ALDOT Warms of Upcoming Closure(s) at 411 in front of Centre Walmart Next Week

Many people were without power for several hours – across Cherokee County Friday evening, as strong summer thunderstorms barreled through the area. In addition, WEIS Radio had numerous reports of trees being down with limbs across the roadway. and we’ve yet to receive any confirmed reports of any property damage as a result of those high winds and heavy rains. According to the Cherokee Electric automated system showing the number of people across the county without service, the rate on Friday night was simply listed as being “widespread”. The storm front was at its peak, locally, between the hours of 8:00pm and midnight.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO