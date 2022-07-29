KWSO News for Fri., Jul. 29, 2022

Warm Springs Tribal Council is again advertising for Enterprise Boards and Commissions. They have openings on the Boards for: Economic Development; Power & Water Enterprise; Composite Products; Telecom; TERO Commission; Housing Authority Board of Commissioners and the Water Board. Interested applicants need to submit a letter of interest, resume and completed Criminal Background and Credit Check form to the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO by 5pm on Thursday, August 18th.

WARM SPRINGS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO