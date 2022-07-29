North Texas wildfire ignited by glass bottle

fox40jackson.com
Parts of Massachusetts are suffering through a ‘critical’ drought
The greater Boston area is suffering from “critical” drought conditions after four months of persistent below-normal rainfall, according to the drought alert from the Massachusetts state government and its website. The state joins many others in the nation that are suffering from a lack of rainfall right now.
Kentucky rescue crews save family of 5 trapped in attic during flooding, video shows
Rescue crews in Kentucky saved five people trapped inside an attic as floodwaters nearly submerged homes following catastrophic flooding in the eastern part of the state last week. As rescue operations continue in eastern Kentucky communities, Wolfe County Search and Rescue shared video of one such operation over the weekend.
Michigan officer details harrowing moment he collapsed from fentanyl exposure
A Michigan sheriff is emphasizing the importance of easily-accessible Narcan, a life-saving drug that reverses opioid overdoses, after his deputy was exposed to fentanyl at the county jail. Genesee County Deputy Forrest Bradley and Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson joined “Fox & Friends First” to discuss the harrowing incident and...
Mississippi’s grocery tax is highest in nation but proposals to reduce it have failed
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Higher prices at the grocery store impact all of us, and here in Mississippi, more tax gets tacked onto that bill than in any other state in the country. “We believe cutting the grocery tax in half is a tremendous benefit to our citizens,” said...
Music Midtown Festival canceled in Atlanta reportedly due to Georgia state gun laws
The 2022 Music Midtown Festival in Atlanta was reportedly canceled at the 11th hour following changes to Georgia state firearm laws that prevent the ban of weapons on public property. Headliners for this year’s event, which was set to take place on Sept. 17-18 at Piedmont Park, included My Chemical...
Councilman Stokes wants to sue state of Mississippi over its ‘Hot Pursuit’ law
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A Jackson city councilman says he wants to sue the state of Mississippi. Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants to file a federal lawsuit over the state’s “Hot Pursuit” law. That law makes it legal for police officers to pursue suspected criminals across jurisdictions.
Lila Rose confident US ‘trending for life’ despite Kansas setback: We ‘have the truth on our side’
Live Action founder and president Lila Rose spoke exclusively to Fox News Digital on Tuesday as Kansas residents voted not only on primary candidates in the U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races, but also on an amendment that would affirm the state’s Constitution doesn’t enshrine abortion access. The Value...
Entergy customers can now sign up for their $80 refund
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley announced that Entergy customers of Entergy Mississippi can apply for a one-time $80 refund from the company’s website. Presley announced in June that the $80 refund to all 421,000 Entergy customers is the direct result of the Public Service...
New affordable connectivity program helps low income Mississippians stay connected with broadband help
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Mississippi students and families can now benefit from a new program that will help bridge the digital divide. The Affordable Connectivity Program is a Federal Communications Commission program. Those eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program can receive up to $30 off their broadband service per...
Tudor Dixon post-primary victory: Voters will hold Whitmer and her ‘terrible record’ accountable
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon reacted to her primary victory Tuesday and her plan to defeat Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on “The Ingraham Angle.”. TUDOR DIXON: My message to Gov. Whitmer is families won tonight, families came out and voted and families want a family-friendly Michigan, and we’re...
