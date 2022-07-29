ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Bolton Nominated for 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year

Liberty News
 2 days ago
www.liberty.edu

Liberty News

Liberty Earns ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award for 2nd Consecutive Year

For the second consecutive season, the Liberty Baseball team is among the ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award Recipients, as the American Baseball Coach Association (ABCA) has announced the 2021-22 honorees. The Flames were one of the 115 NCAA Division I schools and 420 collegiate programs nationally to be recognized with...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Wrestling camp serves as Commonwealth Games tune-up for participants

At its 14th annual summer camp, held June 26-29 in the LaHaye Multipurpose Center, members of Liberty University’s men’s wrestling team and coaching staff provided on-mat instruction for more than 35 male and female wrestlers between 8 and 19 years old. “Compared to last year, when COVID really...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

“The Last Inning” returns to Salem Memorial Ballpark

SALEM, Va. – The Last Inning returned to Salem on Saturday to give nearly 50 seniors a chance to play baseball with their friends one more time. The event featured two games with four teams, and is a favorite for all from seniors to parents. “It’s a combination of...
SALEM, VA
cbs19news

Tom Sox punch a ticket to VBL Championship with win over Generals

WAYNESBORO, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- The Charlottesville Tom Sox swept the Waynesboro Generals 13 to 4 to become the undisputed VBL South Division Champs. They now head to the VBL Championship where they'll face the winner of Sunday's match-up between the Woodstock River Bandits and the Purcellville Cannons.
WAYNESBORO, VA
WSET

Professional Putters Association's Virginia Tour rolls into Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Make no mistake, there's no puttin' around here. The Professional Putters Association's Virginia Tour rolls into the Putt Putt in Roanoke this weekend. And if you think this is just a bunch of guys gathering around playing ordinary putt-putt, think again. These are some of the best putt-putt players in the country, and they have the scores to prove it.
ROANOKE, VA
Liberty News

Richards, Gordon excel in intermediate free skating, senior solo dance events

Liberty University figure skater Emma Richards, a rising sophomore from Edina, Minn., won the Intermediate free skate short and long programs at last weekend’s U.S. Collegiate Figure Skating Championships and Invitational at the Richfield (Minn.) Ice Arena. Meanwhile, Jamie Gordon, a rising senior from Orlando, Fla., placed fourth and sixth in two separate senior-level open solo ice dance competitions over the past week in Florida and New York, respectively.
LYNCHBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

Roanoke’s Victor Cardwell is first Black president of Virginia Bar Association

Victor Cardwell’s parents entered this life in a time and place where opportunities for Blacks were limited. His mother, Jean Swanson Beverley Cardwell, and father, Thomas Cardwell, were both born in Lynchburg in 1937. They married soon after high school. Jean Cardwell became a line supervisor at General Electric and Thomas Cardwell became head janitor at E.C. Glass High School.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

A Dressage love story: Meet the Blacksburg couple who got married at the Virginia Horse Center

LEXINGTON, Va. – Some weddings don’t need to include a big dress, hundreds of people and a breath-taking venue. All that matters is the person standing next to you. “We just sort of walked right in through those side doors there. Our officiant was already here as well as our little wedding party and about two minutes later, that is when we got married,” said Molly Ryan.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Severe thunderstorm watch in Lynchburg, Southside

ROANOKE, Va. – The Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Friday evening. The Lynchburg area and Southside are the areas in the watch and will be where the strongest storms form. We’re watching storms move generally from west to east along a cold front that brought heavy rain to Tennessee earlier today.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

New green bike lanes in Roanoke promote cyclist safety

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’ve traveled near Roanoke’s Valley View Mall recently, you might have noticed newly-painted green bike lanes – This is the latest project for Roanoke’s Department of Transportation. The bike lanes are on each side of traffic, measuring five feet in width.
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Gosney Store added to Virginia Landmarks Register

The Gosney Store in Pittsylvania County was one of 12 new historical places listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register in June by the Commonwealth's Board of Historic Resources. The new additions include three communities, an elementary school and a church associated with African-American history and culture. The VLR is the...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
themunchonline.com

Cozy Venable house for rent

Charming 4-bedroom, 3000 square-foot home available for rent in August 2022 in Charlottesville, VA's Venable neighborhood. House is walking distance to UVA and only a few miles from downtown.Located in one of Charlottesville's most sought-after neighborhoods. The area/house is be perfect for a family, or graduate students looking for shared housing. Pets allowed. Lease terms negotiable.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
rewind1051.com

Pair of COVID deaths reported in the valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. – Virginia processed just four COVID related deaths Tuesday, but half of them were in the WSVA listening area. The Virginia Department of Health reported fatal cases of the virus in Staunton and Waynesboro. There were also a pair of new COVID related hospitalizations in the valley.
VIRGINIA STATE
Franklin News Post

Ex-Rocky Mount police officer explains his role in the events of Jan. 6

It was late November of 2020, and the news and social media were awash with reports of then-President Donald Trump's claims of a "stolen election." Thomas "T.J." Robertson, a sergeant with the Rocky Mount Police Department at the time, had just learned that an elderly friend had been diagnosed with advanced brain cancer.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA

