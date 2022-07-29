ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pennsylvania state trooper recovering from bullet wound, suspect in custody

fox40jackson.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
fox40jackson.com

beavercountyradio.com

State Police Identify Trooper That Was Shot in Aliquippa Friday Morning

(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police released the name of the Pa State Trooper who was shot in the leg while on patrol early Friday morning. State Police said via release that Troopers Jonnie Schooley and Shawn Palmer responded to a disturbance just after midnight while on patrol at the Franklin Avenue Mini Mart.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Feds file detainer to keep Beaver County man accused of shooting trooper in custody

The U.S. Probation office has filed a detainer against a man accused of shooting a state trooper Friday in Beaver County to ensure he remains in custody. Damian Bradford, who was serving a five-year term of supervised release after spending 14 years in federal prison for killing a Mercer County urologist whose wife was having an affair with Bradford, is charged in state court in connection with the shooting early Friday at Aliquippa’s Franklin Mini Mart.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Delmont man killed when garbage truck crashed into Wilmerding homes

A garbage truck driver from Delmont died early Tuesday morning after the truck he was driving rolled over and crashed into three houses in Wilmerding. The victim, Dana M. Rodericks, 47, was driving a truck that had been traveling on Jefferson Street and attempted to turn onto the 400 block of Patton Street when it tipped over and crashed into the houses at about 4 a.m., Allegheny County Police said. Rodericks died at the scene.
WILMERDING, PA
Daily Voice

YWCA Explodes In Western PA: Reports

A YWCA in western Pennsylvania has apparently exploded on Tuesday, August 2, according to media outlets. The explosion happened in the 400 block of 9th Street, McKeesport around 8 a.m., according to WTAE. The building was known as the Common Ground Building and it was under construction at the time...
MCKEESPORT, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Batteries Stolen from a Well Pad in Lawrence County

(Mahoning Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were dispatched to reports of a theft on Baird Rd in Mahoning Twp. on July 30, 2022 at 12:40 AM. Upon arriving on the scene and investigating Troopers were advised by Hill Gas Company that...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Release Additional Details on Limestone Man Killed in UTV Crash

STRATTANVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released additional information regarding a side-by-side accident that killed a Limestone man early Saturday morning. According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred at 3:56 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, on Southern Avenue, in Strattanville Borough, Clarion County. Police say 23-year-old Dyllan...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police Release Details: Man Swerves to Miss Deer, Crashes Into Tree

SANDY LAKE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Utica man escaped injuries after he swerved to miss a deer and crashed his SUV. According to Mercer-based State Police, 61-year-old Daniel M. Schmidt, was traveling north on Glenn School Road in Sandy Lake Township, Mercer County, on July 4 around 11:37 p.m. when the accident happened.
SANDY LAKE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police investigating body found in Allegheny River in Westmoreland County

ARNOLD, Pa. — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Allegheny River in the city of Arnold in Westmoreland County over the weekend. According the Westmoreland County Office of the Coroner, Addam Roe, 28, from East Deer Township in Allegheny County, was found floating in the river by a fisherman near the 1500 block of Riverside Drive at 4:04 p.m. Sunday.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wisr680.com

Motorcyclist Injured in Center Township Crash

A motorcyclist was flown to a local hospital following a crash that occurred late last week in Center Township. According to State Police, 34-year-old Jay Vinroe of Butler was riding his motorcycle on West Brewster Road just after 9pm on Thursday (July 28th) when he struck a deer that was on the road.
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

East Deer man bathing in Allegheny River found dead

An East Deer man who went bathing in the Allegheny River on Friday was found dead in the water two days later, according to police. Arnold police Chief Eric Doutt identified the man as Addam Roe, 28, of Sherman Street in East Deer. A boater found Roe’s body floating in...
ARNOLD, PA
explore venango

Teen Seriously Injured After Crashing into Tree

GREENE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area teen was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash last week. (Photo courtesy of Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) According to Mercer-based State Police, on July 25 around 5:46 p.m., a 17-year-old male from Greenville was driving a 2007 Toyota Corolla south on West Jamestown Road in Greene Township, Mercer County.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Armstrong man pleads guilty for teen shooting in New Kensington

An Armstrong County man pleaded guilty Monday for his role in the shooting of a teenage girl two years ago in New Kensington. Police said Deonte Joseph Slomkoski, 19, was identified as the man who shot at the girl during a fight on Sept. 18, 2020 on Freeport Street. According to court records, video recorded from a surveillance camera at the New Kensington Fire Department No. 2 depicted Slomkoski pushing a female to the ground and later pulling a gun from his waistband and firing the weapon.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
butlerradio.com

Accident Injures Riders During Charity Event

Multiple people were taken to hospitals over the weekend after an accident during the Ride for the Cure event. Reports indicate that eight people were injured, with four of the individuals being flown to Pittsburgh hospitals. The other four were taken by ambulance. Officials say that riders were navigating a...
PITTSBURGH, PA

