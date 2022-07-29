Bolton Nominated for 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year

www.liberty.edu
This Middle of Nowhere General Store in Virginia Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenVirginia State
Two men accuse Lynchburg police officer of illegal body searchCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Lynchburg art exhibit raises seven thousand dollars for Ukrainian victimsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Ice cream truck helps Lynchburg residents beat the heatCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Making Magic Out of Thin Air is coming to LynchburgCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Liberty News
Liberty Earns ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award for 2nd Consecutive Year
For the second consecutive season, the Liberty Baseball team is among the ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award Recipients, as the American Baseball Coach Association (ABCA) has announced the 2021-22 honorees. The Flames were one of the 115 NCAA Division I schools and 420 collegiate programs nationally to be recognized with...
streakingthelawn.com
COMMITMENT: Three star TyLyric Coleman is UVA football’s 12th commit of 2023 class
After a flurry of 2023 commits in late June and early July, the Virginia Cavaliers have now picked up their twelfth in the class with in state athlete TyLyric Coleman set to join the ‘Hoos next fall. Out of Ringgold, Virginia, the 6’3” 175 pound rising senior attends Dan River high school and could play a variety of positions for UVA.
UVA Basketball Target Cameron Christie Commits to Minnesota
The three-star shooting guard picked the Gophers over offers from a dozen major conference programs
Liberty News
Wrestling camp serves as Commonwealth Games tune-up for participants
At its 14th annual summer camp, held June 26-29 in the LaHaye Multipurpose Center, members of Liberty University’s men’s wrestling team and coaching staff provided on-mat instruction for more than 35 male and female wrestlers between 8 and 19 years old. “Compared to last year, when COVID really...
WSLS
“The Last Inning” returns to Salem Memorial Ballpark
SALEM, Va. – The Last Inning returned to Salem on Saturday to give nearly 50 seniors a chance to play baseball with their friends one more time. The event featured two games with four teams, and is a favorite for all from seniors to parents. “It’s a combination of...
cbs19news
Tom Sox punch a ticket to VBL Championship with win over Generals
WAYNESBORO, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- The Charlottesville Tom Sox swept the Waynesboro Generals 13 to 4 to become the undisputed VBL South Division Champs. They now head to the VBL Championship where they'll face the winner of Sunday's match-up between the Woodstock River Bandits and the Purcellville Cannons.
WSET
Professional Putters Association's Virginia Tour rolls into Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Make no mistake, there's no puttin' around here. The Professional Putters Association's Virginia Tour rolls into the Putt Putt in Roanoke this weekend. And if you think this is just a bunch of guys gathering around playing ordinary putt-putt, think again. These are some of the best putt-putt players in the country, and they have the scores to prove it.
Liberty News
Richards, Gordon excel in intermediate free skating, senior solo dance events
Liberty University figure skater Emma Richards, a rising sophomore from Edina, Minn., won the Intermediate free skate short and long programs at last weekend’s U.S. Collegiate Figure Skating Championships and Invitational at the Richfield (Minn.) Ice Arena. Meanwhile, Jamie Gordon, a rising senior from Orlando, Fla., placed fourth and sixth in two separate senior-level open solo ice dance competitions over the past week in Florida and New York, respectively.
cardinalnews.org
Roanoke’s Victor Cardwell is first Black president of Virginia Bar Association
Victor Cardwell’s parents entered this life in a time and place where opportunities for Blacks were limited. His mother, Jean Swanson Beverley Cardwell, and father, Thomas Cardwell, were both born in Lynchburg in 1937. They married soon after high school. Jean Cardwell became a line supervisor at General Electric and Thomas Cardwell became head janitor at E.C. Glass High School.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia peach inventory down, but good news: Deliciously sweet crop still expected
Peach season is here, and Virginia growers are reporting another delicious crop is available this summer, despite an unpredictable spring. A series of freezes hit several Virginia localities in mid- to late-April, causing damage to fruit crops that were in vulnerable growth stages. Robert Saunders, general manager of Saunders Brothers...
WSLS
A Dressage love story: Meet the Blacksburg couple who got married at the Virginia Horse Center
LEXINGTON, Va. – Some weddings don’t need to include a big dress, hundreds of people and a breath-taking venue. All that matters is the person standing next to you. “We just sort of walked right in through those side doors there. Our officiant was already here as well as our little wedding party and about two minutes later, that is when we got married,” said Molly Ryan.
WSET
Lynchburg residents hope to win big on the Mega Millions Jackpot drawing
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Friday night's Mega Millions Jackpot drawing is for $1.28 billion. This is the third time in history that the Mega Millions Jackpot has gone over a billion dollars and a lot of folks are hoping for those big bucks tonight. "Oh man, it would just...
Local teen heads to national pageant with personal sickle cell mission
For 15-year-old Ayana Johnson, of Suffolk, the bigger challenge is one out of the public eye.
WSLS
Severe thunderstorm watch in Lynchburg, Southside
ROANOKE, Va. – The Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Friday evening. The Lynchburg area and Southside are the areas in the watch and will be where the strongest storms form. We’re watching storms move generally from west to east along a cold front that brought heavy rain to Tennessee earlier today.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville financial advisor gives advice to plan for recession
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The U.S. economy has shrunk for two quarters in a row, which is causing some economists to debate whether or not the country is in a recession. To be in a recession, the National Bureau of Economic Research has to classify it as such. The bureau has not done that.
WSLS
New green bike lanes in Roanoke promote cyclist safety
ROANOKE, Va. – If you’ve traveled near Roanoke’s Valley View Mall recently, you might have noticed newly-painted green bike lanes – This is the latest project for Roanoke’s Department of Transportation. The bike lanes are on each side of traffic, measuring five feet in width.
chathamstartribune.com
Gosney Store added to Virginia Landmarks Register
The Gosney Store in Pittsylvania County was one of 12 new historical places listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register in June by the Commonwealth's Board of Historic Resources. The new additions include three communities, an elementary school and a church associated with African-American history and culture. The VLR is the...
themunchonline.com
Cozy Venable house for rent
Charming 4-bedroom, 3000 square-foot home available for rent in August 2022 in Charlottesville, VA's Venable neighborhood. House is walking distance to UVA and only a few miles from downtown.Located in one of Charlottesville's most sought-after neighborhoods. The area/house is be perfect for a family, or graduate students looking for shared housing. Pets allowed. Lease terms negotiable.
rewind1051.com
Pair of COVID deaths reported in the valley
HARRISONBURG, Va. – Virginia processed just four COVID related deaths Tuesday, but half of them were in the WSVA listening area. The Virginia Department of Health reported fatal cases of the virus in Staunton and Waynesboro. There were also a pair of new COVID related hospitalizations in the valley.
Franklin News Post
Ex-Rocky Mount police officer explains his role in the events of Jan. 6
It was late November of 2020, and the news and social media were awash with reports of then-President Donald Trump's claims of a "stolen election." Thomas "T.J." Robertson, a sergeant with the Rocky Mount Police Department at the time, had just learned that an elderly friend had been diagnosed with advanced brain cancer.
