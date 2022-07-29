ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, UT

Vandals Target LDS Churches in Southern Utah

By Becca Shepherd
lakepowelllife.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.lakepowelllife.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gephardt Daily

St. George man arrested for allegedly enticing a minor

ST. GEORGE, Utah, July 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A St. George man has been charged with enticing a minor by internet or text after he was discovered with an Enoch girl, police say. Cameron Carr, 21, was ordered held without bail after his arrest Saturday after he was...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Crews fight two roadside fires in Utah Sunday afternoon

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Two roadside fires sparked in Utah Sunday afternoon. One near Leeds, Utah, and the other near Birdseye, Utah. Utah Highway Patrol reported on its Twitter a roadside fire near Birdseye in southeastern Utah County. According to the tweet, the fire was near US Highway 89...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
upr.org

Areas in southern Utah impacted by flooding

Over the weekend, parts of southern Utah in and around Cedar City and Moab have been experiencing minor flooding that could continue for an uncertain amount of time. The National Weather Service put out Official Flood Advisories in Iron County at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday night, warning residents about “minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas” as well as “urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall.”
CEDAR CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Saint George, UT Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
St. George, UT
City
Saint George, UT
State
Washington State
City
Washington, UT
State
Utah State
ABC4

Woman found with over 100 pounds of marijuana on I-15

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Wisconsin woman faces a drug distribution charge after being found in possession of over 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on I-15, according to the Washington County Police Dept. On Monday, July 25, a Washington County Police officer observed a black vehicle with Florida license plates traveling […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
ABC4

SGPD: Rollover off of Bluff St. I-15 affecting traffic

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The St. George Police Department (SGPD) is investigating a rollover crash Friday morning on I-15. At this time, SGPD says the traffic signal is out at Bluff Street and Southbound Interstate-15 and stop signs have been put in place to manage the intersection until the traffic control box is repaired.  […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
ABC4

Yelp names 4 Utah resorts among best in the nation in 2022

UTAH (ABC4) – When seeking out the best resorts for your next vacation, Yelpers typically have the best insight and they’ve now crowned the best hotels in the country in 2022. From coastal getaways and rustic cabins to luxury spa retreats and everything in between, Yelp’s Top 100 US Hotels in 2022 names the best […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Popular sandwich chain opens second location in Utah

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A popular California sandwich chain is expanding to another Utah and opening its second location this month. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will be opening its newest Utah shop in St. George, located at 806 N Bluff Street. A grand opening celebration will be kicking off on July 30. The brand’s […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
KUTV

Body of missing Layton father found near site his car was last seen in Arizona

LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — The body of a Layton man who was reported missing by his family has been found near the site his car was last seen in Arizona. Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue officials said 49-year-old Beau Riddle was found deceased in Littlefield, Arizona, on Tuesday.
8 News Now

Utah man’s body found after search near Littlefield, Arizona

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The body of a man who went missing on Friday was found Tuesday morning near Littlefield, Arizona, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Beau Riddle’s vehicle was found Sunday near a truck stop in Littlefield, about 90 miles northeast of Las Vegas on Interstate 15. He had been hauling a trailer from Arizona to Idaho for work, according to media reports in Utah.
LITTLEFIELD, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Utah#Lds#Vandals#Church Of Jesus Christ#St George Police#Pixabay
890kdxu.com

Car Crashes Into Animal Clinic

(St. George, UT) -- An elderly woman is okay after crashing her Subaru into the front of the Southwest Animal Emergency Clinic in St. George. It happened around 6:30 p.m. last night when she was distracted by her dog and hit the gas instead of the brake. Th collision was slow enough to not engage her air bags, but it did to damage to the building.
kslnewsradio.com

BLM plans to gather wild horses west of Cedar City, and you’re invited

CEDAR CITY, Utah — The Bureau of Land Management Cedar City Field Office plans to begin gathering operations to remove excess wild horses from an area west of Cedar City. Operations will begin on August 7, 2022. The Bureau aims to gather wild horses from within and outside of the Blawn WashHerd Management Area and Bible Spring Complex Area.
CEDAR CITY, UT
ABC4

Man caught with 175 pounds of meth in Cedar City traffic stop

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man allegedly connected to a cartel was discovered with 175 pounds of methamphetamine during a routine traffic stop in Cedar City. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) has identified the suspect as Jonathan Manuel Vargas, 21. Troopers first spotted Vargas driving on I-15 near mile marker 65, noting his car windows […]
CEDAR CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Vandalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy