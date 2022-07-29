New Music from Milc, AAPI Artist Night at Kelly’s, and Knot Springs' Spa Launches August Concert Series

www.portlandmercury.com
Tuesday in Portland: Woman arrested for bias crime after car crash escalates into confrontationEmily Scarvie
5 great pizza places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Monday in Portland: Multnomah County reporting 2 more heat-related deaths and more top storiesEmily Scarvie
Friday in Portland: Officials concerned about rise in potential heat-related deaths amid high tempsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Drivers can pump their own gas during heat wave, cooling shelters expand capacityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
FREE TICKETS TUESDAY: Enter to Win Tix to See Amos Lee and the Psychedelic Furs!
Who's ready to see some shows? Well, the Mercury is here to help with FREE TICKETS to see some of Portland's best concerts—our way of saying thanks to our great readers and spread the word about some fantastic upcoming performances! And oh boy, do we have some great shows coming at ya this week! CHECK IT OUT!
Portland Love
With all the tectonic changes Portland's gone through in the last couple of decades, I love that our city has retained it's generally funky, freakish, friendly vibe. In fact, I think I love Portland even more, now that it's openly struggling with the dysfunctional bullshit that was always just below the surface. No, this isn't a "my town's better than any other town" trope. It's just that Portland is authentically "home" to me many others who are just barely getting by — because I don't feel alone. Our city leaders suck balls and are too cozy with cops and developers. But we're gonna fix that, eventually, right? Meantime, big hugs to all the queers, tokers, street freaks, artists, dancers, prancers, workers and beserkers who help make Portland the authentic, slutty, messy, gorgeous city I'm in love with. Muah!
Good Morning, News: Anti-Vaxxers Target Salem Restaurant, Expanding Portland's Bike Infrastructure, and a Tale of Two Erics
Good morning, P-town! My apartment actually...
Good Afternoon, News: More Biketown Rides, Better Transport to Cooling Shelters, and Courts! Courts! Courts!
Good Afternoon, Portland! And a perfectly-serviceable—high...
Good Afternoon, News: Patriot Prayer Brawler Sentenced, Wildfire Season Arrives, and Somebody Actually Hired Nick Kristof
GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Looks like we're...
Big Money No Whammies!
Portland isn't that bad of a town. Good people but terrible leadership. I think we've just been going through a rough patch for the past (gestures vaguely) and things will be coming up very soon. Let's hear some more Portland love!
Patriot Prayer Brawler Sentenced to Three Days in Jail
Mackenzie Lewis, a member of the far-right activist group Patriot Prayer, has been sentenced to three days in jail—and three years probation—for participating in a riot in May 2019. "It is clear to me you are capable of making good productive choices that help those who love you...
