks to nearly every adult in the state. All residents who file a tax return would automatically be eligible to receive the $225 ($450 for married couples filing jointly). Residents who do not file tax returns would be also eligible if they file an affidavit to receive the money.
WIBC.com

Body Found In Private Pond In Southern Indiana

SALEM, Ind. — A body was found in a pond in southern Indiana. It was in northern Washington County, about ten miles north of Salem. State Police were called about a dead man found floating at the edge of a private pond. Troopers were able to figure out the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy