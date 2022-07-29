How do the 2022-23 Canucks forwards compare to the 2021-22 Canucks forwards?

www.yardbarker.com
NHL Rumors – Philadelphia Flyers and Edmonton Oilers Musings
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Charlie O’Connor of The Athletic (mailbag): August is often when the NHL wilderness gets to be more and more apparent. Philadelphia Flyers and their fans have many, many concerns after this offseason from Chuck Fletcher so far.
As the Canucks find themselves at a similar crossroads, what if the Avalanche extended Matt Duchene instead of trading him?
Welcome back to our “what-if?” series, the return of which has been anticipated as much as upcoming Marvel shows. Jokes aside, this will be a one-off article that’ll explore what might’ve happened had the Avalanche extended Matt Duchene instead of trading him. With the Canucks being in a similar position with J.T. Miller, this hypothetical will hopefully show the delicate balance that management needs to make with their upcoming UFA.
Flames re-sign Andrew Mangiapane to three-year contract
The Calgary Flames have re-signed forward Andrew Mangiapane to a three-year contract carrying a $5.8 million annual cap hit, the club announced Tuesday. Mangiapane, 26, set new career-high marks with 35 goals, 20 assists, 55 points and 82 games played with the Flames during the 2021-22 regular season. The 5-foot-10,...
NHL News – Minor Deals, More Kadri, and Arbitration Week
Jacob Stoller via Twitter: A few minor “NHL” deals were struck on Monday. One was for Leon Gawanke of the Winnipeg Jets. He signed a two-way deal with the Jets for one year, $750,000. The 23-year old has some potential but may need to be a bit more physical to stick around in the NHL.
