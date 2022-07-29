NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Artem Zub, and Landing Spots for Nazem Kadri

www.yardbarker.com
Related
Former Bruins Milan Lucic, Torey Krug reunite with teammates at Tuukka Rask’s wedding
Bruins past and present got together in Italy this weekend. Retired Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask was married to his longtime girlfriend Jasmiina Nikkila in Italy this weekend. The wedding allowed for a reunion of sorts, as many of Rask’s former teammates – some of whom are no longer with the...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: P.K. Subban drawing interest, and Artemi Panarin dismisses trade talk
Today’s NHL Rumors has a Hudson River Rivalry theme to it regarding New Jersey Devils unrestricted free agent P.K. Subban and New York Rangers star Artemi Panarin. We start in New Jersey where Subban still remains unsigned and looking for a new team. At this time, a return to the Devils seems unlikely. His agent, Don Meehan spoke with Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette and provided an update.
Yardbarker
Red Wings Could Have A “Pleasant Surprise” in Dominik Kubalik
When Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman was asked to assess the moves he made in free agency, he described forward Dominik Kubalik as a “pleasant surprise.” Perhaps the GM anticipated Kubalik would be retained by his previous team, the Chicago Blackhawks. Perhaps Yzerman figured there would be more competition for the 26-year-old winger; after all, signing a player who has 62 goals over the last three seasons to a two-year deal that carries a cap-hit of just $2.5 million has to be seen as a high-value move for Yzerman and the Red Wings. But if you ask Kubalik, he’ll tell you that he anticipated moving on from the Blackhawks a lot sooner.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Puljujärvi, Murray, Marner & Mete
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll share a rumor that there’s interest in Jesse Puljujärvi from the Edmonton Oilers. Second, I’ll accept a suggestion from THW regular reader (nor) to make a note about the team’s goaltending. Third, I’ll...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Rangers make one deal at the deadline — Was it the right move?
The trade deadline passed and the Rangers’ day was suspiciously quiet. Heading into the week, two leading names kept popping up in potential trades (or most likely dealt): Martín Pérez and Matt Moore. Martín came off his first All-Star appearance while Matt Moore had one of his better seasons in an 11-year career. On Monday , the Rangers made a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers for Matt Busch which surprised almost everyone. After that, crickets and the Rangers entered Tuesday’s contest against the Baltimore Orioles with one subtraction off their twenty-six-man big league roster. “As you see in the market, players on expiring contracts get low returns in terms of the players back. We weren’t going to be at the whim of the market. We weren’t going to take the best offer at the last minute,” Jon Daniels said. “We were going to hold a pretty high bar for a variety of reasons.”
St. Louis Blues name Kevin Maxwell GM of AHL Springfield
A few days ago, we covered how the St. Louis Blues were expected to hire former New York Rangers director of pro scouting director Kevin Maxwell to an at-the-time undisclosed role. The move is now official, and Maxwell’s responsibilities have been made clear. Per a team announcement, Maxwell has been named general manager of the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. The team has also announced that as part of Maxwell’s responsibilities, he will serve as a pro scout as well.
NHL
Canucks bolster forward group with Mikheyev, Kuzmenko, Lazar
Hope to take next step in first full season under Boudreau. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Vancouver Canucks:. 2021-22 season: 40-30-12, fifth in Pacific Division;...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs’ Victor Mete Reunited with Old Friend Mitch Marner
On day two of free agency, the Maple Leafs added another young player who’s been kicking around the NHL for quite a while but without lasting success – that’s Victor Mete. On that day, general manager Kyle Dubas signed two defensemen in one sweep. One was the 35-year-old Jordie Benn and the other was the 24-year-old Mete. Both signed on for one-year league-minimum $750,000 contracts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
NHL News – Nazem Kadri And Other Random News Nuggets
Nazem Kadri and the Slow Boat to the New York Islanders?. Mark Seidel via Twitter: This was the tweet that started it all on Sunday. Speculation suggests that Nazem Kadri will sign a contract with the New York Islanders. The question becomes when. Will it be today? Tomorrow? A month...
markerzone.com
OFFSEASON SUMMARY & 2022-23 OUTLOOK OF THE DETROIT RED WINGS
We are in the dog days of summer, and there is little to report in the way of news, trades, & signings. So now that 98% of the pieces have fallen into place for the upcoming campaign, we can look at each club's additions & subtractions and assess what can be expected of them. Most teams are competing for the Stanley Cup, others are at one point or another of a rebuild, retool, or a straight up tank job. With 32 teams to get to, we're going to start with the Atlantic Division. Next up, the Detroit Red Wings.
Yardbarker
Flames News & Rumors: Kadri, Huberdeau, Mangiapane
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Nazem Kadri remains a free agent and the Flames are still considered an option for him. In other news, Jonathan Huberdeau met with general manager Brad Treliving for the first time on Monday night, resulting in hope that an extension between the two parties may indeed happen.
markerzone.com
TRELIVING AND HUBERDEAU MEET FOR THE FIRST TIME
Since being acquired back on July 22, Jonathan Huberdeau has said he is more than willing to sign an extension with the Calgary Flames, and management appears to be wanting to make that happen. According to Elliotte Friedman, Flames general manager Brad Treliving and Huberdeau had been wanting to meet...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Islanders Reportedly Close to Inking Nazem Kadri to Multi-Year Deal
A few reports are noting that the New York Islanders’ conversations with NHL unrestricted free agent Nazem Kadri are real. In fact, according to one report, it sounds like the two sides may have come to some sort of tentative agreement, with some salary cap space needing to be cleared before the deal is officially announced.
Comments / 2