ALDOT Warms of Upcoming Closure(s) at 411 in front of Centre Walmart Next Week

ALDOT Scheduled to CLOSE Portion of 411 at Centre Walmart for Construction TODAY (August 2nd), According to Officials
The Alabama Department of Transportation is advising all motorists the intersection crossover on U.S. 411 at Walmart in Centre, is closed TODAY (Tuesday, August 2nd) – and it’ll remain closed overnight – re-opening on Wednesday afternoon. All left turns and crossing from the side streets will be prohibited during this time, to allow contractors to replace drainage, and repave the crossover.
Storms Across Cherokee County Friday Evening Leave Many Without Power
Many people were without power for several hours – across Cherokee County Friday evening, as strong summer thunderstorms barreled through the area. In addition, WEIS Radio had numerous reports of trees being down with limbs across the roadway. and we’ve yet to receive any confirmed reports of any property damage as a result of those high winds and heavy rains. According to the Cherokee Electric automated system showing the number of people across the county without service, the rate on Friday night was simply listed as being “widespread”. The storm front was at its peak, locally, between the hours of 8:00pm and midnight.
Major crash shuts down northbound lanes on I-459 near Gadsden Hwy
A major crash Tuesday morning has Northbound lanes on I-459 shut down between Exit 32 in Trussville and I-59.
State Troopers Release Additional Information on Fatal Motorcycle Wreck Occurring Sunday
Additional information regarding an accident which killed one and seriously injured another in DeKalb County on Sunday has now been released. It was a multi-vehicle crash just after 10:00 that morning, that seriously injured a 46 year old Huntsville man, Jerome M. Banks, Jr.; Banks was driving a 2001 Yamaha that struck a 2019 Honda Goldwing motorcycle being operated by Calvin A. Palmer, 57 of Smyrna, Georgia. After the initial collision the Honda struck a 2016 Harley-Davidson being operated by LaTonya Y. Flynn, age 52 from Conley, Georgia. Banks was transported to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, where he succumbed to his injuries. Palmer was injured and transported to DeKalb Regional Hospital for the treatment of his injuries. Flynn reportedly escaped injury in the accident.
Basket Weaving Class in Anniston
Anniston, AL – On Friday, August 5th the Public Library of Anniston will host a basket weaving class at 9:00 am. Come join them in the Ayers Room as you can learn to craft a beautiful handmade basket, complete with mini chalkboard and chalk! Seating is limited, so reserve your spot early. A $40.00 non refundable fee is required. Register at the main circulation desk. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
Section of Hwy. 35 closed due to major crash
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The northbound lane of Hwy. 35 near the Cherokee County Line in DeKalb County is closed due to a multiple vehicle crash. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred around 10:26 a.m. Sunday and has caused a blockage that will last for an undetermined amount of time.
One Killed and One Seriously Hurt in Three-Motorcycle Wreck on Sunday Morning
“Brunch Referendum” Passes in Floyd County
The Floyd County Board of Elections and Registration has approved the Brunch Referendum passed by the Floyd County Commission. Last Tuesday, commissioners approved the resolution calling for the referendum that, if approved by voters, would permit the Sunday sales of package and on-premises alcoholic beverages between the hours of 11:00 am and midnight. County Attorney Virginia Harman explained the resolution prior to the vote.
Georgia Man Drowns at Desoto State Park over the Weekend
A Georgia man lost his life at Desoto State Park over the weekend. Reports indicate the 31 year old victim – a resident of LaGrange – died in the water at the park located on Lookout Mountain in DeKalb County. Coroner Tim Wilson said the man was positively identified as Riley Dean Pearce, whose body had to be retrieved by helicopter.
3 motorcycles crash, killing 1 in DeKalb County
An accident involving three motorcycles has claimed the life of a Huntsville man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
DeSoto State Park drowning victim identified
North Alabama man finds class ring 35 years after losing it
A DeKalb County man now has a treasured item back that was lost for nearly 35 years – and social media helped him find it.
Police Continue to Search for Missing Floyd County Man
Police continue to investigate the disappearance of James Kevin Bradshaw of a Rome Georgia address. Police are asking for the help of Floyd County residents and businesses – and visitors for information regarding Bradshaw. He was last seen on September 10th of last year (2021) when he was dropped off by a family member on South McLin Street, and may have hitched a ride to Maple Street at Worsham at one point. He is 42 years of age, around six tall and 180 pounds with black hair, and brown eyes.
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
Man dies following incident at DeSoto State Park in Dekalb County
Free firearm training classes for Alabamians begin
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources created a free Introduction to Handgun classes to teach people about firearm safety.
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Tuesday, August 2nd
Donald Nichols, age 59 of Rome, Georgia – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia;. Patrick Williams, age 41 of Cedar Bluff – Failure to Appear/Domestic Violence 3rd Degree;. Joe Dixon, age 67 of Cedar Bluff – Court Order;. Tonya Wells, age 47 of Gadsden –...
Gadsden Film Office raises funds to bring Hollywood to Gadsden
Gadsden-Etowah Film Office is currently accepting pledges to get Gadsden on the big screen, holding its first mass orientation meeting on August 17. Film office president John Brown said he is working with Hollywood liaison and producer Adam Engelhard to bring big-budget films to the area. Engelhard, with the help...
Two Arrested Locally on Drug Charges
Two individuals were arrested on drug charges between late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Those included Donald Nichols, age 59 a resident of Rome, Georgia arrested by Cedar Bluff Police and jailed at 11:00pm on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Dusty Trammell, age 34 of Gaylesville is facing charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts) and the Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was booked into jail at approximately 1:30am after being arrested by the Centre PD.
Centre Police Chief Introduces Two New Officers
Centre Police Chief Kirk Blankenship recently introduced two new police officers to the Centre City Council. The new officers include a resident of Centre, Josh Thompson; and Mike Kilgore, who is a native of Crossville, He comes to the city from the Crossville Police Department – and Thompson will be attending the Police Academy for training during an upcoming session.
