Vandals Target LDS Churches in Southern Utah

Gephardt Daily
St. George man arrested for allegedly enticing a minor
ST. GEORGE, Utah, July 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A St. George man has been charged with enticing a minor by internet or text after he was discovered with an Enoch girl, police say. Cameron Carr, 21, was ordered held without bail after his arrest Saturday after he was...
kslnewsradio.com
Crews fight two roadside fires in Utah Sunday afternoon
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Two roadside fires sparked in Utah Sunday afternoon. One near Leeds, Utah, and the other near Birdseye, Utah. Utah Highway Patrol reported on its Twitter a roadside fire near Birdseye in southeastern Utah County. According to the tweet, the fire was near US Highway 89...
Parts of southern Utah hit with flooding again
Southern Utah, especially areas in and near Cedar City and Moab, has been experiencing floods Sunday and could continue to do so.
upr.org
Areas in southern Utah impacted by flooding
Over the weekend, parts of southern Utah in and around Cedar City and Moab have been experiencing minor flooding that could continue for an uncertain amount of time. The National Weather Service put out Official Flood Advisories in Iron County at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday night, warning residents about “minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas” as well as “urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall.”
Woman from Utah recalls kidnapping at Nevada gas station
A Mesquite woman spoke exclusively to 8 News Now after she says she endured an armed robbery and kidnapping during her graveyard shift at a gas station.
Woman found with over 100 pounds of marijuana on I-15
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Wisconsin woman faces a drug distribution charge after being found in possession of over 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on I-15, according to the Washington County Police Dept. On Monday, July 25, a Washington County Police officer observed a black vehicle with Florida license plates traveling […]
SGPD: Rollover off of Bluff St. I-15 affecting traffic
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The St. George Police Department (SGPD) is investigating a rollover crash Friday morning on I-15. At this time, SGPD says the traffic signal is out at Bluff Street and Southbound Interstate-15 and stop signs have been put in place to manage the intersection until the traffic control box is repaired. […]
kslnewsradio.com
National Weather Service announces flood advisory for Enoch and Cedar City
CEDAR CITY, Utah — National Weather Service Salt Lake City announced a flood advisory for Enoch and northern Cedar City Sunday. According to the weather service, the flood advisory will be in effect until 8:15 p.m.. It advises travelers to not drive through flooded roadways.
Yelp names 4 Utah resorts among best in the nation in 2022
UTAH (ABC4) – When seeking out the best resorts for your next vacation, Yelpers typically have the best insight and they’ve now crowned the best hotels in the country in 2022. From coastal getaways and rustic cabins to luxury spa retreats and everything in between, Yelp’s Top 100 US Hotels in 2022 names the best […]
Popular sandwich chain opens second location in Utah
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A popular California sandwich chain is expanding to another Utah and opening its second location this month. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will be opening its newest Utah shop in St. George, located at 806 N Bluff Street. A grand opening celebration will be kicking off on July 30. The brand’s […]
KUTV
Body of missing Layton father found near site his car was last seen in Arizona
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — The body of a Layton man who was reported missing by his family has been found near the site his car was last seen in Arizona. Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue officials said 49-year-old Beau Riddle was found deceased in Littlefield, Arizona, on Tuesday.
Utah man’s body found after search near Littlefield, Arizona
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The body of a man who went missing on Friday was found Tuesday morning near Littlefield, Arizona, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Beau Riddle’s vehicle was found Sunday near a truck stop in Littlefield, about 90 miles northeast of Las Vegas on Interstate 15. He had been hauling a trailer from Arizona to Idaho for work, according to media reports in Utah.
890kdxu.com
Car Crashes Into Animal Clinic
(St. George, UT) -- An elderly woman is okay after crashing her Subaru into the front of the Southwest Animal Emergency Clinic in St. George. It happened around 6:30 p.m. last night when she was distracted by her dog and hit the gas instead of the brake. Th collision was slow enough to not engage her air bags, but it did to damage to the building.
kslnewsradio.com
BLM plans to gather wild horses west of Cedar City, and you’re invited
CEDAR CITY, Utah — The Bureau of Land Management Cedar City Field Office plans to begin gathering operations to remove excess wild horses from an area west of Cedar City. Operations will begin on August 7, 2022. The Bureau aims to gather wild horses from within and outside of the Blawn WashHerd Management Area and Bible Spring Complex Area.
Man caught with 175 pounds of meth in Cedar City traffic stop
CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man allegedly connected to a cartel was discovered with 175 pounds of methamphetamine during a routine traffic stop in Cedar City. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) has identified the suspect as Jonathan Manuel Vargas, 21. Troopers first spotted Vargas driving on I-15 near mile marker 65, noting his car windows […]
UPDATE: Another Flash Flood Warning issued for Washington County
UTAH (ABC4) – A second Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Washington County. This one is set to expire at 8:45 but there are a lot of lightning strikes in the area and we’ve seen nearly an inch of rain fall already with more to come. Flash Flooding is expected to begin shortly. The […]
5 suspects face charges including armed robbery, kidnapping at Mesquite gas station
Mesquite Police said five people are accused of several crimes including armed robbery, kidnapping, and car theft all in one day.
