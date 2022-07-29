KWSO News for Fri., Jul. 29, 2022

kwso.org
KWSO Calendar for Tue., Aug. 2, 2022
Warm Springs Early Childhood Education is closed today due to excessive heat and no air conditioning. Tribal Council agenda items this morning are updates from Akana and Bluestone. This afternoon are Boys & Girls Club and a Willamette Falls Trust Update. The Branch of Natural Resources is seeking public input...
KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jul. 31, 2022
Warm Springs Tribal Council is again advertising for Enterprise Boards and Commissions. They have openings on the Boards for: Economic Development; Power & Water Enterprise; Composite Products; Telecom; TERO Commission; Housing Authority Board of Commissioners and the Water Board. Interested applicants need to submit a letter of interest, resume and completed Criminal Background and Credit Check form to the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO by 5pm on Thursday, August 18th.
