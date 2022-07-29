Police seek public’s help finding missing Dorchester man

Anyone with information regarding Isaiah Alleyne-Jones's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or District C-1 Detectives at 617-343-4335.

Isaiah Alleyne-Jones, 24, was last seen Thursday morning. Boston Police Department

The Boston Police Department is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing 24-year-old man from Dorchester.

Isaiah Alleyne-Jones was last seen Thursday, July 28, at around 9:30 a.m. in the area of Sawyer Avenue in Dorchester. He was wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans, and white Adidas sneakers at the time, according to police.

Police said that Alleyne-Jones has a developmental disability. In the past, he has been found at AMC South Bay Center 12 in Dorchester, TD Garden, the Comfort Inn Randolph, Logan Airport, the Ashmont MBTA station, and Burger King.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or District C-1 Detectives at 617-343-4335.