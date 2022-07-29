All Star Mini Storage in Newnan Sold

newnanceo.com
Home shaped like guitar listed for sale in Georgia gets national attention
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A house on the market in Fayetteville, Georgia is getting national attention because of its unique design. Featured on the popular Instagram account "Zillow Gone Wild," the guitar-shaped home is listed for $789,000. The listing agent, Evgeniia Piven with EXP Realty, says the house is ready...
Atlanta Music Midtown festival can't ban weapons at Piedmont Park
ATLANTA — One of Atlanta's largest music celebrations, Music Midtown, was canceled on Monday under fairly vague circumstances. However, a possible reason for the cancelation that some are pointing to is Georgia's gun laws. The festival, which prohibits weapons "of any kind," conflicts with the state's gun laws. Carrying...
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Georgia History
Here's where the ticket was purchased.
townandtourist.com
17 Best Hiking Trails in Atlanta (Historical Remains & Inner City)
When thinking of describing the great metropolis of Atlanta, Georgia, the first word to leave your lips is unlikely is hiking. Atlanta goes by many nicknames, but one that may best describe it is “City of Trees.”. The city rests in a unique landscape under a canopy of beautifully...
Fans, event planners blame Georgia gun laws over Music Midtown cancelation
ATLANTA — Music Midtown announced Monday that the weekend-long music festival has been canceled. In a post on Facebook, Music Midtown said, “due to circumstances beyond our control, Music Midtown will no longer be taking place this year.”. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston learned Monday that it appears a...
MARTA holding job fair, signing bonus of $3,000
ATLANTA — MARTA is hoping to hire bus operators and journeyman bus technicians at their upcoming job fair. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The job fair takes place on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 3 p.m. to 7.p.m. It will be held at MARTA headquarters...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
ON THE MARKET: Farmhouse nestled on 5.17 acres in Jackson
This home in Jackson has room for the whole family with four large bedrooms, two of which are master suites, and 3 full baths. The main owner’s suite has a sitting room, cozy fireplace and its own private deck. You’ll have space galore to host the family Thanksgiving dinner...
CBS 46
Smaller Mega Millions prizes claimed at several metro Atlanta businesses
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - While one lucky ticket in Illinois claimed the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday, officials say the education system benefited and several smaller prize winners in metro Atlanta were recorded, including in Lithonia, Marietta, Stone Mountain and Tucker. According to Georgia Lottery officials, since the jackpot...
CBS 46
Mother’s Day pampering visit turns into nail salon nightmare
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Constance Zelaya had been looking forward to a day of pampering. “It was something I wanted to treat myself for Mother’s Day,” the metro Atlanta woman said of her visit to Nail Talk in Lindbergh Plaza on Piedmont Road. “That was a gift to myself.”
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Gwinnett Place Mall to become ‘global village,’ officials say
Details of a game plan to revive the moribund Gwinnett Place Mall have been revealed by county officials. The Gwinnett Place To Be project will turn the whole area into a “high-density, mixed use regional activity center rooted in global cultures, diversity and opportunity,” its website states. The...
Worth Knowing: Long-time Dunwoody physician blazes a new trail
When Dr. Casey Locarnini, aka Dr. Loc, and his wife, Roxanne, opened Dunwoody Urgent Care in 2005, they blazed a trail by offering a whole new level of medical care to nearby residents. Located in the heart of Dunwoody at the intersection of Mt. Vernon and Chamblee Dunwoody roads, their clinic provided walk-in care for […] The post Worth Knowing: Long-time Dunwoody physician blazes a new trail appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
3 great steakhouses in Georgia
If you love a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that will keep you coming back for their delicious food. While it's pretty easy to prepare a steak at home, and enjoy it with your family members and friends, all of us like to go out and have a nice dinner at a cosy restaurant, from time to time.
WXIA 11 Alive
Two $1 million tickets purchased in Georgia in Mega Millions drawing
ATLANTA — The big $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was not, unfortunately, won by anybody in Georgia on Friday night. But at least a couple people in the Peach State still had life-changing winnings. According to Mega Millions, there were 26 people around the country who matched all five...
Sinkhole opens up in the middle of Atlanta neighborhood
ATLANTA — Residents of one Atlanta neighborhood now have an obstacle to maneuver around as they drive down the road. A large sinkhole opened up Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Ira St. and Gardner St. in southwest Atlanta. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the City...
anash.org
New Shluchim Will Open First Chabad in Atlanta Suburb
Rabbi Mendy and Sara (nee Thaler) Wineberg were recently appointed as the shluchim to Dunwoody, Georgia, a suburb northwest of Atlanta. An Atlanta suburb known for being an attractive suburban area, and home to thousands of Yidden, will be getting their very first Chabad House, with the recent appointment of Rabbi Mendy and Sara (nee Thaler) Wineberg and their daughter Musya as shluchim to the area.
Delta to offer 2 new direct flights from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport
ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines will soon offer two new, never-before-operated direct flights from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport. Passengers will be able to add these nonstop flights to their bucket lists: Atlanta to Cape Town, South Africa, beginning Dec. 17 and Atlanta to Tel Aviv, Israel, starting next May, according to a release from Delta.
mommypoppins.com
Best of August: 13 Top Things to Do in Atlanta With Kids
School may have started in Atlanta, but that doesn't mean that summer fun is over! August in Atlanta is a great time to enjoy outdoor movies and concerts, summer festivals, and cool events. Family calendars are heating up in Atlanta! August brings lots of fun family events like the highly...
A couple of Georgians woke up $1 million richer after getting the winning lottery numbers
ATLANTA — If you purchased a Mega Millions ticket and matched all five numbers, you could be a million dollars richer. That was the case for two lucky Georgians Saturday morning when Mega Millions announced its winners. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. One person...
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best family-friendly breweries in metro Atlanta
While craft breweries may be known for their unique varieties of beer, they are also known for their spacious outdoor areas that are great for relaxing with the family. Ditch the babysitter and spend your next picnic at one of these craft breweries in and around Atlanta that offer something for all ages.
Monday brings back-to-school for several metro districts
Just like that, the summer is over for thousands of metro Atlanta school children. The first day of school is Monday for many. Those includes students in Atlanta Public Schools, as well as in Cherokee and Cobb counties. School systems in Clayton, Gwinnett and Henry counties open their doors Wednesday....
